    PZC   MT0000120106

PLAZA CENTRES P.L.C.

(PZC)
Plaza Centres p l c : EURO UEFA at The Plaza

07/02/2021 | 08:28am EDT
As teams are now progressing to the Quarter Finals, the competition will present to us some very exciting crunch matches. With France's elimination, the big match between Italy and Belgium is quite eagerly anticipated, in view of the fact that the winner would be dubbed to go all the way. The match between Spain and Switzerland will also attract a number of viewers. Spain has gotten used to being a protagonist in these international competitions and Switzerland is expected to put up a fight, especially after eliminating one of the clear favourites in this competition, France.

We look forward to welcoming you at The Plaza, as the competition now becomes even more interesting, as one final winner will be determined.

Disclaimer

Plaza Centres plc published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,76 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
Net income 2020 0,47 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net Debt 2020 2,85 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,3x
Yield 2020 5,21%
Capitalization 21,7 M 25,7 M 25,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 25,9%
Managers and Directors
Steve Abela Chief Executive Officer
Allison Mifsud Chief Financial Officer
Charles John Farrugia Chairman
David Farrugia Operations Manager
Charmaine Xuereb Vella Head-Finance & Administration Executive
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAZA CENTRES P.L.C.-13.27%26
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.70%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.19%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.72%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED4.63%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.84%25 366