  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plexus Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLXS   US7291321005

PLEXUS CORP.

(PLXS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
113.24 USD   -1.21%
05:11pPlexus Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pPlexus : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:37pPlexus : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Plexus : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation

01/25/2023 | 05:03pm EST
Fiscal first quarter 2023

financial results

January 25, 2023

PLEXUS CORP.

Safe harbor and fair disclosure statement

Some of the statements made and information provided during our call as well as information included in the supporting materials will be forward looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, selling & administrative expense, operating margin, other income and expense, taxes, cash cycle, capital allocation and future business outlook. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees since there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed, please refer to the Company's periodic SEC filings, particularly the risk factors in our Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended October 01, 2022 and the Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure statement in our press release detailing our fiscal first quarter results.

2

PLEXUS CORP.

Fiscal first quarter results

Q1F23 Results

Q1F23 Guidance

Q4F22 Results

Revenue

$1.09 billion

$1.08 to $1.13 billion

$1.12 billion

GAAP Diluted EPS

$1.49(1)

$1.40 to $1.58(2)

$1.78(3)

  • Revenue, GAAP operating margin and GAAP EPS within guidance range
  • Revenue growth of 34% year over year as many customers showed strong demand
  • SemiCap weakened
  • New program ramp schedule changes
  • GAAP operating margin of 5.2% including 53 bps of stock-based compensation
  • Manufacturing funnel expanded to a record $3.6B
    1. Includes $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense
    2. Includes $0.20 of stock-based compensation expense
    3. Includes $0.18 of stock-based compensation expense

3

PLEXUS CORP.

Fiscal 2023 second quarter guidance

REVENUE GUIDE

  • Weakness in SemiCap demand
  • Near-termslowdown of certain new program ramps
  • Over $100M of unfulfilled customer demand

EPS GUIDE

  • GAAP operating margin of 4.5% to 5.0%
  • Reduced fixed cost leverage and typical seasonal cost increases
  • Higher interest and tax expense

Q2F23 Guidance

Revenue

$1.02 billion to $1.07 billion

GAAP Diluted EPS

$1.06 to $1.24*

FISCAL 2023 OUTLOOK

  • Expect sequential revenue growth in second half
  • Focused on achieving 5.5% GAAP operating margin goal

* Includes $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Plexus Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 22:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
