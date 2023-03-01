Accrol deal with Unilever; Harland & Wolff optimistic

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Accrol Group Holdings PLC - Blackburn, England-based private-label toilet roll maker - Signs a licensing agreement with Unilever PLC for the exclusive production and sale of one of its kitchen towel product under its Lifebuoy brand. Says deal is part of its strategy to expand into higher margin, third party licensed brands. "That Unilever has chosen Accrol to bring Lifebuoy kitchen towel to market is testament to the capability of our business and our increasingly strong reputation in the market," says Accrol CEO Gareth Jenkins.

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC - infrastructure projects operator whose assets include a shipyard in Belfast - Backlog of confirmed contracted revenues totals GBP900 million over seven-year period. Has "weighted pipeline of new business" of more than GBP3.6 billion of revenue over next five years. With a contract win ratio of 34%, this would equate to a backlog of around GBP1.24 billion. For 2023, it expects revenue between GBP100 million and GBP115 million. For 2024, it expects this to double to between GBP200 million and GBP230 million. It targets being cashflow breakeven in 2024.

Plexus Holdings PLC - engineering services provider - Completes sublease at Burnside House, Dyce, Aberdeen. Unnamed third-party to pay an initial rent of GBP76,146 per year for first four years, before this rises to GBP215,000 for next three. Plexus also looked to sell leasehold interest to a third party, to "accelerate receipt of the cash". Deemed this to not be possible, however. Instead, sells leasehold interest to Burnside House Ltd, established for this transaction and owned by Plexus Chief Executive Officer Ben van Bilderbeek. Newly-established entity pays Plexus GBP1.1 million in cash.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - North America-focused lithium development company - Settle claim dispute with Arizona Lithium Ltd. Matter related to claims in Mohave County, Arizona, US. Says Arizona Lithium's Big Sandy transfers 66 federal lode unpatented mining claims to Bradda. Bradda's Verde Grande transfers 55 to Arizona Lithium. "The company confirms that the transfer of the 55 claims to AZL will not have any material effect on the development of the company's Wikieup lithium project," Bradda adds.

Mobile Streams PLC - London-based mobile content provider - Says consumers can buy HeroesNFTclub products by card and Google Pay. "This major update to the way people can pay for products will significantly increase the ease of purchase and simplify the user journey. From now on customers can pay via card, Google Pay, invoicing or the Matic crypto currency," Mobile Streams says. Lauds this as a "significant milestone for the business".

Versarien PLC - Cheltenham, England-based engineering materials company - Says sportswear firm Umbro's ProTraining Elite range, which uses Versarien's Graphene-Wear technology, has launched. "Versarien has been working with Umbro since 2018 and these are the first products to be launched in Europe incorporating the company's technology. Umbro's new ProTraining Elite long-sleeve running tops, baselayers and running tights have Versarien's Graphene-Wear ink formula printed on the inside," company adds.

Aeorema Communications PLC - London-based live events agency - Says expects to post revenue of GBP7 million in first half of financial year ending June 30, from GBP4.9 million 12 months earlier. Expects pretax profit of no less than GBP325,000, rising from GBP255,677. "Looking ahead to the remainder of FY 2023, the company's prospects remain favourable. There are a large number of discussions taking place, particularly on the back of our recently announced contract win with Stagwell for one of the largest experiential events at Cannes Lions 2023. The pipeline is looking strong as we go into the final few months of FY 2023, and we anticipate this growth in revenue to continue," Aeorema adds.

