Plexus Holdings PLC - AIM-quoted oil and gas engineering services business headquartered in Aberdeen - Sells 2.2 million treasury shares at an average price of 18.93 pence each, to raise GBP416,554 in gross proceeds.

These funds will provide additional working capital for Plexus. Following the sale, Plexus has a total of 105.4 million ordinary shares in issue, with none remaining in treasury.

Current stock price: 20.36p, up 0.8% on Friday

12-month change: up sharply from 1.90p

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

