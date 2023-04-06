Advanced search
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-04-06 pm EDT
1.640 USD   -5.20%
Stormy Daniels says she'll testify at Trump trial if called

04/06/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
STORY: Speaking on FOX Nation's "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Daniels said, "I have nothing to hide. I'm the only one that has been telling the truth."

She added that testifying "legitimizes my story and who I am."

The office of Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, charged Trump on Tuesday (April 4) with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations that he orchestrated payments to two women before the 2016 election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.

Prosecutors said the payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal constituted an attempt to conceal a violation of election law.

The judge in the Manhattan case, Juan Merchan, has set the next hearing for Dec. 4, when campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination will be intensifying. Legal experts have said a trial may not start for a year.


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 237 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 97,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,51x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PLBY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PLBY Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLBY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,64 $
Average target price 4,40 $
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Kohn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc B. Crossman Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Suhail R. Rizvi Chairman
Tracey Edmonds Independent Director
James Yaffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLBY GROUP, INC.-37.09%126
INDITEX23.82%104 586
KERING18.93%75 478
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.9.51%68 835
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.26%36 414
HENNES & MAURITZ AB31.93%23 235
