Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  PLDT Inc.    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC.

(TEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 10/13
1296 PHP   +0.31%
03:50aPUBLIC OWNERSHIP REPORT : September 2020
PU
10/12PLDT : Form 23-B of various Directors and Officers for the month of September 2020
PU
10/07PLDT : Ms. C. Y. Yang
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public ownership report: September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 03:50am EDT

October 14, 2020

Philippine Stock Exchange Inc.

6/F Philippine Stock Exchange Tower 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Attention : Mr. Mark V. Visda

Head - Corporate Planning & Research

Gentlemen:

In compliance with the requirement of the Philippine Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") as set out in Memorandum No. 2008-0356 dated July 29, 2008, we submit herewith the computation of public ownership level of common shares of PLDT Inc. listed on the Exchange as of September 30, 2020, hereto attached as Annex A.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

PLDT Inc.

MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN

Corporate Secretary

PLDT Inc.

Computation of Public Ownership (Common Stock) as of September 30, 2020

Number of Issued Shares

218,779,886

Less: Number of Treasury Shares1

2,724,111

Number of Outstanding Shares

216,055,775

Less :

Number of Shares

% to Total

Total direct and

Outstanding

Name

Direct

Indirect

indirect shares

Shares

A.

Directors

Manuel V. Pangilinan

271,611

13,300

3

284,911

0.131869

Manuel L. Argel, Jr.

1

-

1

0.000000

Helen Y. Dee

98

24,982

2

25,080

0.011608

Ray C. Espinosa

13,043

18,700

3

31,743

0.014692

James L. Go

135,914

715,240

3

851,154

0.393951

Shigeki Hayashi

1

-

1

0.000000

Junichi Igarashi

1

-

1

0.000000

Bernido H. Liu

1

-

1

0.000000

Artemio V. Panganiban

1

5,370

3

5,371

0.002486

Albert F. Del Rosario

106,780

35,630

3

142,410

0.065914

Ma. Lourdes C. Rausa-Chan

39

9,761

3

9,800

0.004536

Pedro E. Roxas

21

210

4

231

0.000107

Marife B. Zamora

5

-

5

0.000002

Sub-Total

527,516

823,193

1,350,709

0.625167

B.

Officers

Alfredo S. Panlilio

3,000

10,300

3

13,300

0.006156

Anabelle L. Chua

11,258

13,120

3

24,378

0.011283

Victorico P. Vargas

-

12,965

3

12,965

0.006001

Marilyn A. Victorio-Aquino

-

2,470

3

2,470

0.001143

Gina Marina P. Ordoñez

-

5,141

3

5,141

0.002379

Alejandro O. Caeg

-

9,315

3

9,315

0.004311

Mary Rose L. Dela Paz

-

3,260

3

3,260

0.001509

Juan Victor I. Hernandez

-

4,733

3

4,733

0.002191

Menardo G. Jimenez, Jr.

22

8,022

3

8,044

0.003723

June Cheryl A. Cabal-Revilla

-

8,390

3

8,390

0.003883

Katrina Luna-Abelarde

-

3,881

3

3,881

0.001796

Marco Alejandro T. Borlongan

-

3,053

3

3,053

0.001413

Mary Julie C. Carceller

-

-

-

-

Bernard H. Castro

-

-

-

-

Marisa V. Conde

-

2,325

3

2,325

0.001076

Gil Samson D. Garcia

-

403

3

403

0.000187

Joseph Ian G. Gendrano

-

1,712

3

1,712

0.000792

Ma. Criselda B. Guhit

-

2,694

3

2,694

0.001247

Leah Camilla R. Besa-Jimenez

-

3,480

3

3,480

0.001611

Princesita P. Katigbak

-

1,475

3

1,475

0.000683

Albert Mitchell L. Locsin

-

2,478

3

2,478

0.001147

Florentino D. Mabasa, Jr.

-

3,061

3

3,061

0.001417

Leo I. Posadas

10

2,955

3

2,965

0.001372

Dale M. Ramos

-

2,660

3

2,660

0.001231

Angel T. Redoble 5

-

1,105

3

1,105

0.000511

Aileen D. Regio

-

2,052

3

2,052

0.000950

Luis S. Reñon

-

55

3

55

0.000025

Martin T. Rio 6

-

2,662

3

2,662

0.001232

Page 1 of 4

Emiliano R. Tanchico, Jr.

-

4,539

3

Victor Y. Tria

-

2,167

3

Melissa V. Vergel de Dios

-

3,435

3

Catherine Y. Yang 7

-

-

Ma. Cecilia H. Abad

-

633

3

Minerva M. Agas

-

1,625

3

Benedict Patrick V. Alcoseba

-

1,429

3

Elizabeth S. Andojar

-

1,090

3

Roy Victor E. Ańonuevo

-

551

3

Tito Rodolfo B. Aquino, Jr.

-

890

3

Mitchie M. Arcaina

-

250

3

Jerameel A. Azurin

-

1,304

3

Rafael M. Bejar, M.D.

-

1,275

3

Wilson S. Bobier

-

612

3

Luis Gregorio D. Casas

-

111

3

Ma. Monica M. Consing

-

298

3

Branden B. Dean 8

-

-

Gene S. De Guzman

-

1,132

3

Joan A. De Venecia-Fabul

-

244

3

Aniceto M. Franco III

-

756

3

John John R. Gonzales

-

1,128

3

Silverio S. Ibay, Jr.

-

1,295

3

Gary F. Ignacio

-

1,108

3

Marven S. Jardiel

-

1,444

3

Alexander S. Kibanoff

-

1,444

3

Javier C. Lagdameo

-

1,775

3

Czar Christopher S. Lopez

-

1,970

3

Paolo Jose C. Lopez

-

1,500

3

Ma. Carmela F. Luque

-

1,635

3

Melanie A. Manuel

-

670

3

Ronaldo David R. Mendoza

-

670

3

Oliver Carlos G. Odulio

-

1,484

3

Jonston Prince W. Ong 9

-

-

Carlo S. Ople

-

1,338

3

Charles Louise L. Orcena

-

325

3

Raymond A. Racho

106

470

3

Eduardo H. Rafuson

-

890

3

Ricardo C. Rodriguez

5,712

-

Bernadette C. Salinas 10

-

669

3

Genaro C. Sanchez

4,460

1,263

3

Maria Christina C. Semira

-

969

3

Ma. Merceditas T. Siapuatco

-

1,295

3

Arvin L. Siena

-

1,488

3

Carla Elena A. Tabuena

-

1,362

3

Patrick S. Tang

-

1,908

3

Jecyn Aimee C. Teng

-

652

3

Milan M. Topacio

-

457

3

John Henri C. Yanez

-

968

3

Radames Vittorio B. Zalameda

-

932

3

Sub-Total

24,568

167,217

C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders

Philippine Telecommunications

26,034,263

-

Investment Corp.

Metro Pacific Resources, Inc.

21,556,676

-

Non-Philippine Subsidiary of

-

7,653,703

3

First Pacific Company Limited

4,539

0.002101

2,167

0.001003

3,435

0.001590

-

-

  1. 0.000293
    1,625 0.000752
    1,429 0.000661
    1,090 0.000505
  1. 0.000255
  1. 0.000412
  1. 0.000116
    1,304 0.000604
    1,275 0.000590
  1. 0.000283
  1. 0.000051

298

0.000138

-

-

1,132

0.000524

  1. 0.000113
  1. 0.000350

1,128 0.000522

1,295 0.000599

1,108 0.000513

1,444 0.000668

1,444 0.000668

1,775 0.000822

1,970 0.000912

1,500 0.000694

1,635 0.000757

  1. 0.000310
  1. 0.000310

1,484

0.000687

-

-

1,338

0.000619

  1. 0.000150
  1. 0.000267
  1. 0.000412

5,712 0.002644

  1. 0.000310
    5,723 0.002649
  1. 0.000449
    1,295 0.000599
    1,488 0.000689
    1,362 0.000630
    1,908 0.000883
  1. 0.000302
  1. 0.000212
  1. 0.000448
  1. 0.000431

191,785 0.088766

26,034,263 12.049788

21,556,676 9.977366

7,653,703 3.542466

Page 2 of 4

NTT Communications Corp.

12,633,487

-

12,633,487

5.847327

NTT DOCOMO, INC.

22,796,902

8,533,253

11

31,330,155

14.500957

JG Summit Group

24,342,455

-

24,342,455

11.266746

Sub-Total

107,363,783

16,186,956

123,550,739

57.184650

D.

Affiliates

-

-

-

E.

Government 12

-

-

-

F.

Banks 12

-

-

-

G.

Employees 13

-

-

-

H.

Lock-Up Shares

-

-

-

I.

Others

-

-

-

Total number of Non-Public Shares

125,093,233

Total Number of Shares Owned by the Public 14

90,962,542

Legend :

  1. All of the 2,724,111 common shares acquired by the Company for the period March 17, 2008 to September 30, 2020, pursuant to its Share Buyback Program, have already been reflected in the above data.
  2. As chairperson and president of Hydee Management and Resource Corporation, Ms. Dee may exercise the voting right in respect of 21,957 shares of Hydee Management and Resource Corporation. Also includes 2,780 shares thru RCBC Trust for the account of Michelle Y. Dee-Santos and 245 shares under the name of Helen Y. Dee both thru PCD Nominee Corporation.
  3. Thru PCD Nominee Corporation.
  4. Buyer is a Trust controlled by Mr. Pedro Roxas for his children thru PCD Nominee Corporation.
  5. Appointment as First Vice President effective February 16, 2020, was confirmed by the Board in its meeting held on August 6, 2020.
  6. Separated from service effective October 1, 2020.
  7. Appointment as First Vice President effective July 31, 2020, was confirmed by the Board in its meeting held on August 6, 2020.
  8. Appointment as Vice President effective May 1, 2020, was confirmed by the Board in its meeting held on August 6, 2020.
  9. Appointment as Vice President effective March 16, 2020, was confirmed by the Board in its meeting held on August 6, 2020.
  1. Appointment as Vice President effective January 1, 2020, was confirmed by the Board in its meeting held on August 6, 2020.
  2. Thru JP Morgan Hongkong Nominees Limited.
  3. Shares issued/registered to government corporations and banks cannot be provided by our transfer agent due to system limitation in the database. Some names are in acronym and are not readily identifiable if a bank or a government corporation.
  4. Shares issued on account of the Company's Stock Plan (ESOP and PLDT Stock Purchase Plan) cannot readily be provided by our transfer agent due to system limitation. We believe that the outstanding shares issued under the Company's Stock Plan will not exceed 5% of PLDT's total outstanding common stock as of September 30, 2020.
  5. Includes 6,268,366 shares registered in the name of JP Morgan Hongkong Nominees Limited, as nominee of JPMorgan Chase Bank, successor depositary under the Common Stock Deposit Agreement, dated October 14, 1994, as amended on February 10, 2003, between JPMorgan Chase Bank and the holders of American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs, evidencing American Depositary Shares, or ADS, representing shares of common stock of the Company. For the purpose of this report, 8,533,253 shares of common stock underlying ADS owned by NTT DOCOMO, INC. have been deducted from JP Morgan Hongkong Nominees Limited's shareholdings and are included in the shareholdings of principal stockholders. Per JP Morgan Hongkong Nominees Limited, none of the holders of ADSs owns more than 10% of PLDT outstanding common stock as of September 30, 2020.
    Includes 71,267,258 shares registered in the name of PCD Nominee Corporation. For the purpose of this report, 7,653,703 shares beneficially owned by a Non-Philippine subsidiary of First Pacific Company Limited and 968,453 shares beneficially owned by PLDT directors and officers, have been deducted from PCD Nominee Corporation and are included in the shareholdings of the principal stockholders and PLDT directors and officers, respectively. Based on the information provided by PDTC to PLDT, none of the owners of the PLDT common shares registered under the name of PCD Nominee Corporation (PCD) owns more than 10% of PLDT's outstanding common stock as of September 30, 2020.

Note:

Page 3 of 4

Social Security System (SSS) - SSS holds 11,157,534 PLDT common shares, equivalent to 5% of the total outstanding common stock or 3% of the total outstanding voting stock of the Company. SSS has consistently maintained its 5% shareholdings (over the total outstanding common stock) and 3% shareholdings (over the total outstanding voting stock) for the last 5 years.

The aforementioned shares of SSS were not counted as Non-Public Shares because the Company believes that the percentage of SSS' shareholdings in PLDT is not substantial enough for SSS to gain significant influence over the management of the Company. (Reference: PSE Guidelines In Determining the Public Ownership of Listed Companies)

Page 4 of 4

ANNEX A

PUBLIC OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE

Total Number of Shares Owned by the Public

90,962,542

shares

42.10%

216,055,775

shares

Number of Outstanding Common & Preferred Shares

=

666,055,775

Number of Outstanding Common Shares

=

216,055,775

Number of Treasury Shares

=

2,724,111

*

Number of Listed Common Shares

=

222,666,391

Number of Foreign-Owned Common Shares

=

93,814,938

Foreign Ownership Level (%)

=

14.09%

**

Foreign Ownership Limit (%)

=

40%

***

Note: Please observe the same cut-off date.

* Please refer to footnote 1 in page 3

  • The above percentage of Foreign Ownership level was computed based on the total outstanding common shares reported to be owned by foreigners over the total issued and outstanding common and preferred shares. A total of 93,814,938 common shares were reported to be owned by foreigners as of September 30, 2020, or equivalent to 14.09% of the 666,055,775 total outstanding common & preferred shares of the Company.

*** Foreign Ownership Limit

Article XII, Section 11 of the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines (the "Constitution") provides in part:

"Sec. 11. No franchise, certificate, or any other form of authorization for the operation of a public utility shall be granted except to citizens of the Philippines or to corporations or associations organized under the laws of the Philippines, at least sixty per centum of whose capital is owned by such citizens xxx."

In the case of Wilson P. Gamboa vs. Finance Secretary Margarito B. Teves, et al (G.R. No. 176579) (the "Gamboa Case"), the Supreme Court of the Republic of the Philippines (the "Supreme Court") rendered a decision on June 28, 2011 (the "June 28, 2011 Decision"), the dispositive portion of which is quoted in part as follows:

"WHEREFORE, we PARTLY GRANT the petition and rule that the term "capital" in Section 11, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution refers only to shares of stock entitled to vote in the election of directors, and thus in the present case only to common shares, and not to the total outstanding capital stock (common and non-voting preferred shares) xxx."

Motions for Reconsideration of the June 28, 2011 Decision were filed by several respondents in the Gamboa Case, which were denied with finality by the Supreme Court in a Resolution promulgated on October 9, 2012.

Subsequently, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued SEC Memorandum Circular No. 8, Series of 2013 dated May 20, 2013 ("SEC MC No. 8") which sets forth the guidelines on compliance with the ownership requirements in the Constitution and/or existing laws by corporations engaged in nationalized or partly nationalized activities. SEC MC No. 8 provides in pertinent part, as follows:

"Section 1. This Circular shall apply to all corporations ("covered corporations") engaged in identified areas of activities or enterprises specifically reserved, wholly or partly, to Philippine Nationals by the Constitution, the FIA and other existing laws, amendments thereto and IRRs of said laws, except as may otherwise be provided therein.

Section 2. All covered corporations shall, at all times, observe the constitutional or statutory ownership requirement. For purposes of determining compliance therewith, the required percentage of Filipino ownership shall be applied to BOTH (a) the total number of outstanding shares of stock entitled to vote in the election of directors; AND (b) the total number of outstanding shares of stock, whether or not entitled to vote in the election of directors. x x x"

On June 10, 2013, Jose M. Roy III filed before the Supreme Court a Petition for Certiorari against the SEC, the SEC Chairman and PLDT claiming among others that SEC MC No. 8 violates the decision of the Supreme Court in the Gamboa Case. In a Decision dated November 22, 2016 (the "November 22, 2016 Decision"), the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by Jose M. Roy III and other petitioners-in-intervention. The November 22, 2016 Decision upheld the validity of SEC MC No. 8 which requires public utility corporations to maintain at least 60% Filipino ownership in both its "total number of outstanding shares of stock entitled to vote in the election of directors" and its "total number of outs tanding shares of stock, whether or not entitled to vote in the election of directors" and declared the same to be compliant with the Supreme Court's ruling in the Gamboa Case. Petitioner Jose M. Roy III filed a Motion for Reconsideration of the November 22, 2016 Decision, which was denied with finality by the Supreme Court on April 18, 2017.

Applying SEC MC NO. 8 to PLDT, the bases for calculation of the 40% foreign ownership restriction are: (a) PLDT's outstanding shares of voting stocks (common and voting preferred) which are all entitled to vote in the election of directors. For this purpose, the foreign ownership level of PLDT was 25.63% of the 366,055,775 total outstanding shares of voting common and preferred stocks as of September 30, 2020; and (b) PLDT's outstanding shares of stock whether or not entitled to vote in the election of directors. For this purpose, the foreign ownership level of PLDT was 14.09% of the 666,055,775 total outstanding common and preferred stocks as of September 30, 2020.

Disclaimer

PLDT Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 07:49:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PLDT INC.
03:50aPUBLIC OWNERSHIP REPORT : September 2020
PU
10/12PLDT : Form 23-B of various Directors and Officers for the month of September 20..
PU
10/07PLDT : Ms. C. Y. Yang
PU
10/07FOREIGN OWNERSHIP REPORT : September 2020
PU
10/07REPORT ON NUMBER OF HOLDERS : September 2020
PU
09/17China-backed telecom firm says won't spy on Philippines
RE
08/26PLDT : Smart brings Ellie Goulding's The Brightest Blue Experience online concer..
AQ
08/20PARTNERS : Backed SPi Global Invests in LearningMate to Acquire Majority Stake
AQ
08/17PLDT : Initial Beneficial Ownership of Newly Appointed Officers
PU
08/17PLDT : Retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 B 3 656 M 3 656 M
Net income 2020 24 813 M 510 M 510 M
Net Debt 2020 183 B 3 773 M 3 773 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 5,45%
Capitalization 280 B 5 744 M 5 759 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 18 416
Free-Float 15,6%
Chart PLDT INC.
Duration : Period :
PLDT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLDT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 459,18 PHP
Last Close Price 1 296,00 PHP
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer
Helen Yuchengco Dee Director
Pedro Emilio O. Roxas Independent Director
James L. Go Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLDT INC.31.17%5 744
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.32%246 421
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.35%133 537
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.24%81 168
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.41%79 662
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.52%56 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group