  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. PLC S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLC   IT0005339160

PLC S.P.A.

(PLC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-23 am EDT
2.050 EUR   +1.99%
06/16Xtrackers (IE) plc - AGM Results
AQ
05/23Changes to the Index Methodology of the Reference Indices
AQ
05/23Dividends
AQ
PLC S p A : 2022-06-23Appointment of the Managing Director and of a Director by means of co-optation

06/23/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Milan, 23 June 2022

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PLC S.P.A. APPOINTS BY CO-OPTATION THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AND A DIRECTOR, GRANTING THE OFFICE OF DIRECTOR IN CHARGE OF THE CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

It is hereby announced that, today, the Board of Directors of PLC S.p.A. ("PLC" or the "Company"), following the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michele Scoppio, as disclosed to the market by means of a press release issued on 27 April 2022, having acknowledged the favourable opinion of the "Comitato Nomine, Remunerazioni e Piani di Stock Option", pursuant to the law and the Company's Articles of Association, after receiving the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has unanimously appointed by co-optation Mr. Diego Percopo as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of 1 July 2022, until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting which approves the financial statements as of 31 December 2023, granting him the relevant powers. Moreover, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Percopo as Director in charge of the control and risk management system.

Mr. Percopo, in his capacity as Managing Director, is qualified as an executive director (non-independent), pursuant to the applicable regulatory and legal provisions, as well as pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code.

To the best of PLC's knowledge, as of today's date, Mr. Percopo does not hold any shares in the Company.

Mr Percopo will be receiving remuneration in line with the Company's remuneration policies, as shared with the "Comitato Nomine, Remunerazioni e Piani di Stock Option".

Mr. Percopo's curriculum vitae is available on the Company's website at www.plc-spa.com/corporate-governance.

In addition, today, the Board of Directors of the Company, following the resignation of Director, Mr. Luciano Maria Garofano, as disclosed to the market by means of press release issued on 28 March 2022, having acknowledged the favourable opinion of the "Comitato Nomine, Remunerazioni e Piani di Stock Option", pursuant to the law and the Company's Articles of Association, after receiving the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has unanimously appointed by co-optation Mr. Andrea Sassi as Director of the Company, as of 1 July 2022 and until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting which approves the financial statements as of 31 December 2023.

Mr. Sassi will receive remuneration in line with the resolutions passed at the PLC Shareholders' Meeting on 30 April 2021.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, as at today's date, Mr. Sassi does not hold any shares in the Company.

Mr. Sassi confirmed that he meets the independence requirements set forth in Art. 148, paragraph 3 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (as referred to in Art. 147-ter, paragraph 4 of the Consolidated Law on Finance) and in Art. 2 of the Corporate Governance Code.

1

Mr. Sassi's curriculum vitae is available on the Company's website at www.plc-spa.com/corporate-governance.

As a result of the resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company, the number of the members of the Board of Directors was restored to seven, in compliance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and the resolution passed by the PLC Shareholders' Meeting on 30 April 2021

For further information, please contact:

PLC S.p.A.

Cecilia Mastelli

investor.relations@plc-spa.com

Tel: 02 49 53 57 41

2

Disclaimer

PLC S.p.A. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 17:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 85,2 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
Net income 2022 3,70 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
Net Debt 2022 0,19 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52,2 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 434
Free-Float 26,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,01 €
Average target price 2,73 €
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michele Scoppio Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cecilia Mastelli CFO & Manager-Financial Reporting
Francesco Esposito Chairman
Graziano Gianmichele Visentin Independent Non-Executive Director
Marina D'Artibale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLC S.P.A.-3.37%55
VINCI-7.86%51 172
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%33 987
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.99%26 550
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.87%21 385
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-6.13%18 123