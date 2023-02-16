Advanced search
    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC.

(TEL)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
1330.00 PHP   +1.53%
03:27pPldt Inc. Investors : April 7, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
10:47aAsian Equities Steady in US Thursday Trading
MT
02/15Asian Equities Fall Sharply in Wednesday US Trading
MT
PLDT Inc. INVESTORS: April 7, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

02/16/2023 | 03:27pm EST
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that investors in PLDT Inc. (“PLDT” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring PLDT securities (NYSE: PHI) between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against PLDT. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is April 7, 2023.

Class Period: January 1, 2019 – December 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 7, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com/securities/pldt

Contact us: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, PLDT and certain of its senior executives and directors made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose: (1) that the Company massively overran its capital expenditure budget between 2019 and 2022; and (2) that PLDT lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such budget overruns.

Investors began to learn of defendants’ fraud on December 16, 2022, when PLDT disclosed that its capital expenditures between 2019 and 2022 exceeded its budget by $866 million—an amount equivalent to PLDT’s net income for 2020 and 2021 combined. Following this announcement, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly commenced an inquiry into the matter. On this news, the price of PLDT ADS fell $6.35 per share, or 23.69%, to close at $20.46 on the following trading day, December 19, 2022 on elevated trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 204 B 3 681 M 3 681 M
Net income 2022 32 120 M 579 M 579 M
Net Debt 2022 215 B 3 888 M 3 888 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 8,40%
Capitalization 287 B 5 199 M 5 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 17 399
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart PLDT INC.
Duration : Period :
PLDT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLDT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 330,00 PHP
Average target price 1 782,36 PHP
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfredo S. Panlilio President, CEO, Director & Chief Revenue Officer
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer, SVP
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Joseph Ian G. Gendrano Chief Technology Officer
Artemio Villaseñor Panganiban Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLDT INC.0.99%5 106
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.36%169 591
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.37%154 053
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.45%109 217
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.24%99 178
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED27.04%66 611