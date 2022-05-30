|
Plenti : Application for quotation of securities - PLT
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PLENTI GROUP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday May 30, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
|
Number of +securities to
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
be quoted
|
Issue date
|
PLT
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
463,333
|
26/05/2022
|
PLT
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
189,756
|
30/05/2022
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PLENTI GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ACN
|
643435492
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
PLT
|
-
Date of this announcement
30/5/2022
-
Date of this announcement
30/5/2022
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PLTAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
125,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
26/5/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Issue date
26/5/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
125,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.50000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Not applicable
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PLTAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
189,756
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
30/5/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
|
