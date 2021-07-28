Plaza Centres p l c : Announces approval of the Interim Financial Statements

Half-Yearly Report for the period ended 30 June 2021
The following Half-Yearly Report is being published pursuant to the terms of Chapter 5 of the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules. The condensed interim financial information has been extracted from the group's unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of the Half-Yearly Report are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. This Half-Yearly Report has not been audited nor reviewed by the company's independent auditors.
Interim Directors' report
The Directors hereby present the company's financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2021.
Principal activities
The Group's principal activity, which is unchanged since last year, is to lease, manage and market the Plaza Shopping and Commercial Centre (owned by the Parent Company).
Group Financial results
During the first six months of the year, the Group generated revenue of €1,152,621 (2020: €1,444,798 ) a decrease of 20.22%, whilst EBIDTA decreased by 24.50% to
€799,323 (2020: €1,058,751). Profit before tax decreased by 28.47% to €436,116 (2020: €609,687). In the first half of 2020, the Group was still generating rental revenue from Tigne Place before the property was eventually sold during that year. Following the disposal of Tigne Place Commercial Property owned through Tigne Place Limited, the board considered and approved placing Tigne Place Limited in voluntary liquidation. Moreover, in the first 3 months of 2020, before the Covid-19 crisis, the Group was generating full rental revenue from its retail shops. Contrarily, during the current year Plaza, like many other local and international companies, continued to face the economic challenges brought about by COVID-19 and revenue experienced the impact of further shut downs of retail shops resulting in lower rental income for the period. During the current financial period the parent company, Plaza Centres plc, received a dividend of €3,350,000 (2020: Nil) from the subsidiary company.
Current assets as at 30 June 2021 include unallocated funds amounting to Eur2,474,800 (31 December 2020: Nil) held with Bank of Valletta plc, acting as bond registrar, which amount was refunded during July 2021.
The Group's occupancy at 30 June 2021 was 83% (30 June 2020: 93%). Plaza continues to support its retail tenants, in the form of rental discounts and absorbing a higher percentage of common area costs. The Board of Directors continues to review the situation on a monthly basis and will take the necessary decisions in the best interest of our shareholders, tenants and other stakeholders.
The Board feels optimistic on the progress registered by Malta in the vaccine roll-out programme together with the reach of herd immunity, however the general challenging economic activity is expected to persist for a longer period of time. The Board remains confident that with the Group's strong financial fundamentals together with its prudent and timely measures, it can continue to withstand these unprecedented challenges and be in a position to continue creating value for its stakeholders.
Share capital of the Parent Company
As at 30 June 2021, 2,750,000 ordinary shares were re-purchased during the preceding financial year and are held by Plaza Centres p.l.c. as treasury shares. Formal notice was given to the Malta Business Registry for the cancellation of these shares and the cancellation process has been initiated by the Registrar. The shares will be cancelled by August 2021.
As at 30 June 2021, the Board of Directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (30 June 2020: Nil)
Condensed Statements of Financial Position
At 30 June 2010
As at 30
As at 31
As at 30
As at 31
June 2021
December 2020
June 2021
December 2020
Group
Company
€
€
€
€
ASSETS
Non current assets - property, plant and equipment
32,367,892
32,417,246
32,367,892
32,417,246
Other non-current assets
1,785,428
1,261,833
1,885,428
1,361,833
Current assets
4,473,547
5,197,126
4,490,416
1,694,348
Total assets
38,626,867
38,876,205
38,743,736
35,473,427
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
26,544,244
26,677,982
26,511,561
23,290,498
Non-current liabilities
10,974,341
11,074,741
10,974,341
11,074,741
Current liabilities
1,108,282
1,123,482
1,257,834
1,108,188
Total liabilities
12,082,623
12,198,223
12,232,175
12,182,929
Total equity and liabilities
38,626,867
38,876,205
38,743,736
35,473,427
Condensed Income Statements and Statements of Other Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 June
2021
2020
2021
2020
Group
Company
€
€
€
€
Revenue
1,152,621
1,444,798
1,152,621
1,035,807
Marketing, maintenance and administrative costs
(353,298)
(386,047)
(348,477)
(368,722)
Operating profit before depreciation
799,323
1,058,751
804,144
667,085
Depreciation
(245,097)
(228,463)
(245,097)
(228,458)
Operating profit
554,226
830,288
559,047
438,627
Investment and other related income
46,633
831
3,396,633
21,824
Net finance costs
(164,743)
(221,432)
(164,763)
(62,977)
Profit before tax
436,116
609,687
3,790,917
397,474
Tax expense
(170,099)
(207,153)
(170,099)
(148,093)
Profit for the year
266,017
402,534
3,620,818
249,381
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Gains from changes in fair vaue of debit instruments at FVOCI
245
-
245
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
266,262
402,534
3,621,063
249,381
Earnings per share (cents)
1c2
1c4
Condensed Statements of Changes in Equity
Group
Share
Treasury
Share
Revaluation
Retained
Total
capital
shares reserve
premium
reserve
earnings
equity
€
€
€
€
€
€
Balance at 1 January 2020
5,648,400
-
3,094,868
19,078,343
3,660,660
31,482,271
Total comprehensive income for the interim period
-
-
-
-
402,534
402,534
Balance at 30 June 2020
5,648,400
-
3,094,868
19,078,343
4,063,194
31,884,805
Balance at 1 January 2021
5,648,400
(550,000)
3,094,868
14,581,522
3,903,192
26,677,982
Total comprehensive income for the interim period
-
-
-
245
266,017
266,262
Dividends relating to 2020
-
-
-
-
(400,000)
(400,000)
Balance at 30 June 2021
5,648,400
(550,000)
3,094,868
14,581,767
3,769,209
26,544,244
Company
Share
Treasury
Share
Revaluation
Retained
Total
capital
shares reserve
premium
reserve
earnings
equity
€
€
€
€
€
€
Balance at 1 January 2020
5,648,400
-
3,094,868
16,018,900
3,427,534
28,189,702
Total comprehensive income for the interim period
-
-
-
-
249,381
249,381
Balance at 30 June 2020
5,648,400
-
3,094,868
16,018,900
3,676,915
28,439,083
Balance at 1 January 2021
5,648,400
(550,000)
3,094,868
14,581,522
515,708
23,290,498
Total comprehensive income for the interim period
-
-
-
245
3,620,818
3,621,063
Dividends relating to 2020
-
-
-
-
(400,000)
(400,000)
Balance at 30 June 2021
5,648,400
(550,000)
3,094,868
14,581,767
3,736,526
26,511,561
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
Six months ended 30 June
2021
2020
2021
2020
Group
Company
€
€
€
€
Net cash generated from operating activities
452,420
923,640
417,456
478,491
Net cash (used in)/ generated from investing activities
(3,170,622)
1,000,152
341,131
(394,407)
Net cash used in financing activities
(512,040)
(88,277)
(512,039)
(2,354)
Net movement in cash and cash equivalents
(3,230,242)
1,835,515
246,548
81,730
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of interim period
4,550,583
330,757
1,073,793
302,518
Cash and cash equivalents at end of interim period
1,320,341
2,166,272
1,320,341
384,248
Statement Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.3 issued by the Listing Authority
We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:
1.The condensed interim financial information gives a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as at 30 June 2021, and of its financial performance and cash flows for the period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union applicable to 'Interim Financial Reporting' (IAS 34);
2.The Interim Directors' Report includes a fair review of the information required in terms of Listing Rules 5.81 to 5.84.