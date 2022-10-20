Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Plexus Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POS   GB00B0MDF233

PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC

(POS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:22 2022-10-20 am EDT
2.497 GBX   +31.42%
08:44aIN BRIEF: Plexus raises GBP1.6 million from loan notes; shares surge
AI
08/22Insider Sell: Plexus
MT
08/18Plexus Board Approves $50 Million Share-Repurchase Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Plexus raises GBP1.6 million from loan notes; shares surge

10/20/2022 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plexus Holdings PLC - West Sussex-based engineering services provider - Raises GBP1.6 million through the issue of 1.6 million convertible loan notes. Receives GBP1.0 million from OFM Investment Ltd, GBP500,000 from Chief Executive Ben van Bilderbeek, and GBP50,000 from Non-Executive Director Jeff Thrall. OFM is a company connected to Bilderbeek. Says the proceeds will be used for "working capital purposes" and to fund the company's activities as it seeks to capitalise on its "increasing pipeline of opportunities", notably its re-entry into the exploration wellhead rental from Jack-up rigs market where Plexus is in a licencing partnership with Schlumberger. Adds that the loan notes are non-interesting bearing and have a two year long stop maturity date.

"The board has considered a number of options to secure additional working capital and strengthen the company's balance sheet, and has determined, in conjunction with its advisors that the issue of the loan notes is the preferred approach and that it is the most time and cost-efficient method to enable Plexus to fund its strategic objectives and rental fleet build out in the short-medium term," the company adds.

Says that it is confident that its medium-term outlook remains strong and is encouraged by recent activity.

Current stock price: 2.50 pence, up 31%

12-month change: down 76%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLEXUS CORP. -1.45% 90.38 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC 31.42% 2.497 Delayed Quote.-81.00%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 4.87% 45.47 Delayed Quote.51.82%
All news about PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC
08:44aIN BRIEF: Plexus raises GBP1.6 million from loan notes; shares surge
AI
08/22Insider Sell: Plexus
MT
08/18Plexus Board Approves $50 Million Share-Repurchase Program
MT
08/15North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/03Insider Sell: Plexus
MT
07/27Plexus Reports Higher Fiscal Q3 Results; Sets Q4 Outlook; Shares Up After Hours
MT
07/27Earnings Flash (PLXS) PLEXUS Reports Q3 EPS $1.33
MT
07/27Earnings Flash (PLXS) PLEXUS Posts Q3 Revenue $981.3M
MT
06/20Plexus Holdings plc Secures Oceaneering Order
CI
06/17Plexus : CEO Video Interview – Plexus expects a ‘significant resurgence'
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,50 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net income 2022 -4,20 M -4,72 M -4,72 M
Net cash 2022 2,70 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,91 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,32x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Plexus Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Herman van Bilderbeek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graham Paul Stevens Finance Director & Executive Director
Jerome Jeffrey Thrall Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Francis Bryce Hendrie Executive Director & Technical Director
Charles Edward Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC-81.00%2
WORLEY LIMITED27.85%4 487
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.67.63%3 038
SUBSEA 7 S.A.56.51%2 704
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.200.00%2 600
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.74%2 213