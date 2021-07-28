Plaza Centres p l c : Announces approval of the Interim Financial Statements

The interim financial statements are attached herewith and are also available for viewing at the registered office of the Company and Company website.

During the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 28 July 2021, the Company's interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021 were approved.

Half-Yearly Report for the period ended 30 June 2021

The following Half-Yearly Report is being published pursuant to the terms of Chapter 5 of the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules. The condensed interim financial information has been extracted from the group's unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of the Half-Yearly Report are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. This Half-Yearly Report has not been audited nor reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

Interim Directors' report

The Directors hereby present the company's financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2021.

Principal activities

The Group's principal activity, which is unchanged since last year, is to lease, manage and market the Plaza Shopping and Commercial Centre (owned by the Parent Company).

Group Financial results

During the first six months of the year, the Group generated revenue of €1,152,621 (2020: €1,444,798 ) a decrease of 20.22%, whilst EBIDTA decreased by 24.50% to

€799,323 (2020: €1,058,751). Profit before tax decreased by 28.47% to €436,116 (2020: €609,687). In the first half of 2020, the Group was still generating rental revenue from Tigne Place before the property was eventually sold during that year. Following the disposal of Tigne Place Commercial Property owned through Tigne Place Limited, the board considered and approved placing Tigne Place Limited in voluntary liquidation. Moreover, in the first 3 months of 2020, before the Covid-19 crisis, the Group was generating full rental revenue from its retail shops. Contrarily, during the current year Plaza, like many other local and international companies, continued to face the economic challenges brought about by COVID-19 and revenue experienced the impact of further shut downs of retail shops resulting in lower rental income for the period. During the current financial period the parent company, Plaza Centres plc, received a dividend of €3,350,000 (2020: Nil) from the subsidiary company.

Current assets as at 30 June 2021 include unallocated funds amounting to Eur2,474,800 (31 December 2020: Nil) held with Bank of Valletta plc, acting as bond registrar, which amount was refunded during July 2021.

The Group's occupancy at 30 June 2021 was 83% (30 June 2020: 93%). Plaza continues to support its retail tenants, in the form of rental discounts and absorbing a higher percentage of common area costs. The Board of Directors continues to review the situation on a monthly basis and will take the necessary decisions in the best interest of our shareholders, tenants and other stakeholders.

The Board feels optimistic on the progress registered by Malta in the vaccine roll-out programme together with the reach of herd immunity, however the general challenging economic activity is expected to persist for a longer period of time. The Board remains confident that with the Group's strong financial fundamentals together with its prudent and timely measures, it can continue to withstand these unprecedented challenges and be in a position to continue creating value for its stakeholders.

Share capital of the Parent Company

As at 30 June 2021, 2,750,000 ordinary shares were re-purchased during the preceding financial year and are held by Plaza Centres p.l.c. as treasury shares. Formal notice was given to the Malta Business Registry for the cancellation of these shares and the cancellation process has been initiated by the Registrar. The shares will be cancelled by August 2021.

As at 30 June 2021, the Board of Directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (30 June 2020: Nil)