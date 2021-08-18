August 18, 2021: PLDT invests US$80M in APRICOT cable systems, drawing global hyperscalers Read more

August 18, 2021
Philippine Stock Exchange
6/F Philippine Stock Exchange Tower 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City
Attention: Ms. Janet A. Encarnacion
Head, Disclosure Department
Gentlemen:
We submit herewith a copy of our reply to the letter of Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corporation dated August 17, 2021, requesting for clarification regarding the BusinessWorld news article entitled "PLDT Investing P3.9B in Apricot Subsea Cable".
Very truly yours,
MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN
Corporate Secretary
August 18, 2021
SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Secretariat Building, PICC Complex
Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City
Attention: Mr. Vicente Graciano P. Felizmenio, Jr.
Director - Markets and Securities Regulation Dept.
Gentlemen:
In compliance with Section 17.1 (b) of the Securities Regulation Code and SRC Rule 17.1.1.1.3(a), we submit herewith two (2) copies of our letter dated August 17, 2021 to Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corporation in response to their letter dated August 17, 2021, requesting for clarification regarding the BusinessWorld news article entitled "PLDT Investing P3.9B in Apricot Subsea Cable".
Respectfully yours,
MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN
Corporate Secretary
COVER SHEET
SEC Registration Number
P W - 5 5
Company Name
Principal Office (No./Street/Barangay/City/Town/Province)
|
R
|
A
|
M
|
O
|
N
|
|
|
C
|
O
|
J
|
U
|
|
A
|
|
N
|
G
|
C
|
O
|
|
B
|
U
|
I
|
L
|
|
D
|
I
|
N
|
G
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
A
|
K
|
A
|
T
|
I
|
|
|
A
|
V
|
E
|
|
N
|
|
U
|
E
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
A
|
K
|
A
|
T
|
I
|
|
|
C
|
I
|
T
|
|
Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Department requiring the
|
|
|
|
Secondary License Type, If
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
-
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
S
|
R
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPANY INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's Email Address
|
|
|
|
|
Company's Telephone
|
|
|
|
Mobile Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number/s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88168553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
|
|
No. of Stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month/Day
|
|
|
|
|
Month/Day
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Every 2nd Tuesday of June
|
|
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
|
As of July 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONTACT PERSON INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The designated contact person MUSTbe an Officer of the Corporation
|
|
|
Name of Contact Person
|
|
|
|
|
Email Address
|
|
|
|
|
Telephone
|
|
|
Mobile Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number/s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ma. Lourdes C. Rausa-Chan
|
|
|
|
lrchan@pldt.com.ph
|
|
|
88168553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact Person's Address
MGO Building, Legaspi St. corner Dela Rosa St., Makati City
Note: In case of death, resignation or cessation of office of the officer designated as contact person, such incident shall be reported to the Commission within thirty (30) calendar days from the occurrence thereof with information and complete contact details of the new contact person designated.
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.1
-
August 18, 2021
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
-
SEC Identification Number PW-55
-
BIR Tax Identification No. 000-488-793
-
PLDT Inc.
Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
|
5.
|
PHILIPPINES
|
6.____________ (SEC Use Only)
|
|
Province, country or other jurisdiction
|
Industry Classification Code
|
|
of Incorporation
|
|
|
7.
|
Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati Avenue, Makati City
|
1200
|
|
Address of principal office
|
|
Postal Code
-
(632) 8816-8553
Issuer's telephone number, including area code
-
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
-
Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Securities Regulation Code and Sections 4 and 8 of the Revised Securities Act
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock
|
|
Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________
11. Item 9 (Other Events)
Attached hereto is a copy of our letter dated August 17, 2021 to Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corporation in response to their letter dated August 17, 2021, requesting for clarification regarding the BusinessWorld news article entitled "PLDT Investing P3.9B in Apricot Subsea Cable".
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulations Code, the Company has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
PLDT INC.
By:
MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN
Corporate Secretary
August 18, 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
PLDT Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 04:23:05 UTC.