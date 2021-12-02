Plenus : November 2021 Plenus Monthly IR Report

Plenus Co.,Ltd.

Monthly Flash Report November 2021

※Monthly Flash Report is updated on the second business day of every month.

When correction is required, the report is updated with amended data on the second business day of the following month. ※Existing stores include stores that have reduced operating hours.

※Partner chain is store where management of directly-operated store is entrusted to partners under the management consignment system.

Hotto Motto FY2020 Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Total Monthly trends All stores ％ ー 105.7 106.5 108.1 104.2 102.1 106.9 104.7 105.7 100.2 104.9 (Year-to-Year basis) Existing stores ％ ー 106.0 106.2 107.6 104.0 102.3 107.1 105.5 106.1 100.5 105.0 Store openings ー 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 Regular chain ー 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 Partner chain ー 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franchise chain ー 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Store closures ー △ 1 △ 2 △ 2 △ 1 0 0 △ 1 △ 2 0 △ 9 Regular chain ー 0 0 △ 1 0 0 0 △ 1 △ 1 0 △ 3 Partner chain ー 0 △ 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 △ 1 Franchise chain ー △ 1 △ 1 △ 1 △ 1 0 0 0 △ 1 0 △ 5 Transfer Regular chain ー 3 △ 2 △ 2 △ 5 △ 18 △ 7 △ 7 △ 7 △ 9 △ 54 Partner chain ー △ 4 △ 1 △ 1 △ 2 △ 7 △ 4 △ 3 △ 2 △ 3 △ 27 Franchise chain ー 1 3 3 7 25 11 10 9 12 81 Number of stores 2,493 2,493 2,492 2,491 2,490 2,490 2,490 2,490 2,488 2,488 － Regular chain 634 638 636 634 629 611 604 597 589 580 － Partner chain 140 136 134 133 131 124 120 117 115 112 － Franchise chain 1,719 1,719 1,722 1,724 1,730 1,755 1,766 1,776 1,784 1,796 － ※"Hotto Motto" includes "Hotto Motto Grill" Number of stores 33 ※The franchise chain includes the district headquarters YAYOI FY2020 Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Total Monthly trends All stores ％ ー 87.3 139.1 133.8 97.2 95.1 85.8 75.8 87.5 101.7 96.9 (Year-to-Year basis) Existing stores ％ ー 86.7 139.0 133.9 97.6 95.9 86.6 75.7 87.6 101.9 97.0 Store openings ー 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Regular chain ー 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Partner chain ー 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franchise chain ー 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Store closures ー 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Regular chain ー 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Partner chain ー 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franchise chain ー 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Transfer Regular chain ー 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 2 1 7 Partner chain ー 0 0 0 0 △ 1 0 0 △ 1 △ 2 △ 4 Franchise chain ー 0 0 0 △ 3 0 0 0 △ 1 1 △ 3 Number of stores 372 372 373 373 373 373 373 373 373 373 － Regular chain 263 263 264 264 267 268 268 268 270 271 － Partner chain 28 28 28 28 28 27 27 27 26 24 － Franchise chain 81 81 81 81 78 78 78 78 77 78 －

※The franchise chain includes the district headquarters

Monthly trends of "Existing stores" at October is corrected. (2021/12/2)

（ Existing stores 87.5→87.6 ）