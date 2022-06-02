|
Plenus : May 2022 Plenus Monthly IR Report
Plenus Co.,Ltd.
Monthly Flash Report May 2022
※Monthly Flash Report is updated on the second business day of every month.
When correction is required, the report is updated with amended data on the second business day of the following month. ※Existing stores include stores that have reduced operating hours.
※Partner chain is store where management of directly-operated store is entrusted to partners under the management consignment system.
|
|
Hotto Motto
|
|
|
FY2021
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Total
|
|
Monthly trends
|
All stores
|
％
|
ー
|
103.3
|
102.2
|
95.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.4
|
|
(Year-to-Year basis)
|
Existing stores
|
％
|
ー
|
103.7
|
102.5
|
95.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store openings
|
|
|
ー
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Regular chain
|
|
ー
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Partner chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
Franchise chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store closures
|
|
|
ー
|
△ 2
|
△ 1
|
△ 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△ 9
|
|
|
Regular chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
△ 1
|
△ 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△ 4
|
|
|
Partner chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
Franchise chain
|
|
ー
|
△ 2
|
0
|
△ 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△ 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer
|
Regular chain
|
|
ー
|
△ 3
|
2
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
Partner chain
|
|
ー
|
△ 4
|
△ 1
|
△ 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△ 7
|
|
|
Franchise chain
|
|
ー
|
7
|
△ 1
|
△ 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of stores
|
|
2,488
|
2,487
|
2,486
|
2,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
Regular chain
|
|
561
|
559
|
560
|
565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
Partner chain
|
|
97
|
93
|
92
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
Franchise chain
|
|
1,830
|
1,835
|
1,834
|
1,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
※"Hotto Motto" includes "Hotto Motto Grill"
|
|
Number of stores
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
※The franchise chain includes the district headquarters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YAYOI
|
|
|
FY2021
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Total
|
|
Monthly trends
|
All stores
|
％
|
ー
|
114.5
|
116.9
|
125.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118.8
|
|
(Year-to-Year basis)
|
Existing stores
|
％
|
ー
|
115.3
|
118.0
|
126.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store openings
|
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
Regular chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
Partner chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
Franchise chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store closures
|
|
|
ー
|
0
|
△ 2
|
△ 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△ 5
|
|
|
Regular chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
△ 2
|
△ 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△ 5
|
|
|
Partner chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
Franchise chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer
|
Regular chain
|
|
ー
|
△ 1
|
0
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Partner chain
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
△ 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△ 2
|
|
|
Franchise chain
|
|
ー
|
1
|
0
|
△ 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of stores
|
|
371
|
371
|
369
|
366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
Regular chain
|
|
271
|
270
|
268
|
268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
Partner chain
|
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
Franchise chain
|
|
78
|
79
|
79
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MK RESTAURANTS
|
|
FY2021
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Total
|
|
Monthly trends
|
All stores
|
％
|
ー
|
89.4
|
100.3
|
143.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.0
|
|
(Year-to-Year basis)
|
Existing stores
|
％
|
ー
|
90.7
|
105.6
|
144.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store openings
|
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store closures
|
|
|
ー
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of stores
|
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of group stores in Japan
|
|
FY2021
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
|
|
Number of stores
|
|
2,884
|
2,883
|
2,880
|
2,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of overseas group stores
|
FY2021
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May. Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb.
|
|
Hotto Motto
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Korea
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YAYOI
|
245
|
245
|
245
|
245
|
|
|
|
|
Thailand
|
193
|
194
|
193
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
Singapore
|
8
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
Australia
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
Taiwan
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
USA
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Philippines
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
Malaysia
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of stores
|
253
|
253
|
253
|
253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plenus CO.,Ltd.
IR Department
TEL：03-6892-0304FAX：03-3249-0431
URL：ir@plenus.co.jp
|
