PLC S p A : 2022-06-23Appointment of the Managing Director and of a Director by means of co-optation

Milan, 23 June 2022

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PLC S.P.A. APPOINTS BY CO-OPTATION THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AND A DIRECTOR, GRANTING THE OFFICE OF DIRECTOR IN CHARGE OF THE CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

It is hereby announced that, today, the Board of Directors of PLC S.p.A. ("PLC" or the "Company"), following the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michele Scoppio, as disclosed to the market by means of a press release issued on 27 April 2022, having acknowledged the favourable opinion of the "Comitato Nomine, Remunerazioni e Piani di Stock Option", pursuant to the law and the Company's Articles of Association, after receiving the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has unanimously appointed by co-optation Mr. Diego Percopo as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of 1 July 2022, until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting which approves the financial statements as of 31 December 2023, granting him the relevant powers. Moreover, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Percopo as Director in charge of the control and risk management system.

Mr. Percopo, in his capacity as Managing Director, is qualified as an executive director (non-independent), pursuant to the applicable regulatory and legal provisions, as well as pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code.

To the best of PLC's knowledge, as of today's date, Mr. Percopo does not hold any shares in the Company.

Mr Percopo will be receiving remuneration in line with the Company's remuneration policies, as shared with the "Comitato Nomine, Remunerazioni e Piani di Stock Option".

Mr. Percopo's curriculum vitae is available on the Company's website at www.plc-spa.com/corporate-governance.

In addition, today, the Board of Directors of the Company, following the resignation of Director, Mr. Luciano Maria Garofano, as disclosed to the market by means of press release issued on 28 March 2022, having acknowledged the favourable opinion of the "Comitato Nomine, Remunerazioni e Piani di Stock Option", pursuant to the law and the Company's Articles of Association, after receiving the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has unanimously appointed by co-optation Mr. Andrea Sassi as Director of the Company, as of 1 July 2022 and until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting which approves the financial statements as of 31 December 2023.

Mr. Sassi will receive remuneration in line with the resolutions passed at the PLC Shareholders' Meeting on 30 April 2021.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, as at today's date, Mr. Sassi does not hold any shares in the Company.

Mr. Sassi confirmed that he meets the independence requirements set forth in Art. 148, paragraph 3 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (as referred to in Art. 147-ter, paragraph 4 of the Consolidated Law on Finance) and in Art. 2 of the Corporate Governance Code.

