Bexotegrast clinical poster selected for featured oral presentation at ATS 2024 Mini Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced that the Company will present four scientific posters at the upcoming 2024 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, taking place in San Diego, California from May 17-22, 2024.

The following abstracts are posted on ATS 2024’s online itinerary planner.

Title: Post-hoc Analysis of Biomarkers of Interstitial Lung Disease Progression in Participants with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Receiving Bexotegrast Over 12-weeks in INTEGRIS-IPF

Presenter: Martin L. Decaris, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Sciences, Pliant Therapeutics

Poster: 15055

Session A68: Unveiling Novel Avenues in IPF Therapies

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: TDP15

Title: Bexotegrast Targets TGF-beta Inhibition to Specific Cell Types in the Fibrotic Human Lung

Presenter: Mahru C. An, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Pliant Therapeutics

Poster: 11411

Session B29: Biomarkers and New Therapeutics Targets in Lung Fibrosis

Date: Monday, May 20, 2024

Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 30C-E (Upper Level)

Title: Evaluation of Quantitative Imaging in a Phase 2a Study for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis with Bexotegrast (INTEGRIS-IPF)

Presenter: Jonathan G. Goldin, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Radiology, Medicine and Biomedical Physics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles

Poster: 10368

Session C23: Machine Learned: AI-Driven Solutions in ILD and Lung Transplant

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 33A-C (Upper Level)

Pliant was also selected for a featured oral presentation as part of the ATS 2024 Mini Symposiums program.



Title: Update on the Safety and Tolerability of Bexotegrast, A Dual-selective Inhibitor of Integrins αvβ6 and αvβ1, in Development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Presenter: Gregory P. Cosgrove, M.D., FCCP, Vice President, Clinical Development, Pliant Therapeutics

Oral Presentation: 10340

Mini Symposium C95: New Clinical Trial Results in Chronic Lung Disease

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:51 p.m. – 4:03 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Ballroom 20A (Upper Level)

Posters will be available to view during the ATS Conference, Sunday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 22.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant is conducting BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 integrin for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH. Pliant has initiated a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical-stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media: X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

