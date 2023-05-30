Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Plexus Corp.
  News
  Summary
    PLXS   US7291321005

PLEXUS CORP.

(PLXS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
91.40 USD   -2.02%
04:16pPlexus to Present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
GL
05/23Harworth optimistic on 2027; Plexus extends agreement
AN
05/23Plexus Extends License Agreement with SLB Unit For Six Years
MT
Plexus to Present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
NEENAH, WI, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today that it will attend the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on June 6, 2023. During the conference, Stifel will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be available via live webcast.

What:Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
  
When:Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time
  
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel80/plxs/2130185
  
Replay:The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel80/plxs/2130185

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp.

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 254 M - -
Net income 2023 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 579 M 2 579 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 49,8%
Technical analysis trends PLEXUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 93,28 $
Average target price 101,83 $
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd P. Kelsey Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Steven J. Frisch President & Chief Strategy Officer
Patrick John Jermain Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dean A. Foate Non-Executive Chairman
Kyle Mcmillan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLEXUS CORP.-9.38%2 579
HEXAGON AB13.26%30 662
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.57%20 717
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-0.65%18 692
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.24%13 615
FLEX LTD.20.74%11 517
