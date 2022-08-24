Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Plaza Centers N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAZ   NL0011882741

PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

(PLAZ)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-23 am EDT
65.00 GBX    0.00%
02:28aPLAZA CENTERS N : Update regarding sale of its holdings in the project in bangalore, india
PU
08/02PLAZA CENTERS N : Update regarding sale of its holdings in the project in bangalore, india
PU
06/28Plaza Centers Says Indian Property Deal Uncertain Following Arrest Of Investor's CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plaza Centers N : UPDATE REGARDING SALE OF ITS HOLDINGS IN THE PROJECT IN BANGALORE, INDIA

08/24/2022 | 02:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 24, 2022

PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

UPDATE REGARDING SALE OF ITS HOLDINGS IN THE PROJECT IN BANGALORE, INDIA

Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") announces today, further to its announcement dated August 2, 2022, regarding the dispute between Elbit Plaza India Real Estate Holdings Limited (a subsidiary held equally by the Company (47.5%) and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (47.5%)) ("EPI") and a local investor (the "Purchaser") which undertook to purchase EPI's whole rights in the SPV which holds the site in Bangalore, India (the "Asset") and regarding to the informal non-binding proposal received from the Purchaser to purchase EPI's whole rights in the Asset and to complete the transaction in exchange for a payment of INR 112 -117 crores (approximately EUR 13.5-14.1 million) (of which he already deposited INR 17.5 crores (approximately EUR 2.15 million)) the Purchaser deposited an additional amount of INR 2.5 crores, as a proof of his intentions.

It is stated that the negotiation between the parties for formulating a binding agreement for the completion of the transaction for the purchasing EPI's whole rights in the Asset, based on the Purchaser proposal as stated above, has not yet been formulated into a binding agreement and there is no certainty that it will lead to closing, however the negotiation between the parties is in advanced stage.

Ends

For further details, please contact:

Plaza

Ron Hadassi, Executive director;

972-526-076-236

Forward-looking statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the completion of the transaction. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of Plaza Centers N.V. and information currently available to the Company. Plaza Centers N.V. cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements.

Notes to Editors

Plaza Centers N.V. (www.plazacenters.com) is listed on the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange, and, on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (LSE: "PLAZ", WSE: "PLZ/PLAZACNTR") and, on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange("PLAZ").

Disclaimer

Plaza Centers NV published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 06:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLAZA CENTERS N.V.
02:28aPLAZA CENTERS N : Update regarding sale of its holdings in the project in bangalore, india
PU
08/02PLAZA CENTERS N : Update regarding sale of its holdings in the project in bangalore, india
PU
06/28Plaza Centers Says Indian Property Deal Uncertain Following Arrest Of Investor's CEO
MT
06/14PLAZA CENTERS N : Immediate Report
PU
06/07PLAZA CENTERS N : Immediate Report
PU
05/17Plaza Centers Seeks $275 Million Compensation Under Romanian Project
MT
04/13Plaza Centers Receives Offer In Stalled Sale Of Jointly Held India Project
MT
03/31PLAZA CENTERS N : Immediate Report
PU
03/31Plaza Centers N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/30PLAZA CENTERS N : Update regarding g.c hevron capital restructuring proposal plan
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 -1,90 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 95,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,46 M 5,28 M -
EV / Sales 2020 218x
EV / Sales 2021 -55,5x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 100%
Chart PLAZA CENTERS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Plaza Centers N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ran Yaacovs Chief Financial Officer
David Dekel Non-Executive Chairman & Compliance Officer
Ron Hadassi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAZA CENTERS N.V.-56.67%5
SCENTRE GROUP-12.03%9 898
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-15.30%4 502
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-21.71%3 854
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED34.53%3 116
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.37.61%2 917