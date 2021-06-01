Plaza Centres p l c : Publishes information regarding its Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement

Plaza Centres plc (the "Company")

Publishes information regarding its Annual General Meeting

Date of announcement 1 June 2021 Reference PZC 207/2021 In terms of Chapter 5 of Listing Rules

Plaza Centres plc would like to remind its shareholders that its forthcoming Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday 23 June 2021, as permitted by Legal Notice 288 issued in the context of the pandemic.

All shareholders included in the shareholders' register of the Company as at 24 May, 2021 are entitled to participate and vote in the AGM through the submission of their respective proxy form to the Company, thereby nominating the Chairman as their proxy and indicating their voting preferences. The proxy form, which will be dispatched together with the notice and agenda of the AGM in due course, may be submitted to the Company no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting either:

By delivering it by hand personally to the Office of the Company Secretary at The Plaza Commercial Centre, Bisazza Street, Sliema, Malta; By mail to The Plaza Commercial Centre, Bisazza Street, Sliema, Malta; By electronic means at charmaine@plazamalta.com

Shareholders are also reminded that, following changes to the law and Plaza Centres plc's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Company will no longer be mailing a copy of its annual report to all shareholders.

In view of this, Plaza Centres plc would like to inform its shareholders that the Company's 2020 annual report is available on its website https://plaza- shopping.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Annual-Report-Consolidated-Financial- Statements-31-December-2020.pdf

