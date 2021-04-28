Log in
    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC.

(TEL)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 04/27
1279 PHP   -0.08%
09:27aPLDT  : Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission
BU
04/27Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/26Asian ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
PLDT : Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission

04/28/2021 | 09:27am EDT
PLDT Inc. (“PLDT”) (PSE: TEL) (NYSE: PHI) announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2020 with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document has been posted at the PLDT website at:

http://pldt.com/investor-relations/annual-and-sustainability-reports#USSEC

Shareholders of PLDT may receive hard copies of the Annual Report free of charge, upon request.

About PLDT

PLDT is the Philippines’ largest and fully integrated telecommunications company. Through its principal business groups – fixed line, wireless and others – PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine listed companies.

Further information can be obtained by visiting www.pldt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 195 B 4 032 M 4 032 M
Net income 2021 26 420 M 545 M 545 M
Net Debt 2021 210 B 4 329 M 4 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 6,26%
Capitalization 274 B 5 650 M 5 653 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 18 848
Free-Float 15,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 553,55 PHP
Last Close Price 1 279,00 PHP
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer
Mario G. Tamayo Senior Vice President & Head-Technology Group
Pedro Emilio O. Roxas Independent Director
Artemio Villaseñor Panganiban Lead Independent Director
Bernido H. Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLDT INC.-4.55%5 699
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.08%233 061
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.76%137 315
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.21%127 729
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.33%92 103
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.97%91 650
