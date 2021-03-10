Plexure : Notice of issue of shares under employee share option plan

10/3/2021, 10:02 am SECISSUE

For the purposes of Listing Rules 3.13.1 and 3.15.2 of the NZX Listing Rules, Plexure Group Limited (PX1) advises that it has issued new shares under its Employee Share Option Plan.

PX1 has issued 6,666 ordinary shares at the option price of $0.6223 for total consideration of $4,148.25.

The total number of shares after the issue are 172,853,405 and there are a further 6,160,886 live options.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Dalziel, CFO Plexure

Mobile: +64 27 6777 575

Email: [email protected]

