Second Quarter │ April-June 2024
Net sales amounted to TSEK 146,194 (110,328),
which is an increase of 32.5 % compared to the same period last year.
The gross margin amounted to 53.4 % (57.4).
Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to TSEK 41,712 (21,232),
which corresponds to an operating margin before depreciation of 28.5 % (19.2).
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK 24,906 (7,947), which corresponds to an operating margin of 17.0 % (7.2).
Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.69 (0.53).
(Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)
Half-year│ Jan-June 2024
Net sales amounted to TSEK 305,195 (231,624),
which is an increase of 31.8 % compared to the same period last year.
The gross margin amounted to 52.6 % (56.9).
Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to TSEK 87,435 (49,691),
which corresponds to an operating margin before depreciation of 28.6 % (21.5).
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK 54,430 (24,047), which corresponds to an operating margin of 17.8 % (10.4).
Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.72 (1.69)
(Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)
Financial overview
Amounts in TSEK
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Net sales
146,194
159,001
161,868
119,895
110,328
121,296
127,545
97,580
Gross margin, %
53.4
51.9
51.9
52.8
57.4
56.4
58.3
58.9
Operating profit before
41,712
45,722
44,520
20,821
21,232
28,459
35,510
24,584
depreciation (EBITDA)
Operating profit (EBIT)
24,906
29,524
29,325
6,149
7,947
16,100
24,369
14,592
Operating margin, %
17.0
18.6
18.1
5.1
7.2
13.3
19.1
15.0
Profit after tax
18,919
22,677
22,498
4,380
5,637
12,443
18,835
11,478
Earnings per share before
1.69/1.69
2.03/2.03
2.01/2.01
0.39/0.39
0.53/0.53
1.16/1.13
1.76/1.71
1.07/1.04
and after dilution, SEK
Equity/assets ratio, %
74.2
74.2
71.3
68.3
70.9
66.9
69.7
66.0
Cash and cash equivalents
31,485
20,366
21,365
10,669
26,519
23,470
43,012
68,164
TSEK
180,000
160,000
140,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
Net sales
TSEK 600,000
500,000
400,000
300,000
60,000
200,000
40,000
100,000
20,000
0
0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Net sales per quarter
Rolling 12-month net sales
TSEK 35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
The graph presents the net sales per quarter in bars, according to the axis on the left.
The line represents the net sales for the last 12-month period, according to the axis on the right.
Operating profit/EBIT
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
TSEK 90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
EBIT per quarter
Rolling 12-month EBIT
The graph presents operating income EBIT per quarter in bars, according to the axis on the left.
The line presents the operating income for the last 12-month period, according to the axis on the right.
PLEJD AB | INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024
Comments from the CEO
The second quarter shows continued strong growth driven by our new product category with luminaires. Different from the same period last year where the installation rate decreased, we see another second quarter with installations at normal levels. Installations are higher than during the first quarter despite net sales being lower, which is explained by the high stocking by wholesalers and electricians during the first quarter.
We also see a continued improvement in profitability through our strategy of keeping an optimized cost mass relative to a strong growth in revenues.
Highlights of the quarter were three new product launches and an additional new product category, in the form of sun protection with the first product JAL-01. We expect
this product and product category to drive our expansion in Europe further, where sun protection is often more important than lighting control. The Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland are all primary markets for JAL-01.
We are launching the next volume product in our luminaire product category in the form of the ceiling luminaire CCL-01, which we believe will become a given choice among our electricians in the future.
At the same time, we are launching the wireless puck WIN-01, which we are convinced has great potential. It enables wireless control from almost all button types on the market, making it easier for electricians to more flexible solve cable routing issues.
We continue our journey with a strong second quarter, which lays the base for continued good growth. With both a new volume product in our luminary series and an exciting new category aimed at our expansion in Europe,
I thank the team for a well completed quarter.
Babak Esfahani
CEO
Market development
The global market for smart lighting, window coverings, and heating control has, over the past years, undergone significant growth, and forecasts indicate that this trend will continue in the coming years. Market growth is influenced by a combination of factors, where connected technology plays a central role. Other driving factors are cost savings and installation flexibility by using wireless technology instead of traditional wiring.
With simple scheduling and presence control, energy savings are made, which is not only cost-effective but also advantageous for the environment. Furthermore, the increasing use of mobile technology contributes to this trend as smartphones provide easy and efficient configuration and control of smart systems, while acceptance for using mobile applications for these purposes is increasing. Plejd, which is a player in the professional market for connected smart products, focuses on permanent installations carried out by authorized electricians in both private and commercial environments.
As a B2B supplier, Plejd primarily maintains a direct customer relationship with electrical wholesalers in the countries where the company operates. The company's indirect primary customer is electricians who install our products at the end-user. The end-user varies, from private residences such as apartments and villas, to commercial spaces such as shops, restaurants, and office spaces.
About the company
Plejd is a leading Nordic supplier of smart lighting and other smart products. By focusing on the user experience, Plejd makes smart solutions easy and available to everyone.
PLEJD AB | INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024
Events during the quarter
- Plejd showcases a new ceiling luminaire at Eliaden in Norway.
- Montanaro Asset Management has reduced its holding in Plejd to 521,842 shares, corresponding to 4.67% of votes and capital.
Significant risks and uncertainties
Plejd's operations and results are impacted by a series of external and internal factors. The company management works continuously to identify risks and to assess how each respective risk should be managed. The risks can be categorized into financial risks, market-related, and operation-related risks.
For a more detailed description of these risks, see Plejd's annual report 2023.
Events after the quarter
There were no such transactions during the period.
Personnel and organization
At the end of the period, number of employees amounted to 206. In addition to this, the company engages external consultants for specific projects.
Number of employees
Total,
at the end of the period
Plejd AB
Plejd AS
Plejd OY
Plejd BV
Plejd GmbH
Group
Number of employees Q2 2024
183
14
3
3
3
206
Number of employees Q2 2023
180
14
2
3
0
199
Number of shares
At the end of the period, number of shares amounted to 11,178,720 (11,178,720).
Liquidity and financing
Liquidity at the end of the period was (TSEK):
Cash and cash equivalents
31,485
Remaining to use overdraft
80,000
Total available liquidity
111,485
Financial position and performance│Group
Revenues, costs and profit
Second Quarter│ April-June
Net sales amounted to TSEK 146,194 (110,328), which means a growth of 32.5 % compared to the same period last year.
Capitalized work on own behalf amounted to TSEK 24,113 (22,105) for the period. The increased activated time compared to the previous year is the result of us launching several new products during the period. At all major launches, time spent increases as more departments are involved.
The gross margin amounted to 53.4 % (57.4). The gross margin is lower than the same period of the previous year since our product category with luminaires initial has a lower gross margin than our products for lighting control.
The operating profit amounted to TSEK 24,906 (7,947). The operating profit is higher than the same period last year. This is mainly due to increased revenues together with optimized cost mass.
Half-year │ Jan-June
Net sales amounted to TSEK 305,195 (231,624), which means a growth of 31.8 % compared to the same period last year.
Capitalized work on own behalf amounted to TSEK 45,352 (44,671) for the period. The increased activated time compared to the previous year is the result of us launching several new products during the period. At all major launches, time spent increases as more departments are involved.
The gross margin amounted to 52.6 % (56.9). The gross margin is lower than the same period of the previous year since our product category with luminaires initial has a lower gross margin than our products for lighting control.
The operating profit amounted to TSEK 54,430 (24,047). The operating profit is higher than in the same period last year. This is mainly due to increased revenues together with optimized cost mass.
PLEJD AB | INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024
Cash flow, investments and financial position
Second Quarter │ April-June
Cash flow from operating activities over the quarter amounted to TSEK 42,786 (-6,719). The cash flow was positively affected mainly due to a good operating profit.
During the quarter, investments were made that impacted the cash flow by
TSEK -26,066(-25,415). The investments mainly consist of activated time regarding new products.
The cash flow from financing activities was TSEK-5,534 (34,826), which mainly consists of amortization regarding lease-financed assets.
Half-year │ Jan-June
Cash flow from operating activities during the period amounted to TSEK 70,182 (7,326). The cash flow was positively affected mainly due to a good operating profit.
During the period, investments were made that impacted the cash flow by TSEK -48,709(-53,301). The investments mainly consist of activated time regarding new products.
The cash flow from financing activities was TSEK -11,261 (29,205), which mainly consists of amortization regarding lease-financed assets.
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to TSEK 31,485 (26,519) at the end of the period.
Income Statement │ Group
April-June
April-June
Jan-June
Jan-June
Jan-Dec
Amounts in TSEK
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Net sales
3
146,194
110,328
305,195
231,624
513,387
Capitalized work on own account
24,113
22,105
45,352
44,671
81,126
Capitalized work for produced products
4,134
-
9,576
-
9,040
Other operating revenues
1,597
2,042
2,881
2,633
6,400
Total income
176,039
134,476
363,004
278,928
609,953
Raw materials and consumables
-68,102
-47,024
-144,611
-99,944
-234,344
Operating expenses
-20,780
-23,384
-40,744
-44,550
-87,463
Personnel expenses
-43,835
-41,217
-86,563
-81,025
-163,979
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
-16,806
-13,285
-33,005
-25,644
-55,512
Other operating expenses
-1,610
-1,619
-3,651
-3,717
-9,135
Total operating expenses
-151,132
-126,529
-308,574
-254,881
-550,433
Operating profit
24,906
7,947
54,430
24,047
59,520
Financial items
-708
-709
-1,561
-1,007
-2,126
Total profit from financial items
-708
-709
-1,561
-1,007
-2,126
Earnings after financial items
24,198
7,238
52,869
23,040
57,394
Profit before tax
24,198
7,238
52,869
23,040
57,394
Taxes
-5,279
-1,601
-11,273
-4,959
-12,435
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
18,919
5,637
41,596
18,081
44,959
Attributable to the parent company's shareholders
18,919
5,637
41,596
18,081
44,959
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit/loss
for the period
Exchange differences in translation
156
185
168
-74
-414
of foreign operations
Other comprehensive income for the period
156
185
168
-74
-414
Total comprehensive income for the period
19,075
5,822
41,764
18,007
44,545
The profit/loss and the total comprehensive income for the period are entirely attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders.
Earnings per share, calculated on earnings for the period attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders:
Amounts in SEK
Note
April-June
April-June
Jan-June
Jan-June
Jan-Dec
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Earnings per share before dilution
4
1.69
0.53
3.72
1.69
4.11
Earnings per share after dilution
4
1.69
0.53
3.72
1.69
4.11
Balance Sheet │ Group
Amounts in TSEK
Note
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
31 Dec 2023
ASSETS
Fixed assets
Intangible assets
247,508
195,585
218,497
Tangible assets
32,115
34,138
33,599
Financial assets
1,919
2,289
1,396
Right of use assets
48,127
56,218
52,582
Total fixed assets
329,669
288,230
306,075
Current assets
Inventory
163,511
176,278
159,106
Short-term receivables
131,711
95,674
137,371
Cash and cash equivalents
31,485
26,519
21,365
Total current assets
326,707
298,472
317,842
TOTAL ASSETS
656,376
586,702
623,917
EQUITY
Equity
486,765
416,101
445,017
Total equity attributable to
486,765
416,101
445,017
Parent Company shareholders
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
21,408
32,074
28,867
Overdraft facilities
-
-
-
Other current liabilities
148,203
138,526
150,033
Total liabilities
169,611
170,600
178,900
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
656,376
586,702
623,917
