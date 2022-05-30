Log in
    PLT   AU0000102691

PLENTI GROUP LIMITED

(PLT)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:11:00 am EDT
0.7000 AUD   +1.45%
Plenti : Application for quotation of securities - PLT

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PLENTI GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PLT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

463,333

26/05/2022

PLT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

189,756

30/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PLENTI GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

643435492

1.3

ASX issuer code

PLT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PLTAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

125,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

26/5/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

26/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

125,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.50000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Not applicable

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PLTAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

189,756

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/5/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Plenti Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 148 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2023 -6,02 M -4,30 M -4,30 M
Net Debt 2023 1 912 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
P/E ratio 2023 -19,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 119 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
EV / Sales 2024 13,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,3%
Technical analysis trends PLENTI GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,69 AUD
Average target price 1,61 AUD
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Robert Foggo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miles Rowland Drury Chief Financial Officer
Mary Ploughman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Glenn Nicholas Riddell Chief Operating Officer
Martin Dalgleish Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLENTI GROUP LIMITED-46.15%84
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-14.09%46 613
ORIX CORPORATION3.13%22 733
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-22.10%18 124
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED26.16%6 950
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-52.25%6 914