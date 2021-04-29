PLC S p A : – Monsson Operation, “together with there is no challenge we can't accept in O&M solutions for wind and PV projects” 04/29/2021 | 03:43am EDT Send by mail :

An important step in PLC Group's path to become a multi-technological and multi-regional independent service provider (ISP) in the renewable energy sector was the acquisition of Monsson Operation, in the late 2018.

Monsson Operation started in 2007 in Romania and after almost 15 years it is delivering its services to customers and assets located worldwide. The company is constantly improving and developing solutions in its pursuit of being able to provide complete packages of services for wind and solar power plants.

'We are proud to say that Monsson Operation has been always a leader company on the Romanian renewable market. We had the first private renewable energy dispatch center, we were the first company to hire and train wind turbine technicians, we were the ones to setup the first and now largest renewable energy training center in south-east Europe, RESS' stated Mihaela Aldea, CEO of Monsson Operation, in an interview with Market Insight.

Since the acquisition, the company has strengthen and increased its services offering and know-how regarding wind and PV plants. Together with PLC Group it now offers a complete range of services and constructions for electrical infrastructure and renewable plants.

'As one of the Romanian's renewable ISP leaders, we have now under management around 1 GW of wind and PV projects in our dispatch center and a huge customer portfolio at group level in Romania, Sweden, Germany, Italy and up to South-Africa, but also other countries where we operate; we can estimate that the total power we operate in all the countries, together with our parent company PLC, is above the 6 GW', said the CEO.

The future looks bright also for the asset management services. Under such services Monsson has integrated its online Activity Management systems that allows wind farm and PV plant owners to manage all the activities performed in the plant and also can have a clear view on the supervision of contractors and subcontractors under a safe and secure environment.

The merge with PLC was 'a great opportunity and as a group we can bring on the local market a complete range of services electrical infrastructure and renewable plants, focusing on wind and PV.

With the expertise of PLC in the PV world, Monsson's wind multi-country project experience and our technician's multi-language and multi-technology skills we can say that there is no challenge we can't accept in Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of any renewable energy asset anywhere in the world'.

Therefore, the strategic priority of the company led by Mihaela Aldea is to be fully focused on the localization of services in each of the countries where it is present.

This will also happen thanks to the development of the German Hub, located in Hamburg, through which the range of services offered by the Group in the 'wind' area will be increasingly expanded.

'We understand the importance of localization in each market and also the advantage that we have to bring the international experience locally in order to further improve our services.

For our O&M services this is the key' stated the manager.

Romania and the other European countries will face a continuous development by 2030 and only in Romania around 500 MW being added every year from both wind and solar capacities.

Such growth will create more than 4.000 job opportunities for the locals and training academies are already prepared to deliver the necessary skilled courses and committed to shape future careers within the renewable industry.

Therefore, 'we are ready to welcome the upcoming wind and solar power plants under our O&M services.

As we are well experienced and prepared for this challenge, we can ensure the 24/7 monitoring and response to curtailments and events, operation and maintenance of the balance of plant, detailed inspections, production optimization activities, combined with top data management and reporting tools that are carefully built to mitigate all risks and optimize the performance of the assets for an increased annual energy production'.

Thanks to the experience gained in the last 15 years of involvement in the RES asset management, combined with its new shareholders know-how, Monsson will now be ready to offer full turn-key solutions for operation and maintenance of the new upcoming wind and PV projects, providing turn-key projects, electrical infrastructure and civil works management.

'My goal and our company's goal is to provide state of the art services for the renewable energy market in Europe, continue the development of the company and diversify the activity in a way to make sure that our customers find the full value chain in our services' concluded Mihaela Aldea. Attachments Original document

