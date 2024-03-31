March 29, 2024

PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

UPDATE REGARDING ARBITRATION AGAINST ROMANIA WITH RESPECT TO THE "CASA

RADIO" PROJECT

Further to its announcement dated June 12, 2023, Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") announces today that, it has received a further engagement letter ("Further Engagement Letter"), from the Company's primary legal advisers in connection with the arbitration for the "Casa Radio" project (the "Project"). The Further Engagement Letter is in line with Company's projected cash flow that was approved at Bondholders' Meeting from October 11, 2023.

