Plejd : 76% increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter (year-end report 2021)
02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
Year-end report
2021
Plejd AB (publ)
Year-end report
For the financial year 2021
Fourth Quarter | Oct-Dec 2021
Net sales amounted to TSEK 96,148 (73,268),
which is an increase by 31.2 % compared to the same period last year.
The gross margin amounted to 57.8 % (55.2).
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to TSEK 27,979 (15,982), which corresponds to an operating margin before depreciation and amortization of 29.1 % (21.8).
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK 19,687 (11,204), which corresponds to an operating margin of 20.5 % (15.3).
Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.43 (0.52).
(Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)
Jan-Dec 2021
Net sales amounted to TSEK 326,175 (208,994),
which is an increase by 56.1 % compared to the same period last year.
The gross margin amounted to 57.0 % (55.5).
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to TSEK 82,438 (41,617), which corresponds to an operating margin before depreciation and amortization of 25.3 % (19.9).
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK 53,680 (25,331), which corresponds to an operating margin of 16.5 % (12.1).
Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.90 (1.89).
(Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)
2
P L E J D A B | Y E A R - E N D R E P O RT 2 0 2 1
Financial overview
Amounts in SEK '000s
Oct-Dec
Oct-Dec
Jan-Dec
Jan-Dec
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
96,148
73,268
326,175
208,994
Gross margin, %
57.8
55.2
57.0
55.5
EBITDA
27,979
15,982
82,438
41,617
Operating profit (EBIT)
19,687
11,204
53,680
25,331
Profit after tax
15,322
5,548
41,716
19,357
Earnings per share before and
1.43/1.40
0.52/0.51
3.90/3.82
1.89/1.89
after dilution, SEK
Equity/assets ratio, %
70.9
76.1
70.9
76.1
Cash flow from operating activities
18,425
21,053
34,865
34,479
Cash flow for the period
-1,631
85,505
-26,208
75,259
Cash and cash equivalents
105,478
130,126
105,478
130,126
About the company
Plejd is a leading Nordic supplier of smart lighting controls. By focusing on the user experience, smart lighting controls are made easy and available to everyone.
P L E J D A B | Y E A R - E N D R E P O RT 2 0 2 1
3
Comments from the CEO
Strong organic growth with increased profitability
We look back on 2021 as a fantastic year with both strong growth and high profitability. Organic growth increased by as much as 56% and operating profit increased by 112% compared with the previous year. Operating profit amounted to SEK 54 million, which shows very good underlying profitability despite investing in growth.
The gross margin landed for the full year at 57%, which was also an increase compared to previous years, despite the fact that there is a global component shortage. Through good inventory and development-oriented organization, we saw no impact on our delivery capacity during the year, however, we could see a temporary impact on cash flow due to inventory tie up.
Growth in sales fluctuated throughout the year, which was mainly due to the distribution of the inventory structure of our customers. We saw a major inventory build-up during the first part of the year, which mainly consisted of factors such as low opening inventories and strong growth in Norway. We then saw an equalization of these inventory levels in the fourth quarter, after which growth did not increase as sharply as in the other quarters. Installations increased more evenly throughout the year, and in total they increased by 49%, which was more in line with sales growth.
The highlight of the year was growth in Norway, which had an increase in sales of an incredible 470% during the fourth quarter and 530% for the full year compared with the same periods last year. We see a growth curve in Norway that is more and more similar to the development we have had in Sweden. Thus, we have strengthened our position in the Norwegian market, a market in which we see as much potential as the Swedish market. Finland and the Netherlands also had good growth during the year. With product adaptations approaching launch, we should see an increased growth in these markets in the coming years.
We launched two new products during the year. The first out was DAL-01 (DALI Broadcast), which paved the way for continued growth in the commercial lighting control segment. At the end of the year, the long-awaitedSPR-01 (Smart plug) was also launched, an important complement to our system. Shortly after launch, we had orders for almost 60k units.
The team delivered a very strong year and we are now looking forward to continued multidimensional growth and growing profitability.
Babak Esfahani
CEO of Plejd AB (publ)
4
P L E J D A B | Y E A R - E N D R E P O RT 2 0 2 1
Outlock on 2022
The company's primary goal is to grow strongly in net sales by launching new products and extend the business in new markets. The company does not provide earnings and sales forecasts.
Financial targets
In the next few years, the company has growth in net sales as the main financial goal. The company sees a very good underlying profitability in the business and is convinced that the utmost value for the shareholders are created in the coming year by focusing on growth in market shares and in net sales to fortify a long-term good market position.
Auditor's statement regarding the report
The report has not been subject to review by the company's auditor.
Dividend
The Board of Directors proposes that retained earnings should be transferred to next years statements.
Annual General Meeting and Annual Report
The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 28, 2022.
The annual report for 2021 will be available on the website on March 31, 2022.
Next report
Interim report quarter one 2022 (April 20, 2022).
P L E J D A B | Y E A R - E N D R E P O RT 2 0 2 1