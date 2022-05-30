Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Plexure Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   NZSMRE0001S6

PLEXURE GROUP LIMITED

(PX1)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-26
0.2450 NZD   +11.36%
08:39aPLEXURE : FY22 Results Update
PU
05/01PLEXURE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PX1
PU
03/20PLEXURE : PX1 Revised Securities Trading Policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plexure : FY22 Results Update

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Market Release

Monday, 30th May 2022

Plexure Group FY22 Results Update

  • Group revenue of NZD$32.6m
  1. Includes $6.4m contribution from TASK (6 months contribution)
    1. Group recurring revenue of $24.8m (same 6 months TASK contribution)
  • TASK
    1. 30% increase in SaaS AMRR1 (based on March 2022 versus prior year period) to $7.7m, with a further 32% SaaS AMRR growth already contracted for FY232
    1. TASK positive EBITDA contribution in FY22
  • Plexure Division
    1. Platform running at record levels (323m users, 28% increase in customer activity)
    1. Salary and wage costs were reduced by 40% (Q4 vs. Q3 FY22), saving over $8.0 million on an annualised basis
  • Group
    1. EBITDA level loss of $15.6m and net loss after tax of $24.1m, reflecting Plexure Division operations prior to FY22 restructuring
  1. Management committed to ensuring that the Plexure Division operations are cash positive in FY23
  1. $13.9m net cash as at 31 March, 2022

Auckland, New Zealand, May 30, 2022 - Plexure Group Limited (NZX/ASX:PX1) announces a 12% increase in revenue to NZD$32.6m for financial year ending 31

  1. AMRR is Annualised Monthly Recurring Revenue representing SaaS revenue for the month of March 2022, multiplied by 12. It provides a 12-month forward view of SaaS revenue, assuming factors such as customers, pricing and foreign exchange remain unchanged. SaaS revenue represents 76% of total recurring revenue for TASK.
  2. $0.2m in additional monthly SaaS revenue is contracted with customers and will be recognised across the year as each project is implemented.

Plexure Group Limited

Level 2,

P.O. Box 90722

Victoria Street West

2 Graham Street

Auckland 1010

Auckland, 1010

plexure.com

For personal use only

March 2022. This captures a full 12 months of Plexure Division, as well as 6 months of the TASK business. Recurring Revenue for the combined group at end March 2022

was $24.8m.

TASK Results3

TASK continues to grow strongly and profitably. TASK grew SaaS Annualised Monthly Recurring Revenue (AMRR) as at March 2022 by 30% to $7.7m over the same prior year period. In addition, an incremental 32% increase in AMRR (versus March 2022)

is already locked in through signed contracts at the start of FY231.

TASK contributed a positive EBITDA to the Group.

To support short-medium term growth, TASK made a number of targeted investments in the final quarter of FY23, including a 178% increase in the Polish software

development team headcount versus the prior quarter and the recruitment of an experienced QSR professional to lead the expansion of the TASK North American operations.

As previously reported, the continued global hardware supply chain issues resulted in hardware sales not being realised as planned. However, the customer appetite for hardware purchases remains (albeit delayed), with significant sales of >$3m already contracted in FY23 and more in the pipeline, with revenue being recognised as the hardware is installed.

Plexure Division Results

Plexure's recurring revenue increased 11% year on year to $20.4m, reflecting the continued global growth of the Division's largest customer, McDonald's, where it supports 66 markets and ~10,900 restaurants globally. This support of McDonald's global digital and loyalty-led strategy has led to significant platform usage increases year on year, including a 44% increase in end-users to 323 million and a 28% increase in customer activity, with 147 million actions being made every day of the year. This level of platform usage growth has historically resulted in significant cost increases within Plexure - for example, IT and Technology costs associated with delivering this significant scale increase have grown $2.4m (25% versus last year). To date, revenue increases have not matched pace with these costs due to the legacy contracts with McDonald's.

3 TASK was acquired on 1 October 2021. Comparative analysis is provided for information only, as the business was not part of Plexure Group.

plexure.com

PAGE 2

For personal use only

At the Half Year results, the Group announced a significant restructure and cost reduction focus in the Plexure Division, which is delivering results in Q4FY22. Salary and wage costs (staff and contractor) were 40% lower in Q4FY22 compared to the prior quarter, saving over $8.0 million on an annualised basis. The significant restructure has not limited the Division's ability to support continued growth in transactions and better service to its largest customer.

Management will take all steps required to ensure that the Plexure Division will be cash positive in FY23.

Group Results

The Group posted an EBITDA level loss of $15.6m (which included a $9.2m EBITDA loss in the second half of the year).

The net loss after tax for the full year was $24.1m - reflecting several one-off and in

some cases non-cash costs including:

  • Amortisation costs in relation to software, customer relationships and brand recognised on the acquisition of TASK and amortised over five years ($5.7m non-cash).
  • Impairment charges recognised in respect of a right of use asset ($0.7m non- cash) and disposal of intangible assets ($0.7m non-cash);
  • Provisions for doubtful debts in relation to two markets impacted by the war in Ukraine ($0.3m);
  • Restructuring costs to refresh senior leadership team and transform the Plexure Division ($1.6m);
  • Non-cashcharges in relation to awards made under employee share schemes amounting to $2.5m;
  • Foreign exchange movements resulting from a weakening New Zealand dollar ($0.2m);

The Group ends the financial year with net cash of NZD$13.9m.

Daniel Houden, CEO of Plexure Group, stated, "We're delighted to see the continued profitable growth of TASK which is accelerating, reflecting the continued support of our outstanding client base, recent new client wins and a strong demand for our platform. With new hires in the US and the strength of our software platform, we are incredibly excited by the opportunities ahead for TASK."

"The legacy structure of the Plexure Division has resulted in an unacceptable loss for the year. However, I am very pleased with the decisive actions we took to transform this business and the great results this is achieving for its major customer. We have supported McDonald's with better customer service, spending money where

plexure.com

PAGE 3

For personal use only

necessary to support record levels of platform usage; all achieved with fewer resources. I will not accept the lack of profitability of this division and am actively addressing this."

"We look forward confidently to the profitable and strong growth of the combined business this financial year."

Results summary

Income Statement

2022

2021

Variance

$'000s

$'000s

$'000s

%

Total Income4

32,759

29,276

3,483

12%

Operating expenses

(48,407)

(34,343)

(14,064)

(41%)

EBITDA

(15,648)

(5,067)

(10,581)

(209%)

Depreciation & Amortisation

(9,203)

(2,592)

(6,611)

(255%)

EBIT

(24,851)

(7,659)

(17,192)

(224%)

Net Interest & Income Tax

800

(271)

1,071

395%

Net Loss after Tax

(24,051)

(7,930)

(16,121)

(203%)

Revenue from Customers

Revenue

2022

2021

Growth

$'000s

$'000s

$'000s

%

Plexure Division

20,357

18,315

2,042

11%

Recurring

Non-Recurring

5,800

10,835

(5,035)

(46%)

Total Revenue from Customers

26,157

29,150

(2,993)

(10%)

TASK

4,434

4,434

-

Recurring

Non-Recurring

1,967

1,967

-

Total Revenue from Customers

6,401

6,401

-

Group

24,791

18,315

6,476

35%

Total Recurring

Total Non-Recurring

7,767

10,835

(3,068)

(28%)

Total Revenue from Customers

32,558

29,150

3,408

12%

4 Total Income excludes Interest Income for purposes of EBITDA calculation.

plexure.com

PAGE 4

For personal use only

ENDS

Approved for release by the Board of Plexure Group Limited.

For more information, visit www.plexure.comand www.TASKsoftware.comor

contact: 

Dan Houden

André Gaylard

CEO

CFO

Email: daniel.houden@plexure.com

Email: andre.gaylard@plexure.com

m: +61 402 459 586

m: +64 21 288 3355

plexure.com

PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Plexure Group Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLEXURE GROUP LIMITED
08:39aPLEXURE : FY22 Results Update
PU
05/01PLEXURE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PX1
PU
03/20PLEXURE : PX1 Revised Securities Trading Policy
PU
02/28Plexure Group Limited Wins Contract Extension with Foodco Group
CI
02/24Plexure Withdraws the Previous Revenue Guidance
CI
02/24Plexure Group Limited Reports Revenue Results for the Year to Date for the Fiscal Year ..
CI
01/31PLEXURE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PX1
PU
01/27PLEXURE : Appendix 3G
PU
01/27PLEXURE : Notification of cessation of securities - PX1
PU
01/18PLEXURE : Appendix 2A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 38,8 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 17,6 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86,6 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart PLEXURE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Plexure Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLEXURE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,25 NZD
Average target price 0,77 NZD
Spread / Average Target 214%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Houden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andre Gaylard Chief Financial Officer
Philip John Norman Chairman
Russ Bennett Chief Technology Officer
Sharon Lee Hunter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLEXURE GROUP LIMITED-51.96%57
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.76%2 043 571
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.63%55 359
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.36%49 403
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.54%46 975
SEA LIMITED-62.96%46 380