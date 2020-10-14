Public ownership report: September 2020 0 10/14/2020 | 03:50am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields October 14, 2020 Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. 6/F Philippine Stock Exchange Tower 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City Attention : Mr. Mark V. Visda Head - Corporate Planning & Research Gentlemen: In compliance with the requirement of the Philippine Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") as set out in Memorandum No. 2008-0356 dated July 29, 2008, we submit herewith the computation of public ownership level of common shares of PLDT Inc. listed on the Exchange as of September 30, 2020, hereto attached as Annex A. Thank you. Very truly yours, PLDT Inc. MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN Corporate Secretary PLDT Inc. Computation of Public Ownership (Common Stock) as of September 30, 2020 Number of Issued Shares 218,779,886 Less: Number of Treasury Shares1 2,724,111 Number of Outstanding Shares 216,055,775 Less : Number of Shares % to Total Total direct and Outstanding Name Direct Indirect indirect shares Shares A. Directors Manuel V. Pangilinan 271,611 13,300 3 284,911 0.131869 Manuel L. Argel, Jr. 1 - 1 0.000000 Helen Y. Dee 98 24,982 2 25,080 0.011608 Ray C. Espinosa 13,043 18,700 3 31,743 0.014692 James L. Go 135,914 715,240 3 851,154 0.393951 Shigeki Hayashi 1 - 1 0.000000 Junichi Igarashi 1 - 1 0.000000 Bernido H. Liu 1 - 1 0.000000 Artemio V. Panganiban 1 5,370 3 5,371 0.002486 Albert F. Del Rosario 106,780 35,630 3 142,410 0.065914 Ma. Lourdes C. Rausa-Chan 39 9,761 3 9,800 0.004536 Pedro E. Roxas 21 210 4 231 0.000107 Marife B. Zamora 5 - 5 0.000002 Sub-Total 527,516 823,193 1,350,709 0.625167 B. Officers Alfredo S. Panlilio 3,000 10,300 3 13,300 0.006156 Anabelle L. Chua 11,258 13,120 3 24,378 0.011283 Victorico P. Vargas - 12,965 3 12,965 0.006001 Marilyn A. Victorio-Aquino - 2,470 3 2,470 0.001143 Gina Marina P. Ordoñez - 5,141 3 5,141 0.002379 Alejandro O. Caeg - 9,315 3 9,315 0.004311 Mary Rose L. Dela Paz - 3,260 3 3,260 0.001509 Juan Victor I. Hernandez - 4,733 3 4,733 0.002191 Menardo G. Jimenez, Jr. 22 8,022 3 8,044 0.003723 June Cheryl A. Cabal-Revilla - 8,390 3 8,390 0.003883 Katrina Luna-Abelarde - 3,881 3 3,881 0.001796 Marco Alejandro T. Borlongan - 3,053 3 3,053 0.001413 Mary Julie C. Carceller - - - - Bernard H. Castro - - - - Marisa V. Conde - 2,325 3 2,325 0.001076 Gil Samson D. Garcia - 403 3 403 0.000187 Joseph Ian G. Gendrano - 1,712 3 1,712 0.000792 Ma. Criselda B. Guhit - 2,694 3 2,694 0.001247 Leah Camilla R. Besa-Jimenez - 3,480 3 3,480 0.001611 Princesita P. Katigbak - 1,475 3 1,475 0.000683 Albert Mitchell L. Locsin - 2,478 3 2,478 0.001147 Florentino D. Mabasa, Jr. - 3,061 3 3,061 0.001417 Leo I. Posadas 10 2,955 3 2,965 0.001372 Dale M. Ramos - 2,660 3 2,660 0.001231 Angel T. Redoble 5 - 1,105 3 1,105 0.000511 Aileen D. Regio - 2,052 3 2,052 0.000950 Luis S. Reñon - 55 3 55 0.000025 Martin T. Rio 6 - 2,662 3 2,662 0.001232 Page 1 of 4 Emiliano R. Tanchico, Jr. - 4,539 3 Victor Y. Tria - 2,167 3 Melissa V. Vergel de Dios - 3,435 3 Catherine Y. Yang 7 - - Ma. Cecilia H. Abad - 633 3 Minerva M. Agas - 1,625 3 Benedict Patrick V. Alcoseba - 1,429 3 Elizabeth S. Andojar - 1,090 3 Roy Victor E. Ańonuevo - 551 3 Tito Rodolfo B. Aquino, Jr. - 890 3 Mitchie M. Arcaina - 250 3 Jerameel A. Azurin - 1,304 3 Rafael M. Bejar, M.D. - 1,275 3 Wilson S. Bobier - 612 3 Luis Gregorio D. Casas - 111 3 Ma. Monica M. Consing - 298 3 Branden B. Dean 8 - - Gene S. De Guzman - 1,132 3 Joan A. De Venecia-Fabul - 244 3 Aniceto M. Franco III - 756 3 John John R. Gonzales - 1,128 3 Silverio S. Ibay, Jr. - 1,295 3 Gary F. Ignacio - 1,108 3 Marven S. Jardiel - 1,444 3 Alexander S. Kibanoff - 1,444 3 Javier C. Lagdameo - 1,775 3 Czar Christopher S. Lopez - 1,970 3 Paolo Jose C. Lopez - 1,500 3 Ma. Carmela F. Luque - 1,635 3 Melanie A. Manuel - 670 3 Ronaldo David R. Mendoza - 670 3 Oliver Carlos G. Odulio - 1,484 3 Jonston Prince W. Ong 9 - - Carlo S. Ople - 1,338 3 Charles Louise L. Orcena - 325 3 Raymond A. Racho 106 470 3 Eduardo H. Rafuson - 890 3 Ricardo C. Rodriguez 5,712 - Bernadette C. Salinas 10 - 669 3 Genaro C. Sanchez 4,460 1,263 3 Maria Christina C. Semira - 969 3 Ma. Merceditas T. Siapuatco - 1,295 3 Arvin L. Siena - 1,488 3 Carla Elena A. Tabuena - 1,362 3 Patrick S. Tang - 1,908 3 Jecyn Aimee C. Teng - 652 3 Milan M. Topacio - 457 3 John Henri C. Yanez - 968 3 Radames Vittorio B. Zalameda - 932 3 Sub-Total 24,568 167,217 C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders Philippine Telecommunications 26,034,263 - Investment Corp. Metro Pacific Resources, Inc. 21,556,676 - Non-Philippine Subsidiary of - 7,653,703 3 First Pacific Company Limited 4,539 0.002101 2,167 0.001003 3,435 0.001590 - - 0.000293

Includes 71,267,258 shares registered in the name of PCD Nominee Corporation. For the purpose of this report, 7,653,703 shares beneficially owned by a Non-Philippine subsidiary of First Pacific Company Limited and 968,453 shares beneficially owned by PLDT directors and officers, have been deducted from PCD Nominee Corporation and are included in the shareholdings of the principal stockholders and PLDT directors and officers, respectively. Based on the information provided by PDTC to PLDT, none of the owners of the PLDT common shares registered under the name of PCD Nominee Corporation (PCD) owns more than 10% of PLDT's outstanding common stock as of September 30, 2020. Note: Page 3 of 4 Social Security System (SSS) - SSS holds 11,157,534 PLDT common shares, equivalent to 5% of the total outstanding common stock or 3% of the total outstanding voting stock of the Company. SSS has consistently maintained its 5% shareholdings (over the total outstanding common stock) and 3% shareholdings (over the total outstanding voting stock) for the last 5 years. The aforementioned shares of SSS were not counted as Non-Public Shares because the Company believes that the percentage of SSS' shareholdings in PLDT is not substantial enough for SSS to gain significant influence over the management of the Company. (Reference: PSE Guidelines In Determining the Public Ownership of Listed Companies) Page 4 of 4 ANNEX A PUBLIC OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE Total Number of Shares Owned by the Public 90,962,542 shares 42.10% 216,055,775 shares Number of Outstanding Common & Preferred Shares = 666,055,775 Number of Outstanding Common Shares = 216,055,775 Number of Treasury Shares = 2,724,111 * Number of Listed Common Shares = 222,666,391 Number of Foreign-Owned Common Shares = 93,814,938 Foreign Ownership Level (%) = 14.09% ** Foreign Ownership Limit (%) = 40% *** Note: Please observe the same cut-off date. * Please refer to footnote 1 in page 3 The above percentage of Foreign Ownership level was computed based on the total outstanding common shares reported to be owned by foreigners over the total issued and outstanding common and preferred shares. A total of 93,814,938 common shares were reported to be owned by foreigners as of September 30, 2020, or equivalent to 14.09% of the 666,055,775 total outstanding common & preferred shares of the Company. *** Foreign Ownership Limit Article XII, Section 11 of the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines (the "Constitution") provides in part: "Sec. 11. No franchise, certificate, or any other form of authorization for the operation of a public utility shall be granted except to citizens of the Philippines or to corporations or associations organized under the laws of the Philippines, at least sixty per centum of whose capital is owned by such citizens xxx." In the case of Wilson P. Gamboa vs. Finance Secretary Margarito B. Teves, et al (G.R. No. 176579) (the "Gamboa Case"), the Supreme Court of the Republic of the Philippines (the "Supreme Court") rendered a decision on June 28, 2011 (the "June 28, 2011 Decision"), the dispositive portion of which is quoted in part as follows: "WHEREFORE, we PARTLY GRANT the petition and rule that the term "capital" in Section 11, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution refers only to shares of stock entitled to vote in the election of directors, and thus in the present case only to common shares, and not to the total outstanding capital stock (common and non-voting preferred shares) xxx." Motions for Reconsideration of the June 28, 2011 Decision were filed by several respondents in the Gamboa Case, which were denied with finality by the Supreme Court in a Resolution promulgated on October 9, 2012. Subsequently, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued SEC Memorandum Circular No. 8, Series of 2013 dated May 20, 2013 ("SEC MC No. 8") which sets forth the guidelines on compliance with the ownership requirements in the Constitution and/or existing laws by corporations engaged in nationalized or partly nationalized activities. SEC MC No. 8 provides in pertinent part, as follows: "Section 1. This Circular shall apply to all corporations ("covered corporations") engaged in identified areas of activities or enterprises specifically reserved, wholly or partly, to Philippine Nationals by the Constitution, the FIA and other existing laws, amendments thereto and IRRs of said laws, except as may otherwise be provided therein. Section 2. All covered corporations shall, at all times, observe the constitutional or statutory ownership requirement. For purposes of determining compliance therewith, the required percentage of Filipino ownership shall be applied to BOTH (a) the total number of outstanding shares of stock entitled to vote in the election of directors; AND (b) the total number of outstanding shares of stock, whether or not entitled to vote in the election of directors. x x x" On June 10, 2013, Jose M. Roy III filed before the Supreme Court a Petition for Certiorari against the SEC, the SEC Chairman and PLDT claiming among others that SEC MC No. 8 violates the decision of the Supreme Court in the Gamboa Case. In a Decision dated November 22, 2016 (the "November 22, 2016 Decision"), the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by Jose M. Roy III and other petitioners-in-intervention. The November 22, 2016 Decision upheld the validity of SEC MC No. 8 which requires public utility corporations to maintain at least 60% Filipino ownership in both its "total number of outstanding shares of stock entitled to vote in the election of directors" and its "total number of outs tanding shares of stock, whether or not entitled to vote in the election of directors" and declared the same to be compliant with the Supreme Court's ruling in the Gamboa Case. Petitioner Jose M. Roy III filed a Motion for Reconsideration of the November 22, 2016 Decision, which was denied with finality by the Supreme Court on April 18, 2017. Applying SEC MC NO. 8 to PLDT, the bases for calculation of the 40% foreign ownership restriction are: (a) PLDT's outstanding shares of voting stocks (common and voting preferred) which are all entitled to vote in the election of directors. For this purpose, the foreign ownership level of PLDT was 25.63% of the 366,055,775 total outstanding shares of voting common and preferred stocks as of September 30, 2020; and (b) PLDT's outstanding shares of stock whether or not entitled to vote in the election of directors. For this purpose, the foreign ownership level of PLDT was 14.09% of the 666,055,775 total outstanding common and preferred stocks as of September 30, 2020. Attachments Original document

