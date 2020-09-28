Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Plexus Corp.    PLXS

PLEXUS CORP.

(PLXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Plexus Announces Manufacturing Award for the Quidel Sofia®2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 08:01am EDT

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today its partnership with Quidel Corporation (“Quidel”) in support of the Sofia®2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer. Plexus will provide Supply Chain and Manufacturing Solutions to Quidel, an industry leader in diagnostic healthcare. The two companies will collaborate to scale the Sofia®2 product in order to support increased demand for point-of-care testing used in the fight against COVID-19.

Sofia®2 is Quidel’s best-selling cartridge-based rapid diagnostic system for infectious disease testing. It is a small bench top analyzer that can be used near patients and in laboratory settings. Sofia® 2 has the power to deliver fast, highly accurate, objective and automated results, in 15 minutes or less, that aid in the diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including: COVID-19, Influenza A+B, Strep A, Lyme Disease and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).   

Todd Kelsey, Plexus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Quidel as we support the expanding production needs of the Sofia® 2 system. Plexusvision is to help create the products that build a better world. Our direct involvement in the fight against COVID-19, as a result of this exciting partnership, helps us fulfill this vision. Plexus will leverage our tenured expertise in the Healthcare/Life Sciences sector to support Quidel in providing this critical product to healthcare providers. Our experience in highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments, coupled with our commitment to exceptional quality and operational execution, uniquely qualifies Plexus to support this effort.”

Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quidel Corporation, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Plexus and welcome another ally in the fight against COVID-19. Our collaboration allows us to secure a critical aspect of our supply chain. Plexus has the ability to manufacture our Sofia® 2 instruments reliably and at scale, which allows us to achieve our objective of doing the most good by expanding highly accurate, affordable, point-of-care testing in the communities we serve.”

Plexus is producing the Sofia®2 in its manufacturing facility in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford
+1.920.751.3612
heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel’s products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, lyme, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidel’s research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians’ offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio and to explore exciting employment opportunities, visit quidel.com.

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28f7bee5-867c-43ba-8f7d-1e2e8d0cc466

Primary Logo

Quidel Sofia®2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer

Plexus Corp will partner with Quidel to manufacture their Sofia®2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer. This analyzer is a rapid diagnostic system for infectious disease testing which delivers fast, highly accurate, objective and automated results, in 15 minutes or less.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PLEXUS CORP.
08:01aPLEXUS : Announces Manufacturing Award for the Quidel Sofia®2 Fluorescent Immuno..
AQ
08:01aPlexus Announces Manufacturing Award for the Quidel Sofia®2 Fluorescent Immun..
GL
08/14PLEXUS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/13PLEXUS : Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
AQ
08/07PLEXUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/22PLEXUS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22PLEXUS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/22Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results
GL
06/25Plexus Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
GL
06/05Plexus Fireside Chat at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 349 M - -
Net income 2020 113 M - -
Net Debt 2020 53,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 028 M 2 028 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart PLEXUS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Plexus Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLEXUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 84,00 $
Last Close Price 69,35 $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd P. Kelsey President, CEO, Director & Executive VP
Dean A. Foate Non-Executive Chairman
Steven J. Frisch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick John Jermain Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Gearhart Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLEXUS CORP.-9.86%2 028
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED28.10%375 726
NVIDIA CORPORATION118.85%317 724
INTEL CORPORATION-16.56%212 395
BROADCOM INC.12.90%144 326
QUALCOMM, INC.29.77%129 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group