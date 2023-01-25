Plexus : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation

Some of the statements made and information provided during our call as well as information included in the supporting materials will be forward looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, selling & administrative expense, operating margin, other income and expense, taxes, cash cycle, capital allocation and future business outlook. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees since there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed, please refer to the Company's periodic SEC filings, particularly the risk factors in our Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended October 01, 2022 and the Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure statement in our press release detailing our fiscal first quarter results.
PLEXUS CORP.
Fiscal first quarter results
Q1F23 Results
Q1F23 Guidance
Q4F22 Results
Revenue
$1.09 billion
$1.08 to $1.13 billion
$1.12 billion
GAAP Diluted EPS
$1.49(1)
$1.40 to $1.58(2)
$1.78(3)
Revenue, GAAP operating margin and GAAP EPS within guidance range
Revenue growth of 34% year over year as many customers showed strong demand
SemiCap weakened
New program ramp schedule changes
GAAP operating margin of 5.2% including 53 bps of stock-based compensation
Manufacturing funnel expanded to a record $3.6B
Includes $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense
Includes $0.20 of stock-based compensation expense
Includes $0.18 of stock-based compensation expense
PLEXUS CORP.
Fiscal 2023 second quarter guidance
REVENUE GUIDE
Weakness in SemiCap demand
Near-termslowdown of certain new program ramps
Over $100M of unfulfilled customer demand
EPS GUIDE
GAAP operating margin of 4.5% to 5.0%
Reduced fixed cost leverage and typical seasonal cost increases
Higher interest and tax expense
Q2F23 Guidance
Revenue
$1.02 billion to $1.07 billion
GAAP Diluted EPS
$1.06 to $1.24*
FISCAL 2023 OUTLOOK
Expect sequential revenue growth in second half
Focused on achieving 5.5% GAAP operating margin goal
* Includes $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense
