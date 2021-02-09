Plaza Centres p l c : Easter Traditions in Malta

One of the common Easter traditions is the series of processions across several localities. These are normally accompanied with different prayers and songs. These are perceived as a means of expressing respect and faith towards the catholic religion. It is typical that during such processions, statues are carried by a group of people. In certain instances, those carrying would run for the last few metres whilst holding the statue. In this regard, there were some mishaps.

Such processions would take place on Our Lady of Sorrows, known as 'id-Duluri' by the Maltese. Traditionally, some of the devotees would walk barefoot or with chains tied to their feet to express thankfulness.