Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plexus Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLXS   US7291321005

PLEXUS CORP.

(PLXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Plexus Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

06/23/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEENAH, WI, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal third quarter 2021 results after market close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, July 22 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What: Plexus Fiscal 2021 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:  Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at
 
Conference Call: +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 1448676
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s8ae3469 

Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 1448676

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PLEXUS CORP.
04:15pPlexus Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
GL
06:08aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06/22PLEXUS  : Sidoti Upgrades Plexus to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $110
MT
06/15PLEXUS  : Charitable Foundation Contributes to Innovation Lab at Michigan Techni..
AQ
06/11PLEXUS  : Loop Capital Adjusts Plexus PT to $105 From $100, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/07PLEXUS  : to Provide Financial Update Regarding the Impacts of Malaysia COVID-19..
PU
06/07PLEXUS CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
06/07Plexus to Provide Financial Update Regarding the Impacts of Malaysia COVID-19..
GL
05/25PLEXUS  : Needham Adjusts Plexus' Price Target to $110 From $102, Keeps Buy Rati..
MT
05/24SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Continuing Surge Into Monday's Close
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 436 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net cash 2021 73,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 546 M 2 546 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart PLEXUS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Plexus Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLEXUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 89,03 $
Average target price 104,20 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd P. Kelsey President, CEO, Director & Executive VP
Patrick John Jermain Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dean A. Foate Non-Executive Chairman
Pat Rothe Chief Information Officer
Steven J. Frisch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLEXUS CORP.13.83%2 546
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%534 628
NVIDIA CORPORATION44.67%470 658
INTEL CORPORATION12.14%225 603
BROADCOM INC.6.08%190 546
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.96%172 736