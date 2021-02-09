Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Malta Stock Exchange  >  Plaza Centres p.l.c.    PZC   MT0000120106

PLAZA CENTRES P.L.C.

(PZC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plaza Centres p l c : Easter Traditions in Malta

02/09/2021 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

One of the common Easter traditions is the series of processions across several localities. These are normally accompanied with different prayers and songs. These are perceived as a means of expressing respect and faith towards the catholic religion. It is typical that during such processions, statues are carried by a group of people. In certain instances, those carrying would run for the last few metres whilst holding the statue. In this regard, there were some mishaps.

Such processions would take place on Our Lady of Sorrows, known as 'id-Duluri' by the Maltese. Traditionally, some of the devotees would walk barefoot or with chains tied to their feet to express thankfulness.

Disclaimer

Plaza Centres plc published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PLAZA CENTRES P.L.C.
02/08PLAZA CENTRES P L C : Easter Traditions in Malta
PU
01/25PLAZA CENTRES P L C : Malta's Unique Carnival Cancelled for the First Time Since..
PU
01/15PLAZA CENTRES P L C : Valentine's Day
PU
01/01PLAZA CENTRES P L C : January Sales at The Plaza
PU
2020PLAZA CENTRES P L C : Looking Back at 2020 and Looking forward to a Brighter 202..
PU
2020PLAZA CENTRES P L C : Shop and Win Launches Again
PU
2020PLAZA CENTRES P L C : What's in the Plaza
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3,55 M 4,29 M 4,29 M
Net income 2019 1,36 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net Debt 2019 10,9 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
Yield 2019 1,12%
Capitalization 26,0 M 31,3 M 31,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 12,4x
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart PLAZA CENTRES P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Plaza Centres p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Abela Chief Executive Officer
Allison Mifsud Chief Financial Officer
Charles John Farrugia Chairman
David Farrugia Operations Manager
Charmaine Xuereb Vella Head-Finance & Administration Executive
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAZA CENTRES P.L.C.-6.12%31
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.10%39 658
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.59%32 442
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.34%28 744
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.06%26 144
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED8.90%25 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ