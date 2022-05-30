Plexure : FY22 Results Update

March 2022. This captures a full 12 months of Plexure Division, as well as 6 months of the TASK business. Recurring Revenue for the combined group at end March 2022

was $24.8m.

TASK Results3

TASK continues to grow strongly and profitably. TASK grew SaaS Annualised Monthly Recurring Revenue (AMRR) as at March 2022 by 30% to $7.7m over the same prior year period. In addition, an incremental 32% increase in AMRR (versus March 2022)

is already locked in through signed contracts at the start of FY231.

TASK contributed a positive EBITDA to the Group.

To support short-medium term growth, TASK made a number of targeted investments in the final quarter of FY23, including a 178% increase in the Polish software

development team headcount versus the prior quarter and the recruitment of an experienced QSR professional to lead the expansion of the TASK North American operations.

As previously reported, the continued global hardware supply chain issues resulted in hardware sales not being realised as planned. However, the customer appetite for hardware purchases remains (albeit delayed), with significant sales of >$3m already contracted in FY23 and more in the pipeline, with revenue being recognised as the hardware is installed.

Plexure Division Results

Plexure's recurring revenue increased 11% year on year to $20.4m, reflecting the continued global growth of the Division's largest customer, McDonald's, where it supports 66 markets and ~10,900 restaurants globally. This support of McDonald's global digital and loyalty-led strategy has led to significant platform usage increases year on year, including a 44% increase in end-users to 323 million and a 28% increase in customer activity, with 147 million actions being made every day of the year. This level of platform usage growth has historically resulted in significant cost increases within Plexure - for example, IT and Technology costs associated with delivering this significant scale increase have grown $2.4m (25% versus last year). To date, revenue increases have not matched pace with these costs due to the legacy contracts with McDonald's.

3 TASK was acquired on 1 October 2021. Comparative analysis is provided for information only, as the business was not part of Plexure Group.