    PZC   MT0000120106

PLAZA CENTRES P.L.C.

(PZC)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 07/16
0.53 EUR   -37.65%
Plaza Centres p l c : Announces approval of the Interim Financial Statements

07/28/2021 | 10:34am EDT
Company Announcement

Plaza Centres plc (the "Company")

Announces approval of the Interim Financial Statements

Date of announcement

28 July 2021

Reference

PZC 211/2021

In Terms of Chapter 5 of Listing Rules

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Plaza Centres plc ('The Company') pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules:

QUOTE

During the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 28 July 2021, the Company's interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021 were approved.

The interim financial statements are attached herewith and are also available for viewing at the registered office of the Company and Company website.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

Plaza Centres p.l.c.

Level 3 - The Plaza Commercial Centre

Bisazza Street, Sliema SLM 1640, Tel: 21343832/3/4 Fax: 21343830

E-mail: info@plazamalta.com; www.plaza-shopping.com

Half-Yearly Report for the period ended 30 June 2021

The following Half-Yearly Report is being published pursuant to the terms of Chapter 5 of the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules. The condensed interim financial information has been extracted from the group's unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of the Half-Yearly Report are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. This Half-Yearly Report has not been audited nor reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

Interim Directors' report

The Directors hereby present the company's financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2021.

Principal activities

The Group's principal activity, which is unchanged since last year, is to lease, manage and market the Plaza Shopping and Commercial Centre (owned by the Parent Company).

Group Financial results

During the first six months of the year, the Group generated revenue of €1,152,621 (2020: €1,444,798 ) a decrease of 20.22%, whilst EBIDTA decreased by 24.50% to

€799,323 (2020: €1,058,751). Profit before tax decreased by 28.47% to €436,116 (2020: €609,687). In the first half of 2020, the Group was still generating rental revenue from Tigne Place before the property was eventually sold during that year. Following the disposal of Tigne Place Commercial Property owned through Tigne Place Limited, the board considered and approved placing Tigne Place Limited in voluntary liquidation. Moreover, in the first 3 months of 2020, before the Covid-19 crisis, the Group was generating full rental revenue from its retail shops. Contrarily, during the current year Plaza, like many other local and international companies, continued to face the economic challenges brought about by COVID-19 and revenue experienced the impact of further shut downs of retail shops resulting in lower rental income for the period. During the current financial period the parent company, Plaza Centres plc, received a dividend of 3,350,000 (2020: Nil) from the subsidiary company.

Current assets as at 30 June 2021 include unallocated funds amounting to Eur2,474,800 (31 December 2020: Nil) held with Bank of Valletta plc, acting as bond registrar, which amount was refunded during July 2021.

The Group's occupancy at 30 June 2021 was 83% (30 June 2020: 93%). Plaza continues to support its retail tenants, in the form of rental discounts and absorbing a higher percentage of common area costs. The Board of Directors continues to review the situation on a monthly basis and will take the necessary decisions in the best interest of our shareholders, tenants and other stakeholders.

The Board feels optimistic on the progress registered by Malta in the vaccine roll-out programme together with the reach of herd immunity, however the general challenging economic activity is expected to persist for a longer period of time. The Board remains confident that with the Group's strong financial fundamentals together with its prudent and timely measures, it can continue to withstand these unprecedented challenges and be in a position to continue creating value for its stakeholders.

Share capital of the Parent Company

As at 30 June 2021, 2,750,000 ordinary shares were re-purchased during the preceding financial year and are held by Plaza Centres p.l.c. as treasury shares. Formal notice was given to the Malta Business Registry for the cancellation of these shares and the cancellation process has been initiated by the Registrar. The shares will be cancelled by August 2021.

As at 30 June 2021, the Board of Directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (30 June 2020: Nil)

Condensed Statements of Financial Position

At 30 June 2010

As at 30

As at 31

As at 30

As at 31

June 2021

December 2020

June 2021

December 2020

Group

Company

ASSETS

Non current assets - property, plant and equipment

32,367,892

32,417,246

32,367,892

32,417,246

Other non-current assets

1,785,428

1,261,833

1,885,428

1,361,833

Current assets

4,473,547

5,197,126

4,490,416

1,694,348

Total assets

38,626,867

38,876,205

38,743,736

35,473,427

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

26,544,244

26,677,982

26,511,561

23,290,498

Non-current liabilities

10,974,341

11,074,741

10,974,341

11,074,741

Current liabilities

1,108,282

1,123,482

1,257,834

1,108,188

Total liabilities

12,082,623

12,198,223

12,232,175

12,182,929

Total equity and liabilities

38,626,867

38,876,205

38,743,736

35,473,427

Condensed Income Statements and Statements of Other Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June

2021

2020

2021

2020

Group

Company

Revenue

1,152,621

1,444,798

1,152,621

1,035,807

Marketing, maintenance and administrative costs

(353,298)

(386,047)

(348,477)

(368,722)

Operating profit before depreciation

799,323

1,058,751

804,144

667,085

Depreciation

(245,097)

(228,463)

(245,097)

(228,458)

Operating profit

554,226

830,288

559,047

438,627

Investment and other related income

46,633

831

3,396,633

21,824

Net finance costs

(164,743)

(221,432)

(164,763)

(62,977)

Profit before tax

436,116

609,687

3,790,917

397,474

Tax expense

(170,099)

(207,153)

(170,099)

(148,093)

Profit for the year

266,017

402,534

3,620,818

249,381

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Gains from changes in fair vaue of debit instruments at FVOCI

245

-

245

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

266,262

402,534

3,621,063

249,381

Earnings per share (cents)

1c2

1c4

Condensed Statements of Changes in Equity

Group

Share

Treasury

Share

Revaluation

Retained

Total

capital

shares reserve

premium

reserve

earnings

equity

Balance at 1 January 2020

5,648,400

-

3,094,868

19,078,343

3,660,660

31,482,271

Total comprehensive income for the interim period

-

-

-

-

402,534

402,534

Balance at 30 June 2020

5,648,400

-

3,094,868

19,078,343

4,063,194

31,884,805

Balance at 1 January 2021

5,648,400

(550,000)

3,094,868

14,581,522

3,903,192

26,677,982

Total comprehensive income for the interim period

-

-

-

245

266,017

266,262

Dividends relating to 2020

-

-

-

-

(400,000)

(400,000)

Balance at 30 June 2021

5,648,400

(550,000)

3,094,868

14,581,767

3,769,209

26,544,244

Company

Share

Treasury

Share

Revaluation

Retained

Total

capital

shares reserve

premium

reserve

earnings

equity

Balance at 1 January 2020

5,648,400

-

3,094,868

16,018,900

3,427,534

28,189,702

Total comprehensive income for the interim period

-

-

-

-

249,381

249,381

Balance at 30 June 2020

5,648,400

-

3,094,868

16,018,900

3,676,915

28,439,083

Balance at 1 January 2021

5,648,400

(550,000)

3,094,868

14,581,522

515,708

23,290,498

Total comprehensive income for the interim period

-

-

-

245

3,620,818

3,621,063

Dividends relating to 2020

-

-

-

-

(400,000)

(400,000)

Balance at 30 June 2021

5,648,400

(550,000)

3,094,868

14,581,767

3,736,526

26,511,561

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

Six months ended 30 June

2021

2020

2021

2020

Group

Company

Net cash generated from operating activities

452,420

923,640

417,456

478,491

Net cash (used in)/ generated from investing activities

(3,170,622)

1,000,152

341,131

(394,407)

Net cash used in financing activities

(512,040)

(88,277)

(512,039)

(2,354)

Net movement in cash and cash equivalents

(3,230,242)

1,835,515

246,548

81,730

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of interim period

4,550,583

330,757

1,073,793

302,518

Cash and cash equivalents at end of interim period

1,320,341

2,166,272

1,320,341

384,248

Statement Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.3 issued by the Listing Authority

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

1.The condensed interim financial information gives a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as at 30 June 2021, and of its financial performance and cash flows for the period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union applicable to 'Interim Financial Reporting' (IAS 34);

2.The Interim Directors' Report includes a fair review of the information required in terms of Listing Rules 5.81 to 5.84.

Charles J.Farrugia

Etienne Sciberras

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chairman of the Audit Committee

28 July 2021

Disclaimer

Plaza Centres plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 14:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
