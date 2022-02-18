Log in
    PLXS   US7291321005

PLEXUS CORP.

(PLXS)
Plexus : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

02/18/2022 | 08:02am EST
plxs-20220216

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 16, 2022
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
PLEXUS CORP.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Wisconsin 001-14423 39-1344447
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
One Plexus Way
Neenah, Wisconsin54957
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Telephone Number (920) 969-6000
(Registrant's telephone number, including Area Code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value PLXS The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Plexus Corp. (the "Company") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 16, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). Below are the voting results from the Annual Meeting:

Proposal 1:The 10 individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors to serve until the Company's next annual meeting were elected by the Company's shareholders with the following votes:

Director's Name Authority Granted to Vote "For" Authority Withheld
Joann M. Eisenhart 25,131,766 164,307
Dean A. Foate 24,083,587 1,212,486
Rainer Jueckstock 24,194,828 1,101,245
Peter Kelly 23,697,802 1,598,271
Todd P. Kelsey 25,070,165 225,908
Randy J. Martinez 24,322,343 973,730
Joel Quadracci 24,070,359 1,225,714
Karen M. Rapp 25,060,848 235,225
Paul A. Rooke 23,981,328 1,314,745
Michael V. Schrock 23,917,314 1,378,759
***
Broker non-votes: 1,139,258 in the case of each director

Proposal 2:The advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" and "Executive Compensation" in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, received the following votes:

For: 21,875,251 Against: 3,367,167 Abstain: 53,655

Broker non-votes: 1,139,258


Proposal 3:The Company's shareholders ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent auditors for fiscal 2022 with the following votes:

For: 25,075,875 Against: 1,347,971 Abstain: 11,485

Broker non-votes: 0





* * * * *
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: February 18, 2022 PLEXUS CORP.
(Registrant)
By: /s/ Angelo M. Ninivaggi
Angelo M. Ninivaggi
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary


Disclaimer

Plexus Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
