Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting of Plejd AB

The 2024 annual general meeting ("AGM") of Plejd AB ("Plejd" or the "Company") was held on 23 April 2024 in Mölndal, and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement, the balance sheet in Plejd, the consolidated income statement, and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of proft

The AGM resolved not to pay any dividend to the shareholders and that the previously accrued profts, including the share premium account and year result would be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the fnancial year 2023.

Fees to the board of directors and to the auditors and election of the board of directors and auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of six directors without deputies and that the Company shall have one registered auditing frm as auditor.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board fees shall amount to a total of SEK 1,500,000 (SEK 1,195,000 previous year) and be paid to the directors of the board and members of the established committees as follows: