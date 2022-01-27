Log in
    PX1   NZSMRE0001S6

PLEXURE GROUP LIMITED

(PX1)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 01/27
0.42 NZD   -2.33%
05:56pPLEXURE : Appendix 3G
PU
05:26pPLEXURE : Notification of cessation of securities - PX1
PU
01/18PLEXURE : Appendix 2A
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plexure : Appendix 3G

01/27/2022 | 05:56pm EST
For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available +Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C, 3.10.3D

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of

unquoted equity +securities

Note: this form is also used to notify ASX where quoted options have been exercised or other quoted convertible securities have been converted and the securities received as a result of the exercise or conversion either are already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX.

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Plexure Group Limited

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ARBN 605696820

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

PX1

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

The expiry date of all options issued in the 22

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

December 2021 Appendix 3G were recorded

reason must be provided for an update.

with the incorrect date of 22 December 2024.

The Expiry date should be amended to 22

December 2026, for all options in the 22

December 2021 Appendix 3G.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

22 December 2021

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 1

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of unquoted equity +securities

1.5

*Date of this announcement

28 January 2022

For personal use only

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 2

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online formAppendix 3G Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of unquoted equity +securities

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities the subject of this

+Securities issued as part of a

notification are:

transaction or transactions previously

Select whichever item is applicable.

announced to the market in an Appendix

If you wish to notify ASX of different events involving

3B that are not quoted, and are not

unquoted securities, please complete a separate

intended to be quoted, on ASX

Appendix 3G for each event.

+Securities issued under a +dividend or

distribution plan that are not quoted, and

are not intended to be quoted, on ASX

Unquoted options that have been

exercised or other unquoted +convertible

securities that have been converted

Quoted options that have been

exercised or other quoted +convertible

securities that have been converted

where the +securities received as a

result of the exercise or conversion

either are already quoted on ASX or are

not intended to be quoted on ASX

Unquoted partly paid +securities upon

which a call or instalment has been paid

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are subject to a

restriction on transfer and are not being

quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

+Other securities issued under an

+employee incentive scheme that are

not intended to be quoted on ASX

Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please explain the

circumstances here:

2.1a

*Date the +securities the subject of this

22 December 2021

notification were issued

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

anything other than "Unquoted partly paid securities

upon which a call or instalment has been paid".

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

of the proposed issue of +securities the

subject of this notification

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued as part of a transaction or

transactions previously announced to the market in

an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not

intended to be quoted, on ASX."

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 3

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of unquoted equity +securities

2.2a.2 *Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX".

2.2a.2.1 *Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and number of securities for the further issues.

2.2b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX".

2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code if available):

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted convertible securities that have been converted" or "Quoted options that have been exercised or other quoted convertible securities that have been converted where the securities received as a result of the exercise or conversion either are already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX".

2.2c.2 And the date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted convertible securities that have been converted" or "Quoted options that have been exercised or other quoted convertible securities that have been converted where the securities received as a result of the exercise or conversion either are already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 4

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of unquoted equity +securities

2.2c.3

Is this all of the options or other

Yes

+convertible securities on issue of that type

Note: If you have answered "No", consider whether you

(ie have all of those options now been

need to lodge an Appendix 3H with ASX notifying ASX

exercised or have all of those convertible

of the cessation of some or all of the remaining options

securities now been converted)?

or other convertible securities under Listing

Rule 3.10.E. This may the case, for example, if options

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

have lapsed because they have passed their expiry

""Unquoted options that have been exercised or other

date without being exercised, or convertible debt

unquoted convertible securities that have been

securities have been repaid or redeemed without being

converted" or "Quoted options that have been

converted.

exercised or other quoted convertible securities that

have been converted where the securities received as

a result of the exercise or conversion either are

already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be

quoted on ASX".

2.2c.4

The right of the holder of the options or

An issue of new +securities

other +convertible securities to receive the

A transfer of existing +securities

+underlying securities is being satisfied by:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

A reclassification of the +convertible

"Unquoted options that have been exercised or other

securities as securities in the same class

unquoted convertible securities that have been

as the +underlying securities

converted" or "Quoted options that have been

exercised or other quoted convertible securities that

have been converted where the securities received as

a result of the exercise or conversion either are

already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be

quoted on ASX".

2.2c.5

The underlying securities being received

Already quoted by ASX

by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

by ASX

"Unquoted options that have been exercised or other

unquoted convertible securities that have been

Are not, and are not intended to be,

converted".

quoted by ASX

2.2c.6

The underlying securities being received

Already quoted by ASX

by the holder are:

Are not, and are not intended to be,

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

quoted by ASX

"Quoted options that have been exercised or other

quoted convertible securities that have been

converted where the securities received as a result of

the exercise or conversion either are already quoted

on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX".

2.2c.7

*Were the options being exercised or other

Yes or No

+convertible securities being converted

issued under an +employee incentive

scheme?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted options that have been exercised or other

unquoted convertible securities that have been

converted" or "Quoted options that have been

exercised or other quoted convertible securities that

have been converted where the securities received as

a result of the exercise or conversion either are

already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be

quoted on ASX".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Plexure Group Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
