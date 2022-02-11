Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. Plejd AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLEJD   SE0008014476

PLEJD AB (PUBL)

(PLEJD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plejd : 76% increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter (year-end report 2021)

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Year-end report

2021

Plejd AB (publ)

Year-end report

For the financial year 2021

Fourth Quarter | Oct-Dec 2021

Net sales amounted to TSEK 96,148 (73,268),

which is an increase by 31.2 % compared to the same period last year.

The gross margin amounted to 57.8 % (55.2).

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to TSEK 27,979 (15,982), which corresponds to an operating margin before depreciation and amortization of 29.1 % (21.8).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK 19,687 (11,204), which corresponds to an operating margin of 20.5 % (15.3).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.43 (0.52).

(Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)

Jan-Dec 2021

Net sales amounted to TSEK 326,175 (208,994),

which is an increase by 56.1 % compared to the same period last year.

The gross margin amounted to 57.0 % (55.5).

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to TSEK 82,438 (41,617), which corresponds to an operating margin before depreciation and amortization of 25.3 % (19.9).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK 53,680 (25,331), which corresponds to an operating margin of 16.5 % (12.1).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.90 (1.89).

(Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)

2

P L E J D A B | Y E A R - E N D R E P O RT 2 0 2 1

Financial overview

Amounts in SEK '000s

Oct-Dec

Oct-Dec

Jan-Dec

Jan-Dec

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

96,148

73,268

326,175

208,994

Gross margin, %

57.8

55.2

57.0

55.5

EBITDA

27,979

15,982

82,438

41,617

Operating profit (EBIT)

19,687

11,204

53,680

25,331

Profit after tax

15,322

5,548

41,716

19,357

Earnings per share before and

1.43/1.40

0.52/0.51

3.90/3.82

1.89/1.89

after dilution, SEK

Equity/assets ratio, %

70.9

76.1

70.9

76.1

Cash flow from operating activities

18,425

21,053

34,865

34,479

Cash flow for the period

-1,631

85,505

-26,208

75,259

Cash and cash equivalents

105,478

130,126

105,478

130,126

About the company

Plejd is a leading Nordic supplier of smart lighting controls. By focusing on the user experience, smart lighting controls are made easy and available to everyone.

P L E J D A B | Y E A R - E N D R E P O RT 2 0 2 1

3

Comments from the CEO

Strong organic growth with increased profitability

We look back on 2021 as a fantastic year with both strong growth and high profitability. Organic growth increased by as much as 56% and operating profit increased by 112% compared with the previous year. Operating profit amounted to SEK 54 million, which shows very good underlying profitability despite investing in growth.

The gross margin landed for the full year at 57%, which was also an increase compared to previous years, despite the fact that there is a global component shortage. Through good inventory and development-oriented organization, we saw no impact on our delivery capacity during the year, however, we could see a temporary impact on cash flow due to inventory tie up.

Growth in sales fluctuated throughout the year, which was mainly due to the distribution of the inventory structure of our customers. We saw a major inventory build-up during the first part of the year, which mainly consisted of factors such as low opening inventories and strong growth in Norway. We then saw an equalization of these inventory levels in the fourth quarter, after which growth did not increase as sharply as in the other quarters. Installations increased more evenly throughout the year, and in total they increased by 49%, which was more in line with sales growth.

The highlight of the year was growth in Norway, which had an increase in sales of an incredible 470% during the fourth quarter and 530% for the full year compared with the same periods last year. We see a growth curve in Norway that is more and more similar to the development we have had in Sweden. Thus, we have strengthened our position in the Norwegian market, a market in which we see as much potential as the Swedish market. Finland and the Netherlands also had good growth during the year. With product adaptations approaching launch, we should see an increased growth in these markets in the coming years.

We launched two new products during the year. The first out was DAL-01 (DALI Broadcast), which paved the way for continued growth in the commercial lighting control segment. At the end of the year, the long-awaitedSPR-01 (Smart plug) was also launched, an important complement to our system. Shortly after launch, we had orders for almost 60k units.

The team delivered a very strong year and we are now looking forward to continued multidimensional growth and growing profitability.

Babak Esfahani

CEO of Plejd AB (publ)

4

P L E J D A B | Y E A R - E N D R E P O RT 2 0 2 1

Outlock on 2022

The company's primary goal is to grow strongly in net sales by launching new products and extend the business in new markets. The company does not provide earnings and sales forecasts.

Financial targets

In the next few years, the company has growth in net sales as the main financial goal. The company sees a very good underlying profitability in the business and is convinced that the utmost value for the shareholders are created in the coming year by focusing on growth in market shares and in net sales to fortify a long-term good market position.

Auditor's statement regarding the report

The report has not been subject to review by the company's auditor.

Dividend

The Board of Directors proposes that retained earnings should be transferred to next years statements.

Annual General Meeting and Annual Report

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 28, 2022.

The annual report for 2021 will be available on the website on March 31, 2022.

Next report

Interim report quarter one 2022 (April 20, 2022).

P L E J D A B | Y E A R - E N D R E P O RT 2 0 2 1

5

Disclaimer

Plejd AB published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLEJD AB (PUBL)
10:18aPLEJD : 76% increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter (year-end report 2021)
PU
02/04Plejd AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/17PLEJD : The Nomination Committee's proposal for the board
PU
2021Plejd AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September..
CI
2021Plejd AB Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Plejd AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Plejd AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Plejd AB announced that it has received SEK 82.2 million in funding
CI
2018NOTE Signs a Collaborative Agreement with Plejd
CI
2018NOTE signs collaborative agreement with Plejd
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 364 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2021 41,7 M 4,53 M 4,53 M
Net cash 2021 70,7 M 7,68 M 7,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 106x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 870 M 421 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,27x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 100%
Chart PLEJD AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Plejd AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Babak Esfahani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda Erixon Manager-Finance & Administration
Pär Källeskog Chairman
Gustav Josefsson Director & Chief Technology Officer
Nico Jonkers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLEJD AB (PUBL)-10.52%421
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-11.89%190 023
KEYENCE CORPORATION-16.49%126 364
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S.E.-12.18%96 476
EATON CORPORATION PLC-9.24%61 699
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.5.86%57 541