Market development

The market for connected smart lighting has grown strongly in recent years and is expected to continue to grow strongly for many years to come. The market growth is affected by several underlying factors where the overall transition to connected electronics, also known as the Internet of Things, is the strongest driver. Other driving factors are cost savings and greater flexibility in installations with wireless control instead of drawing cables. Energy savings can be made through simple scheduling and proximity-sensor control, which is both cost-effective and good for the climate. Increased mobile phone use is also a factor that is driving the transition to connected lighting, where the mobile phone as a tool is paving the way for simple and powerful configuration, at the same time that the acceptance of using an "app" for configuration and control is growing. Plejd is active in the professional market for lighting control, which put simply means fixed lighting that is installed by electricians for both private and commercial use.

As a B2B supplier, Plejd primarily has direct customer relationships with electrical wholesalers in every market the company is active in. Our indirect main customer is the electrician who in turn installs our products at the end user, which may be either a private or commercial installation.

Examples of installations are apartments, single-family homes, stores, restaurants and offices.

Significant risks and uncertainties

The company's operations are exposed to certain risks that may have varying impacts on earnings and financial position. When assessing the Group's future development, it is important to take into account the risk factors, alongside any opportunities for profit growth. The foremost risk to take into account in the phase that the company is in is mainly potential quality-related problems that may arise as a result of strong growth and a relatively complex product that consists of both hardware and software in high volumes.

Quality problems are a normal risk for a rapidly growing technology company, but it is extra sensitive in the industry that the company is active in, where trust among electricians is incredibly important. The background of this assumption is that a potential return visit to a customer due to faulty products is costly for both the electrician and end user, which makes operational reliability a key factor in the selection of suppliers. As yet, the company has not had any quality problems of an impacting nature and it works with very strict quality control throughout the development work to manage this risk.

The company is at risk of being involved in legal or administrative proceedings within the framework of the operating activities, and in so doing risks also being subject to claims regarding contractual issues, product liability and alleged errors in the delivery of the company's products and services, which may relate to damage claims or other claims for payments, including damage claims from customers or competitors for breaches of competition law and patent and trademark issues. There are inherent difficulties in anticipating the outcome of legal, regulatory and other negative outcomes or claims and if the outcome of any future legal and administrative proceedings becomes unfavorable to the company, this may have a negative effect on the Group's financial position and operating profit.

There is still a global component shortage that affects the supply of components on the market, but because of the measures we have taken, our delivery capacity remains unaffected. Through a combination of good inventory levels and production-related processes, we can easily redesign products to work with more components. This provides us with more options when purchasing and reduces the risk of component shortages, but for us, like other companies, the future is difficult to predict, which means that the situation may change.