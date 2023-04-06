Stormy Daniels says she'll testify at Trump trial if called

She added that testifying "legitimizes my story and who I am."

The office of Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, charged Trump on Tuesday (April 4) with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations that he orchestrated payments to two women before the 2016 election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.

Prosecutors said the payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal constituted an attempt to conceal a violation of election law.

The judge in the Manhattan case, Juan Merchan, has set the next hearing for Dec. 4, when campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination will be intensifying. Legal experts have said a trial may not start for a year.