  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. PLDT Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC.

(TEL)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
1317.00 PHP   +0.30%
2022US Stock Losses Weigh on American Depositary Receipts of Asian Equities
MT
2022PLDT Inc. Provides Special Dividend Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2022PLDT Confirms Talks With Vendors; Denies Reaching Out to US Law Firms in Potential Probe
MT
Flights to and from Philippine capital suspended due to technical issues

01/01/2023 | 04:51am EST
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine authorities halted flights in and out of Manila on New Year's Day due to a malfunction of air traffic control, causing chaos for tens of thousands of travellers.

A total of 282 flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other regional airports, affecting around 56,000 passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the airport operator said on Sunday.

As of 0800 GMT, "the system has been partially restored thereby allowing limited flight operations," the Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement.

Video clips and photos posted on social media showed long queues at the airport and airline personnel distributing food packs and drinks to stranded passengers.

"We're told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down. I was on my way home fm Tokyo - 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda," tweeted one passenger - Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of Philippine telecommunications conglomerate PLDT Inc.

"6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travellers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh."

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said there was a power outage and loss of communication at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center. It offered passengers due to fly on Sunday free rebooking or the option to convert tickets to vouchers.

Philippine Airlines said a number of flights were diverted, cancelled and delayed, and travellers should check the status of their journey before proceeding to the airport.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Neil Fullick and Peter Graff)


Financials
Sales 2022 204 B 3 672 M 3 672 M
Net income 2022 32 692 M 587 M 587 M
Net Debt 2022 206 B 3 699 M 3 699 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,50x
Yield 2022 7,83%
Capitalization 285 B 5 112 M 5 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 17 399
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart PLDT INC.
Duration : Period :
PLDT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLDT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 317,00 PHP
Average target price 1 875,62 PHP
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfredo S. Panlilio President, CEO, Director & Chief Revenue Officer
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer, SVP
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Artemio Villaseñor Panganiban Lead Independent Director
Bernido H. Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLDT INC.0.00%5 112
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-24.44%165 473
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.58%141 783
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.34%99 035
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.43%98 378
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY0.00%54 127