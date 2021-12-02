Log in
    9945   JP3833700002

PLENUS COMPANY LIMITED

(9945)
Plenus : November 2021 Plenus Monthly IR Report

12/02/2021
Plenus Co.,Ltd.

Monthly Flash Report November 2021

Monthly Flash Report is updated on the second business day of every month.

When correction is required, the report is updated with amended data on the second business day of the following month. Existing stores include stores that have reduced operating hours.

Partner chain is store where management of directly-operated store is entrusted to partners under the management consignment system.

Hotto Motto

FY2020

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan.

Feb.

Total

Monthly trends

All stores

105.7

106.5

108.1

104.2

102.1 106.9 104.7 105.7 100.2

104.9

(Year-to-Year basis)

Existing stores

106.0

106.2

107.6

104.0

102.3

107.1

105.5

106.1

100.5

105.0

Store openings

1

1

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

4

Regular chain

1

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

3

Partner chain

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Franchise chain

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Store closures

1

2

2

1

0

0

1

2

0

9

Regular chain

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

3

Partner chain

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Franchise chain

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

1

0

5

Transfer

Regular chain

3

2

2

5

18

7

7

7

9

54

Partner chain

4

1

1

2

7

4

3

2

3

27

Franchise chain

1

3

3

7

25

11

10

9

12

81

Number of stores

2,493

2,493

2,492

2,491

2,490

2,490

2,490

2,490

2,488

2,488

Regular chain

634

638

636

634

629

611

604

597

589

580

Partner chain

140

136

134

133

131

124

120

117

115

112

Franchise chain

1,719

1,719

1,722

1,724

1,730

1,755

1,766

1,776

1,784

1,796

"Hotto Motto" includes "Hotto Motto Grill"

Number of stores

33

The franchise chain includes the district headquarters

YAYOI

FY2020

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan.

Feb.

Total

Monthly trends

All stores

87.3

139.1

133.8

97.2

95.1

85.8

75.8

87.5

101.7

96.9

(Year-to-Year basis)

Existing stores

86.7

139.0

133.9

97.6

95.9

86.6

75.7

87.6

101.9

97.0

Store openings

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Regular chain

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Partner chain

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Franchise chain

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Store closures

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Regular chain

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Partner chain

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Franchise chain

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Transfer

Regular chain

0

0

0

3

1

0

0

2

1

7

Partner chain

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

2

4

Franchise chain

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

1

1

3

Number of stores

372

372

373

373

373

373

373

373

373

373

Regular chain

263

263

264

264

267

268

268

268

270

271

Partner chain

28

28

28

28

28

27

27

27

26

24

Franchise chain

81

81

81

81

78

78

78

78

77

78

The franchise chain includes the district headquarters

  • Monthly trends of "Existing stores" at October is corrected. (2021/12/2)
    Existing stores 87.5→87.6

MK RESTAURANTS

FY2020

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Total

Monthly trends

All stores

76.4

255.6

148.1

60.4

79.3

62.7

59.3

82.1

76.2

82.6

(Year-to-Year basis)

Existing stores

88.4

209.7

131.3

60.8

80.3

64.7

60.6

84.7

78.6

77.0

Store openings

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Store closures

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Number of stores

26

26

26

25

25

25

25

25

25

25

Total number of group stores in Japan

FY2020

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb.

Number of stores

2,891

2,891

2,891

2,889

2,888

2,888

2,888

2,888

2,886

2,886

Total number of overseas group stores

FY2020

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb.

Hotto Motto

14

15

15

14

11

10

10

8

8

8

China

2

2

2

2

1

1

1

1

1

1

Korea

11

12

12

11

10

9

9

7

7

7

Singapore

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

YAYOI

244

243

243

242

240

237

237

238

240

241

Thailand

194

194

194

192

188

186

186

186

189

190

Singapore

9

9

9

9

10

10

10

10

9

9

Australia

6

6

6

6

6

6

6

6

6

6

Taiwan

21

20

20

21

21

21

21

21

21

21

USA

4

4

4

4

4

3

3

3

3

3

Philippines

6

6

6

6

7

7

7

7

7

7

Malaysia

4

4

4

4

4

4

4

4

4

4

China

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

1

Number of stores

258

258

258

256

251

247

247

246

248

249

Plenus CO.,Ltd.

IR Department

TEL03-6892-0304FAX03-3249-0431

URLir@plenus.co.jp

Disclaimer

Plenus Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 145 B 1 282 M 1 282 M
Net income 2022 3 900 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 73 996 M 655 M 654 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 656
Free-Float 48,8%
