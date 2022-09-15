Pliant Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Katharine Knobil, M.D. to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced the appointment of Dr. Katharine Knobil to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Kate whose global clinical development and strategic leadership experience, including her training as a pulmonologist, aligns perfectly with Pliant as we evolve into a late-stage biotechnology company,” said Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant. “I look forward to working with Kate and believe she will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute on our strategy of making a difference in the lives of patients impacted by fibrotic diseases.”

Dr. Knobil is an accomplished pharmaceutical executive who brings over 20 years of clinical development and medical affairs expertise from strategic leadership roles from across the globe. Dr. Knobil currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at Agilent Technologies, playing a key role in the company’s efforts to expand its leadership in precision medicine to allow clinicians to identify appropriate patients and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Prior to Agilent, Dr. Knobil served as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development at Kaleido Biosciences. Prior to joining Kaleido, she spent more than 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Knobil oversaw medical affairs, global clinical safety and medical governance across the pharmaceutical, vaccines, and consumer businesses. Dr. Knobil joined GSK in 1997 as a research physician in respiratory clinical development, and subsequently held a number of roles, including leading the European respiratory clinical team, and building the late-stage clinical development for all therapeutic areas in China. Dr. Knobil currently serves on the Board of Marker Therapeutics and previously served on the Board of Arena Pharmaceuticals, prior to its acquisition by Pfizer. Dr. Knobil received her B.A. from Cornell University, her M.D. from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, and completed a Fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Johns Hopkins Medical School.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is currently in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a Phase 2-ready small molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those regarding our ongoing and potential future clinical programs and our corporate strategy. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Pliant Therapeutics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development and commercialization of our product candidates, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, our reliance on third parties for critical aspects of our development operations, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on March 1, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the SEC on August 8, 2022, each available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Unless otherwise noted, Pliant is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

