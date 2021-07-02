Plaza Centres p l c : EURO UEFA at The Plaza

As teams are now progressing to the Quarter Finals, the competition will present to us some very exciting crunch matches. With France's elimination, the big match between Italy and Belgium is quite eagerly anticipated, in view of the fact that the winner would be dubbed to go all the way. The match between Spain and Switzerland will also attract a number of viewers. Spain has gotten used to being a protagonist in these international competitions and Switzerland is expected to put up a fight, especially after eliminating one of the clear favourites in this competition, France.

