Plenus : November 2021 Plenus Monthly IR Report
Plenus Co.,Ltd.
Monthly Flash Report November 2021
※Monthly Flash Report is updated on the second business day of every month.
When correction is required, the report is updated with amended data on the second business day of the following month.
※Existing stores include stores that have reduced operating hours.
※Partner chain is store where management of directly-operated store is entrusted to partners under the management consignment system.
Hotto Motto
FY2020
Mar.
Apr.
May.
Jun.
Jul.
Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan.
Feb.
Total
Monthly trends
All stores
％
ー
105.7
106.5
108.1
104.2
102.1 106.9 104.7 105.7 100.2
104.9
(Year-to-Year basis)
Existing stores
％
ー
106.0
106.2
107.6
104.0
102.3
107.1
105.5
106.1
100.5
105.0
Store openings
ー
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
Regular chain
ー
1
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
Partner chain
ー
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Franchise chain
ー
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Store closures
ー
△
1
△
2
△
2
△
1
0
0
△
1
△
2
0
△
9
Regular chain
ー
0
0
△
1
0
0
0
△
1
△
1
0
△
3
Partner chain
ー
0
△
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
△
1
Franchise chain
ー
△
1
△
1
△
1
△
1
0
0
0
△
1
0
△
5
Transfer
Regular chain
ー
3
△
2
△
2
△
5
△
18
△
7
△
7
△
7
△
9
△
54
Partner chain
ー
△
4
△
1
△
1
△
2
△
7
△
4
△
3
△
2
△
3
△
27
Franchise chain
ー
1
3
3
7
25
11
10
9
12
81
Number of stores
2,493
2,493
2,492
2,491
2,490
2,490
2,490
2,490
2,488
2,488
－
Regular chain
634
638
636
634
629
611
604
597
589
580
－
Partner chain
140
136
134
133
131
124
120
117
115
112
－
Franchise chain
1,719
1,719
1,722
1,724
1,730
1,755
1,766
1,776
1,784
1,796
－
※"Hotto Motto" includes "Hotto Motto Grill"
Number of stores
33
※The franchise chain includes the district headquarters
YAYOI
FY2020
Mar.
Apr.
May.
Jun.
Jul.
Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan.
Feb.
Total
Monthly trends
All stores
％
ー
87.3
139.1
133.8
97.2
95.1
85.8
75.8
87.5
101.7
96.9
(Year-to-Year basis)
Existing stores
％
ー
86.7
139.0
133.9
97.6
95.9
86.6
75.7
87.6
101.9
97.0
Store openings
ー
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Regular chain
ー
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Partner chain
ー
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Franchise chain
ー
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Store closures
ー
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Regular chain
ー
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Partner chain
ー
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Franchise chain
ー
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Transfer
Regular chain
ー
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
2
1
7
Partner chain
ー
0
0
0
0
△
1
0
0
△
1
△
2
△
4
Franchise chain
ー
0
0
0
△
3
0
0
0
△
1
1
△
3
Number of stores
372
372
373
373
373
373
373
373
373
373
－
Regular chain
263
263
264
264
267
268
268
268
270
271
－
Partner chain
28
28
28
28
28
27
27
27
26
24
－
Franchise chain
81
81
81
81
78
78
78
78
77
78
－
※The franchise chain includes the district headquarters
Monthly trends of "Existing stores" at October is corrected. (2021/12/2)
（Existing stores 87.5→87.6 ）
MK RESTAURANTS
FY2020
Mar.
Apr.
May.
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Total
Monthly trends
All stores
％
ー
76.4
255.6
148.1
60.4
79.3
62.7
59.3
82.1
76.2
82.6
(Year-to-Year basis)
Existing stores
％
ー
88.4
209.7
131.3
60.8
80.3
64.7
60.6
84.7
78.6
77.0
Store openings
ー
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Store closures
ー
0
0
△
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
△
1
Number of stores
26
26
26
25
25
25
25
25
25
25
－
Total number of group stores in Japan
FY2020
Mar.
Apr.
May.
Jun.
Jul.
Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb.
Number of stores
2,891
2,891
2,891
2,889
2,888
2,888
2,888
2,888
2,886
2,886
Total number of overseas group stores
FY2020
Mar.
Apr.
May.
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb.
Hotto Motto
14
15
15
14
11
10
10
8
8
8
China
2
2
2
2
1
1
1
1
1
1
Korea
11
12
12
11
10
9
9
7
7
7
Singapore
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
YAYOI
244
243
243
242
240
237
237
238
240
241
Thailand
194
194
194
192
188
186
186
186
189
190
Singapore
9
9
9
9
10
10
10
10
9
9
Australia
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
Taiwan
21
20
20
21
21
21
21
21
21
21
USA
4
4
4
4
4
3
3
3
3
3
Philippines
6
6
6
6
7
7
7
7
7
7
Malaysia
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
China
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
Number of stores
258
258
258
256
251
247
247
246
248
249
Sales 2022
145 B
1 282 M
1 282 M
Net income 2022
3 900 M
34,5 M
34,5 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
19,0x
Yield 2022
3,11%
Capitalization
73 996 M
655 M
654 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,50x
Nbr of Employees
1 656
Free-Float
48,8%
