Second Quarter │ April-June 2024

Net sales amounted to TSEK 146,194 (110,328),

which is an increase of 32.5 % compared to the same period last year.

The gross margin amounted to 53.4  % (57.4).

Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to TSEK 41,712 (21,232),

which corresponds to an operating margin before depreciation of 28.5 % (19.2).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK 24,906 (7,947), which corresponds to an operating margin of 17.0 % (7.2).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.69 (0.53).

(Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)

Half-year Jan-June 2024

Net sales amounted to TSEK 305,195 (231,624),

which is an increase of 31.8 % compared to the same period last year.

The gross margin amounted to 52.6 % (56.9).

Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to TSEK 87,435 (49,691),

which corresponds to an operating margin before depreciation of 28.6 % (21.5).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK 54,430 (24,047), which corresponds to an operating margin of 17.8 % (10.4).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.72 (1.69)

(Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)

Financial overview

Amounts in TSEK

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Net sales

146,194

159,001

161,868

119,895

110,328

121,296

127,545

97,580

Gross margin, %

53.4

51.9

51.9

52.8

57.4

56.4

58.3

58.9

Operating profit before

41,712

45,722

44,520

20,821

21,232

28,459

35,510

24,584

depreciation (EBITDA)

Operating profit (EBIT)

24,906

29,524

29,325

6,149

7,947

16,100

24,369

14,592

Operating margin, %

17.0

18.6

18.1

5.1

7.2

13.3

19.1

15.0

Profit after tax

18,919

22,677

22,498

4,380

5,637

12,443

18,835

11,478

Earnings per share before

1.69/1.69

2.03/2.03

2.01/2.01

0.39/0.39

0.53/0.53

1.16/1.13

1.76/1.71

1.07/1.04

and after dilution, SEK

Equity/assets ratio, %

74.2

74.2

71.3

68.3

70.9

66.9

69.7

66.0

Cash and cash equivalents

31,485

20,366

21,365

10,669

26,519

23,470

43,012

68,164

TSEK

180,000

160,000

140,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

Net sales

TSEK 600,000

500,000

400,000

300,000

60,000

200,000

40,000

100,000

20,000

0

0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Net sales per quarter

Rolling 12-month net sales

TSEK 35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

The graph presents the net sales per quarter in bars, according to the axis on the left.

The line represents the net sales for the last 12-month period, according to the axis on the right.

Operating profit/EBIT

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

TSEK 90,000

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

EBIT per quarter

Rolling 12-month EBIT

The graph presents operating income EBIT per quarter in bars, according to the axis on the left.

The line presents the operating income for the last 12-month period, according to the axis on the right.

PLEJD AB | INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

Comments from the CEO

The second quarter shows continued strong growth driven by our new product category with luminaires. Different from the same period last year where the installation rate decreased, we see another second quarter with installations at normal levels. Installations are higher than during the first quarter despite net sales being lower, which is explained by the high stocking by wholesalers and electricians during the first quarter.

We also see a continued improvement in profitability through our strategy of keeping an optimized cost mass relative to a strong growth in revenues.

Highlights of the quarter were three new product launches and an additional new product category, in the form of sun protection with the first product JAL-01. We expect

this product and product category to drive our expansion in Europe further, where sun protection is often more important than lighting control. The Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland are all primary markets for JAL-01.

We are launching the next volume product in our luminaire product category in the form of the ceiling luminaire CCL-01, which we believe will become a given choice among our electricians in the future.

At the same time, we are launching the wireless puck WIN-01, which we are convinced has great potential. It enables wireless control from almost all button types on the market, making it easier for electricians to more flexible solve cable routing issues.

We continue our journey with a strong second quarter, which lays the base for continued good growth. With both a new volume product in our luminary series and an exciting new category aimed at our expansion in Europe,

I thank the team for a well completed quarter.

Babak Esfahani

CEO

Market development

The global market for smart lighting, window coverings, and heating control has, over the past years, undergone significant growth, and forecasts indicate that this trend will continue in the coming years. Market growth is influenced by a combination of factors, where connected technology plays a central role. Other driving factors are cost savings and installation flexibility by using wireless technology instead of traditional wiring.

With simple scheduling and presence control, energy savings are made, which is not only cost-effective but also advantageous for the environment. Furthermore, the increasing use of mobile technology contributes to this trend as smartphones provide easy and efficient configuration and control of smart systems, while acceptance for using mobile applications for these purposes is increasing. Plejd, which is a player in the professional market for connected smart products, focuses on permanent installations carried out by authorized electricians in both private and commercial environments.

As a B2B supplier, Plejd primarily maintains a direct customer relationship with electrical wholesalers in the countries where the company operates. The company's indirect primary customer is electricians who install our products at the end-user. The end-user varies, from private residences such as apartments and villas, to commercial spaces such as shops, restaurants, and office spaces.

About the company

Plejd is a leading Nordic supplier of smart lighting and other smart products. By focusing on the user experience, Plejd makes smart solutions easy and available to everyone.

PLEJD AB | INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

Events during the quarter

  • Plejd showcases a new ceiling luminaire at Eliaden in Norway.
  • Montanaro Asset Management has reduced its holding in Plejd to 521,842 shares, corresponding to 4.67% of votes and capital.

Significant risks and uncertainties

Plejd's operations and results are impacted by a series of external and internal factors. The company management works continuously to identify risks and to assess how each respective risk should be managed. The risks can be categorized into financial risks, market-related, and operation-related risks.

For a more detailed description of these risks, see Plejd's annual report 2023.

Events after the quarter

There were no such transactions during the period.

Personnel and organization

At the end of the period, number of employees amounted to 206. In addition to this, the company engages external consultants for specific projects.

Number of employees

Total,

at the end of the period

Plejd AB

Plejd AS

Plejd OY

Plejd BV

Plejd GmbH

Group

Number of employees Q2 2024

183

14

3

3

3

206

Number of employees Q2 2023

180

14

2

3

0

199

Number of shares

At the end of the period, number of shares amounted to 11,178,720 (11,178,720).

Liquidity and financing

Liquidity at the end of the period was (TSEK):

Cash and cash equivalents

31,485

Remaining to use overdraft

80,000

Total available liquidity

111,485

Financial position and performance│Group

Revenues, costs and profit

Second Quarter│ April-June

Net sales amounted to TSEK 146,194 (110,328), which means a growth of 32.5 % compared to the same period last year.

Capitalized work on own behalf amounted to TSEK 24,113 (22,105) for the period. The increased activated time compared to the previous year is the result of us launching several new products during the period. At all major launches, time spent increases as more departments are involved.

The gross margin amounted to 53.4 % (57.4). The gross margin is lower than the same period of the previous year since our product category with luminaires initial has a lower gross margin than our products for lighting control.

The operating profit amounted to TSEK 24,906 (7,947). The operating profit is higher than the same period last year. This is mainly due to increased revenues together with optimized cost mass.

Half-year │ Jan-June

Net sales amounted to TSEK 305,195 (231,624), which means a growth of 31.8 % compared to the same period last year.

Capitalized work on own behalf amounted to TSEK 45,352 (44,671) for the period. The increased activated time compared to the previous year is the result of us launching several new products during the period. At all major launches, time spent increases as more departments are involved.

The gross margin amounted to 52.6 % (56.9). The gross margin is lower than the same period of the previous year since our product category with luminaires initial has a lower gross margin than our products for lighting control.

The operating profit amounted to TSEK 54,430 (24,047). The operating profit is higher than in the same period last year. This is mainly due to increased revenues together with optimized cost mass.

PLEJD AB | INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

Cash flow, investments and financial position

Second Quarter │ April-June

Cash flow from operating activities over the quarter amounted to TSEK 42,786 (-6,719). The cash flow was positively affected mainly due to a good operating profit.

During the quarter, investments were made that impacted the cash flow by

TSEK -26,066(-25,415). The investments mainly consist of activated time regarding new products.

The cash flow from financing activities was TSEK-5,534 (34,826), which mainly consists of amortization regarding lease-financed assets.

Half-year │ Jan-June

Cash flow from operating activities during the period amounted to TSEK 70,182 (7,326). The cash flow was positively affected mainly due to a good operating profit.

During the period, investments were made that impacted the cash flow by TSEK -48,709(-53,301). The investments mainly consist of activated time regarding new products.

The cash flow from financing activities was TSEK -11,261 (29,205), which mainly consists of amortization regarding lease-financed assets.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to TSEK 31,485 (26,519) at the end of the period.

Income Statement │ Group

April-June

April-June

Jan-June

Jan-June

Jan-Dec

Amounts in TSEK

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Net sales

3

146,194

110,328

305,195

231,624

513,387

Capitalized work on own account

24,113

22,105

45,352

44,671

81,126

Capitalized work for produced products

4,134

-

9,576

-

9,040

Other operating revenues

1,597

2,042

2,881

2,633

6,400

Total income

176,039

134,476

363,004

278,928

609,953

Raw materials and consumables

-68,102

-47,024

-144,611

-99,944

-234,344

Operating expenses

-20,780

-23,384

-40,744

-44,550

-87,463

Personnel expenses

-43,835

-41,217

-86,563

-81,025

-163,979

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

-16,806

-13,285

-33,005

-25,644

-55,512

Other operating expenses

-1,610

-1,619

-3,651

-3,717

-9,135

Total operating expenses

-151,132

-126,529

-308,574

-254,881

-550,433

Operating profit

24,906

7,947

54,430

24,047

59,520

Financial items

-708

-709

-1,561

-1,007

-2,126

Total profit from financial items

-708

-709

-1,561

-1,007

-2,126

Earnings after financial items

24,198

7,238

52,869

23,040

57,394

Profit before tax

24,198

7,238

52,869

23,040

57,394

Taxes

-5,279

-1,601

-11,273

-4,959

-12,435

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

18,919

5,637

41,596

18,081

44,959

Attributable to the parent company's shareholders

18,919

5,637

41,596

18,081

44,959

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit/loss

for the period

Exchange differences in translation

156

185

168

-74

-414

of foreign operations

Other comprehensive income for the period

156

185

168

-74

-414

Total comprehensive income for the period

19,075

5,822

41,764

18,007

44,545

The profit/loss and the total comprehensive income for the period are entirely attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders.

Earnings per share, calculated on earnings for the period attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders:

Amounts in SEK

Note

April-June

April-June

Jan-June

Jan-June

Jan-Dec

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Earnings per share before dilution

4

1.69

0.53

3.72

1.69

4.11

Earnings per share after dilution

4

1.69

0.53

3.72

1.69

4.11

PLEJD AB | INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

Balance Sheet │ Group

Amounts in TSEK

Note

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

31 Dec 2023

ASSETS

Fixed assets

Intangible assets

247,508

195,585

218,497

Tangible assets

32,115

34,138

33,599

Financial assets

1,919

2,289

1,396

Right of use assets

48,127

56,218

52,582

Total fixed assets

329,669

288,230

306,075

Current assets

Inventory

163,511

176,278

159,106

Short-term receivables

131,711

95,674

137,371

Cash and cash equivalents

31,485

26,519

21,365

Total current assets

326,707

298,472

317,842

TOTAL ASSETS

656,376

586,702

623,917

EQUITY

Equity

486,765

416,101

445,017

Total equity attributable to

486,765

416,101

445,017

Parent Company shareholders

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

21,408

32,074

28,867

Overdraft facilities

-

-

-

Other current liabilities

148,203

138,526

150,033

Total liabilities

169,611

170,600

178,900

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

656,376

586,702

623,917

