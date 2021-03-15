Plexure : Notice of issue of shares under employee share option plan

16/3/2021, 09:00 am SECISSUE

For the purposes of Listing Rules 3.13.1 and 3.15.2 of the NZX Listing Rules, Plexure Group Limited (PX1) advises that it has issued new shares under its Employee Share Option Plan.

PX1 has issued 588,624 ordinary shares for total consideration of $112,918.77. The options were priced as follows:

- 23,340 options at a price of $0.2400 per option; and

- 231,951 options at a price of $0.1925 per option; and

- 333,333 options at a price of $0.1880 per option.

The total number of shares after the issue are 173,442,029 and there are a further 5,572,262 live options.

