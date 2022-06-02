Log in
    9945   JP3833700002

PLENUS COMPANY LIMITED

(9945)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
1931.00 JPY   -1.53%
02:32aPLENUS : May 2022 Plenus Monthly IR Report
PU
05/06Plenus Turns to FY22 Profit on Higher Margins, Sales at Existing Stores
MT
05/01PLENUS : Financial Results Presentation for Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plenus : May 2022 Plenus Monthly IR Report

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Plenus Co.,Ltd.

Monthly Flash Report May 2022

Monthly Flash Report is updated on the second business day of every month.

When correction is required, the report is updated with amended data on the second business day of the following month. Existing stores include stores that have reduced operating hours.

Partner chain is store where management of directly-operated store is entrusted to partners under the management consignment system.

Hotto Motto

FY2021

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Total

Monthly trends

All stores

103.3

102.2

95.6

100.4

(Year-to-Year basis)

Existing stores

103.7

102.5

95.9

100.7

Store openings

1

0

0

1

Regular chain

1

0

0

1

Partner chain

0

0

0

0

Franchise chain

0

0

0

0

Store closures

2

1

6

9

Regular chain

0

1

3

4

Partner chain

0

0

0

0

Franchise chain

2

0

3

5

Transfer

Regular chain

3

2

8

7

Partner chain

4

1

2

7

Franchise chain

7

1

6

0

Number of stores

2,488

2,487

2,486

2,480

Regular chain

561

559

560

565

Partner chain

97

93

92

90

Franchise chain

1,830

1,835

1,834

1,825

"Hotto Motto" includes "Hotto Motto Grill"

Number of stores

35

The franchise chain includes the district headquarters

YAYOI

FY2021

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Total

Monthly trends

All stores

114.5

116.9

125.4

118.8

(Year-to-Year basis)

Existing stores

115.3

118.0

126.6

119.8

Store openings

0

0

0

0

Regular chain

0

0

0

0

Partner chain

0

0

0

0

Franchise chain

0

0

0

0

Store closures

0

2

3

5

Regular chain

0

2

3

5

Partner chain

0

0

0

0

Franchise chain

0

0

0

0

Transfer

Regular chain

1

0

3

2

Partner chain

0

0

2

2

Franchise chain

1

0

1

0

Number of stores

371

371

369

366

Regular chain

271

270

268

268

Partner chain

22

22

22

20

Franchise chain

78

79

79

78

MK RESTAURANTS

FY2021

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Total

Monthly trends

All stores

89.4

100.3

143.7

107.0

(Year-to-Year basis)

Existing stores

90.7

105.6

144.3

109.5

Store openings

0

0

0

0

Store closures

0

0

0

0

Number of stores

25

25

25

25

Total number of group stores in Japan

FY2021

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Number of stores

2,884

2,883

2,880

2,871

Total number of overseas group stores

FY2021

Mar.

Apr.

May. Jun.

Jul.

Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb.

Hotto Motto

8

8

8

8

China

1

1

1

1

Korea

7

7

7

7

YAYOI

245

245

245

245

Thailand

193

194

193

194

Singapore

8

7

8

7

Australia

6

6

6

6

Taiwan

22

22

22

22

USA

3

3

3

3

Philippines

7

7

7

7

Malaysia

5

5

5

5

China

1

1

1

1

Number of stores

253

253

253

253

Plenus CO.,Ltd.

IR Department

TEL03-6892-0304FAX03-3249-0431

URLir@plenus.co.jp

Disclaimer

Plenus Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
