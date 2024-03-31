March 29, 2024
PLAZA CENTERS N.V.
UPDATE REGARDING ARBITRATION AGAINST ROMANIA WITH RESPECT TO THE "CASA
RADIO" PROJECT
Further to its announcement dated June 12, 2023, Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") announces today that, it has received a further engagement letter ("Further Engagement Letter"), from the Company's primary legal advisers in connection with the arbitration for the "Casa Radio" project (the "Project"). The Further Engagement Letter is in line with Company's projected cash flow that was approved at Bondholders' Meeting from October 11, 2023.
For further details, please contact:
Plaza
Ron Hadassi, Executive Director;
972-526-076-236
Notes to Editors
Plaza Centers N.V. (www.plazacenters.com) is listed on the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: "PLAZ"), on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: "PLZ/PLAZACNTR") and on the
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("PLAZ").
