Plexus : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 16, 2022

PLEXUS CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders





Plexus Corp. (the "Company") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 16, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). Below are the voting results from the Annual Meeting:





Proposal 1: The 10 individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors to serve until the Company's next annual meeting were elected by the Company's shareholders with the following votes:





Director's Name Authority Granted to Vote "For" Authority Withheld Joann M. Eisenhart 25,131,766 164,307 Dean A. Foate 24,083,587 1,212,486 Rainer Jueckstock 24,194,828 1,101,245 Peter Kelly 23,697,802 1,598,271 Todd P. Kelsey 25,070,165 225,908 Randy J. Martinez 24,322,343 973,730 Joel Quadracci 24,070,359 1,225,714 Karen M. Rapp 25,060,848 235,225 Paul A. Rooke 23,981,328 1,314,745 Michael V. Schrock 23,917,314 1,378,759

***

Broker non-votes: 1,139,258 in the case of each director





Proposal 2: The advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" and "Executive Compensation" in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, received the following votes:





For: 21,875,251 Against: 3,367,167 Abstain: 53,655





Broker non-votes: 1,139,258









Proposal 3: The Company's shareholders ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent auditors for fiscal 2022 with the following votes:





For: 25,075,875 Against: 1,347,971 Abstain: 11,485





Broker non-votes: 0





















