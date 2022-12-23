TRADING UPDATES: Webis wins racetrack deal; Plexus confident

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Plexus Holdings PLC - West Sussex-based engineering services provider - Lauds "number of enquiries regarding our portfolio of Plexus products". Company says: "Having faced a number of obstacles during our long campaign to reduce or prevent methane emissions in the oil and gas industry, we believe that our tenacity is finally beginning to pay dividends with Plexus' wellhead sealing technology increasingly being recognised as an ESG-enabling opportunity."

Webis Holdings PLC - Isle of Man-based gaming firm - Says advanced deposit wagering arm WatchandWager.com LLC secures deal with Monarch Content Management Group. Unit will accept wagers on all Monarch-operated racetracks in 2023. "The agreement with Monarch Content Management Group allows WatchandWager players to wager on races at Golden Gate Fields, Gulfstream Park, Laurel Park, Pimlico, and Santa Anita Park plus many others. The additions of Gulfstream Park and Pimlico are important additions to the WatchandWager menu of available tracks. Based near Miami, Florida, Gulfstream Park is a major centre of US horse racing, especially during the winter and spring when it hosts the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup, as well as the Grade 1 Florida Derby and Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes for Kentucky Derby hopefuls," Webis adds.

Agronomics Ltd - Isle of Man-based cellular agriculture investment firm - Finnish portfolio company Solar Foods Oy receives EUR34 million grant to support build of fermentation facility. Fudning will also go towards preparations for full scale facility. Agronomics owns 5.8% of Solar Foods, which is focused on commercialising Solein protein made from air offering.

Arrow Exploration Corp - Calgary, Canada-based oil and gas company - Kicks off drilling rig move to Rio Cravo Este in order to "exploit the Carbonera sandstone reservoir" in Colombia. "Three additional infill wells will be drilled in Q1 2023 with RCE-3 expected to spud in January 2023. RCE-4 and RCE-5 will be drilled in sequence. The drilling rig was initially delayed due to a different operator experiencing operational issues," Arrow says. "Upon completion of the RCE-3, RCE-4 and RCE-5 wells, the company is contemplating drilling two to three additional wells into the Gacheta sandstone reservoir in the fault bounded RCE structure. RCE-2 tested rates exceeding 700 [barrels of oil per day] gross from the Gacheta sandstone. Dedicated Gacheta wells would likely spud in the third quarter of 2023."

Rotala PLC - bus operations at Heathrow airport and in West Midlands and North West - Awarded seven out of the nine available small franchises by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority in Bolton, Bury, Wigan, Farnworth, Leigh, and Salford. Wins contribute to combined annual revenue of GBP18.7 million. Also wins new pacts in West Midlands. Expects deals to increase revenue in region by GBP2.9 million. However, expects decline in annualised revenue of GBP3.5 million when factoring in unsuccessful bids for two larger GMCA franchises. Says traded in line with budget for year to November 30. "The board believes that the group is now well positioned to return to pre-Covid levels of profitability," Rotala says.

MobilityOne Ltd - Malaysia-based e-commerce infrastructure payments and platform provider - Makes "significant progress" in preparatory work for Financial Conduct Authority application. MobilityOne is eyeing a UK electronic money institution application. It now expects to re-submit a revised FCA application in the first quarter of 2023, rather than fourth quarter of 2022, however. It adds: "External personnel availability during the festive period has meant that onboarding the requisite services is taking longer than expected."

Blue Star Capital PLC - Sussex-based investment company focused on e-sports, payments and technology - Notes smart-blockchain infrastructure technology company Pendulum completes crowdloan. Crowdloan reached hardcap of GBP1.1 million. Blue Star investee SatoshiPay has 5.5% interest in Pendulum's future tokens. Blue Star owns 28% of SatoshiPay.

