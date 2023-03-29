Advanced search
    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC.

(TEL)
2023-03-21
1381.00 PHP   +4.46%
03:07pPLDT Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission
BU
03/24American Depositary Receipts of Asian Stocks Decline Friday Amid Lingering Banking Sector Woes
MT
03/23American Depositary Receipts of Asian Equities Supported by Possibility of Pause in US Fed's Rate Hikes
MT
PLDT Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission

03/29/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
PLDT Inc. (“PLDT”) (PSE: TEL) (NYSE: PHI) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2022 with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document has been posted at the PLDT website at:

https://main.pldt.com/investor-relations/annual-and-sustainability-reports

Shareholders of PLDT may receive hard copies of the Annual Report free of charge, upon request.

This press release may contain some statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” that are subject to a number of risks and opportunities that could affect PLDT’s business and results of operations. Although PLDT believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no guarantee of future performance, action or events.

About PLDT

PLDT is the Philippines’ largest and fully integrated telecommunications company. Through its principal business groups – fixed line, wireless and others – PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine listed companies.

Further information can be obtained by visiting https://www.pldt.com


© Business Wire 2023
