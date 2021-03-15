Log in
PLEXURE GROUP LIMITED

PLEXURE GROUP LIMITED

(PX1)
  Report
News 


Plexure : Notice of issue of shares under employee share option plan

03/15/2021 | 06:34pm EDT
16/3/2021, 09:00 am SECISSUE

For the purposes of Listing Rules 3.13.1 and 3.15.2 of the NZX Listing Rules, Plexure Group Limited (PX1) advises that it has issued new shares under its Employee Share Option Plan.

PX1 has issued 588,624 ordinary shares for total consideration of $112,918.77. The options were priced as follows:
- 23,340 options at a price of $0.2400 per option; and
- 231,951 options at a price of $0.1925 per option; and
- 333,333 options at a price of $0.1880 per option.

The total number of shares after the issue are 173,442,029 and there are a further 5,572,262 live options.

ENDS

For more information please contact:
Andrew Dalziel, CFO Plexure
Mobile: +64 27 6777 575
Email: [email protected]

Downloads

Disclaimer

Plexure Group Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
