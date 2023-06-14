Advanced search
    PZC   MT0000120106

PLAZA CENTRES P.L.C.

(PZC)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
0.6100 EUR   +3.39%
0.6100 EUR   +3.39%
10:54aPlaza Centres P L C : Annual General Meeting Held
PU
05/10Plaza Centres P L C : AGM 2023 Form of Proxy
PU
04/26Plaza Centres P L C : Announces approval of financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and dividend recommendation
PU
Plaza Centres p l c : Annual General Meeting Held

06/14/2023
Company Announcement

Plaza Centres plc (the "Company")

Annual General Meeting Held

Date of announcement

14 June 2023

Reference

PZC 237/2023

In Terms of Chapter 5 of Capital Market Rules

QUOTE

Annual General Meeting

At the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today the 14 June 2023, the shareholders considered and approved the following resolutions:

Resolutions

1. That the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, including the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon be and is hereby received and approved.

2 That a net dividend of €0.0137 per share, which represents a net amount of €350,000 as recommended by the Directors be and is hereby approved.

  1. That PricewaterhouseCoopers be and are hereby re-appointed as Auditors of the Company and that the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to determine their remuneration.
  2. That the Remuneration Report published as part of the Annual Report be and is hereby approved.
  3. That the Remuneration Policy of the Company is hereby changed to reflect the CEO's maximum bonus entitlement would be 25% of salary, instead of the current 10% threshold.

Appointment of Directors

The term of office of the Directors in office expired at the Annual General Meeting. In line with the requirements of Article 56.3 of the Articles of Association, the Company issued a call for the nomination of persons to be appointed Directors.

Following a call for nominations, the Company received six (6) valid nominations for the appointment of Directors from Prof. Emanuel P. Delia, Mr Charles J. Farrugia, Mr Jordi Goetstouwers, Mr Brian R. Mizzi, Ms Petra Alisa Vella and Mr Gerald J. Zammit.

In addition, Ms Josianne Briffa and Mr Alfredo Munoz Perez were appointed as Directors of the Company for the forthcoming year by shareholders owning 14% or more of the Company's voting rights pursuant to Article 55(1) (a) of Plaza Centres p.l.c.'s Articles of Association. An election was held for the remaining five (5) vacancies.

The Board of Directors of the Company is accordingly comprised of the following directors:

  1. Prof. Emanuel P. Delia
  2. Mr Charles J. Farrugia
  3. Mr Brian R. Mizzi
  4. Ms Petra Alisa Vella
  5. Mr Gerald J. Zammit
  6. Ms Josianne Briffa
  7. Mr Alfredo Munoz Perez

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Plaza Centres plc published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 14:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
