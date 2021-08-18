August 18, 2021: PLDT invests US$80M in APRICOT cable systems, drawing global hyperscalers Read more

Log in
August 18, 2021: PLDT invests US$80M in APRICOT cable systems, drawing global hyperscalers

08/18/2021
August 18, 2021

Philippine Stock Exchange

6/F Philippine Stock Exchange Tower 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Attention: Ms. Janet A. Encarnacion

Head, Disclosure Department

Gentlemen:

We submit herewith a copy of our reply to the letter of Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corporation dated August 17, 2021, requesting for clarification regarding the BusinessWorld news article entitled "PLDT Investing P3.9B in Apricot Subsea Cable".

Very truly yours,

MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN

Corporate Secretary

August 18, 2021

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Secretariat Building, PICC Complex

Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City

Attention: Mr. Vicente Graciano P. Felizmenio, Jr.

Director - Markets and Securities Regulation Dept.

Gentlemen:

In compliance with Section 17.1 (b) of the Securities Regulation Code and SRC Rule 17.1.1.1.3(a), we submit herewith two (2) copies of our letter dated August 17, 2021 to Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corporation in response to their letter dated August 17, 2021, requesting for clarification regarding the BusinessWorld news article entitled "PLDT Investing P3.9B in Apricot Subsea Cable".

Respectfully yours,

MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN

Corporate Secretary

COVER SHEET

SEC Registration Number

P W - 5 5

Company Name

P

L

D

T

I

N

C.

Principal Office (No./Street/Barangay/City/Town/Province)

R

A

M

O

N

C

O

J

U

A

N

G

C

O

B

U

I

L

D

I

N

G

M

A

K

A

T

I

A

V

E

N

U

E

M

A

K

A

T

I

C

I

T

Y

Form Type

Department requiring the

Secondary License Type, If

report

Applicable

17

-

C

M

S

R

D

COMPANY INFORMATION

Company's Email Address

Company's Telephone

Mobile Number

Number/s

88168553

Annual Meeting

Fiscal Year

No. of Stockholders

Month/Day

Month/Day

11,536

Every 2nd Tuesday of June

December 31

As of July 31, 2021

CONTACT PERSON INFORMATION

The designated contact person MUSTbe an Officer of the Corporation

Name of Contact Person

Email Address

Telephone

Mobile Number

Number/s

Ma. Lourdes C. Rausa-Chan

lrchan@pldt.com.ph

88168553

Contact Person's Address

MGO Building, Legaspi St. corner Dela Rosa St., Makati City

Note: In case of death, resignation or cessation of office of the officer designated as contact person, such incident shall be reported to the Commission within thirty (30) calendar days from the occurrence thereof with information and complete contact details of the new contact person designated.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.1

  1. August 18, 2021
    Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
  2. SEC Identification Number PW-55
  3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-488-793
  4. PLDT Inc.
    Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

5.

PHILIPPINES

6.____________ (SEC Use Only)

Province, country or other jurisdiction

Industry Classification Code

of Incorporation

7.

Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati Avenue, Makati City

1200

Address of principal office

Postal Code

  1. (632) 8816-8553
    Issuer's telephone number, including area code
  2. Not Applicable
    Former name or former address, if changed since last report
  3. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Securities Regulation Code and Sections 4 and 8 of the Revised Securities Act

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock

Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

________________________________________________________________

________________________________________________________________

________________________________________________________________

11. Item 9 (Other Events)

Attached hereto is a copy of our letter dated August 17, 2021 to Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corporation in response to their letter dated August 17, 2021, requesting for clarification regarding the BusinessWorld news article entitled "PLDT Investing P3.9B in Apricot Subsea Cable".

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulations Code, the Company has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PLDT INC.

By:

MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN

Corporate Secretary

August 18, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PLDT Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 04:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
