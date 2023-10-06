Plexus Holdings PLC - West Sussex-based engineering services provider - Completes plug and abandonment equipment and services campaign for Oceaneering International Inc's division, Oceaneering International Services Ltd. Says order from Oceaneering included tieback and subsea well control equipment, as well as hydraulic controls and services in a configuration designed for vessel-based deployment and work. Adds order generated GBP850,000 in revenue for Plexus in financial 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Ben van Bilderbeek: "We are delighted that Oceaneering is pleased with Plexus' offshore service and onshore technical support, and that our equipment worked well, especially given the uncertain nature and variability of tackling multiple P&A wells in a single campaign."

Current stock price: 22.00 pence, up 1.9%

12-month change: multiplied from 1.85 pence

