Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Plexus Corp.    PLXS

PLEXUS CORP.

(PLXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Plexus Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

12/29/2020 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEENAH, WI, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal first quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Thursday, January 21 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What:Plexus Fiscal 2021 Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
  
When:Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
  
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at
  
 Conference Call: +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 8662208 
 https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3gkzaarn
  
Replay:The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 8662208

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.751.3612
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about PLEXUS CORP.
04:15pPlexus Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
GL
12/22INSIDER TRENDS : Plexus Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
12/08PRESS RELEASE : CENTOGENE and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Launch a New Clinical Prog..
DJ
12/02-- Earnings Flash (POS.L) PLEXUS Posts FY20 EPS GBX-3.92
MT
12/02-- Earnings Flash (POS.L) PLEXUS Reports FY20 Revenue GBP525,000
MT
11/30Significant Insider Sales in Shares of Plexus (PLXS) Extends the Selling Tren..
MT
11/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at Plexus
MT
11/27INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Plexus
MT
11/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Plexus
MT
11/20PLEXUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 497 M - -
Net income 2021 135 M - -
Net cash 2021 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 262 M 2 262 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart PLEXUS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Plexus Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLEXUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 83,00 $
Last Close Price 78,48 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd P. Kelsey President, CEO, Director & Executive VP
Dean A. Foate Non-Executive Chairman
Steven J. Frisch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick John Jermain Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Pat Rothe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLEXUS CORP.1.30%2 262
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED55.59%474 645
NVIDIA CORPORATION119.29%319 404
INTEL CORPORATION-21.35%192 893
BROADCOM INC.36.66%175 651
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED68.64%167 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ