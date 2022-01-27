Plexure : Appendix 3G

|
This appendix is available as an online form
Appendix 3G
Notification of issue, conversion or
payment up of unquoted equity +securities
2.2c.3
Is this all of the options or other
Yes
+convertible securities on issue of that type
Note: If you have answered "No", consider whether you
(ie have all of those options now been
need to lodge an Appendix 3H with ASX notifying ASX
exercised or have all of those convertible
of the cessation of some or all of the remaining options
securities now been converted)?
or other convertible securities under Listing
Rule 3.10.E. This may the case, for example, if options
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
have lapsed because they have passed their expiry
""Unquoted options that have been exercised or other
date without being exercised, or convertible debt
unquoted convertible securities that have been
securities have been repaid or redeemed without being
converted" or "Quoted options that have been
converted.
exercised or other quoted convertible securities that
have been converted where the securities received as
a result of the exercise or conversion either are
already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be
quoted on ASX".
2.2c.4
The right of the holder of the options or
☐ An issue of new +securities
other +convertible securities to receive the
☐ A transfer of existing +securities
+underlying securities is being satisfied by:
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
☐ A reclassification of the +convertible
"Unquoted options that have been exercised or other
securities as securities in the same class
unquoted convertible securities that have been
as the +underlying securities
converted" or "Quoted options that have been
exercised or other quoted convertible securities that
have been converted where the securities received as
a result of the exercise or conversion either are
already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be
quoted on ASX".
2.2c.5
The underlying securities being received
☐ Already quoted by ASX
by the holder are:
☐ Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
by ASX
"Unquoted options that have been exercised or other
unquoted convertible securities that have been
☐ Are not, and are not intended to be,
converted".
quoted by ASX
2.2c.6
The underlying securities being received
☐ Already quoted by ASX
by the holder are:
☐ Are not, and are not intended to be,
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Quoted options that have been exercised or other
quoted convertible securities that have been
converted where the securities received as a result of
the exercise or conversion either are already quoted
on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX".
2.2c.7
*Were the options being exercised or other
Yes or No
+convertible securities being converted
issued under an +employee incentive
scheme?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Unquoted options that have been exercised or other
unquoted convertible securities that have been
converted" or "Quoted options that have been
exercised or other quoted convertible securities that
have been converted where the securities received as
a result of the exercise or conversion either are
already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be
quoted on ASX".
