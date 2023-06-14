Plaza Centres p l c : Annual General Meeting Held

Company Announcement Plaza Centres plc (the "Company") Annual General Meeting Held Date of announcement 14 June 2023 Reference PZC 237/2023 In Terms of Chapter 5 of Capital Market Rules

Annual General Meeting

At the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today the 14 June 2023, the shareholders considered and approved the following resolutions:

Resolutions

1. That the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, including the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon be and is hereby received and approved.

2 That a net dividend of €0.0137 per share, which represents a net amount of €350,000 as recommended by the Directors be and is hereby approved.