INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a Trial
Week 24 Analysis of Bexotegrast 320 mg Cohort
JULY 2024
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
INTEGRIS-PSC Part 3 Study Design and Objectives
First PSC Trial Enriched for Participants with Suspected Liver Fibrosis
RANDOMIZATION
Bexotegrast
3:1
Placebo
SCREENING
Placebo (n=9)
ENDOF STUDY
Bexotegrast 320 mg (n=27)
Stratified for the use of UDCA
Day -28
Baseline
Up to
Week 12
Week 24
Week 48
Day 1
(Safety)
Due to trial design and enrollment trajectory, longest treatment duration was 40 weeks
PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS
- Safety, tolerability, PK
EXPLORATORY ENDPOINTS
- Changes in transient elastography at Week 24
- Changes in liver fibrosis markers, ELF score and PRO-C3
- Changes in liver imaging
- Changes in liver biochemistry
INCLUSION CRITERIA
- At-riskfor moderate/severe fibrosis defined by at least one criterion:
- ELF ≥ 7.7
- TE ≥ 8 but ≤ 14.4 kPa
- MRE ≥ 2.4 but ≤ 4.9 kPa
- Historical biopsy
UDCA = Ursodeoxycholic acid ; TE = Transient elastography; ELF = enhanced liver fibrosis
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
2
INTEGRIS-PSC - Key Findings at Week 24 for 320 mg Cohort
Bexotegrast 320 mg was well tolerated in participants with PSC over longer term dosing
- Favorable safety and tolerability profile maintained up to 40 weeks
- No treatment-related severe or serious adverse events on bexotegrast
Bexotegrast continued to demonstrate antifibrotic activity
- Improvement in liver stiffness compared to placebo by transient elastography at Week 24
- Reduction in ELF score at Week 24 observed relative to an increase on placebo in high-risk subpopulation
- Stable ELF score observed from Week 12 to 24 in the overall bexotegrast-treated population
Bexotegrast improved markers and symptoms of cholestasis
- Statistically significant improvement in ALP levels at Week 24 compared to placebo
- Contrast MRI suggests continued improvement in hepatocyte function and bile flow from Week 12 to 24
- Stable score on the Itch NRS compared to an increase on placebo over 24 weeks
- Pruritis and cholangitis AEs reported in lower proportions of bexotegrast treated patients than placebo
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
3
INTEGRIS-PSC - Participant Disposition - 320 mg Cohort
SCREENED
n=52
SCREEN FAILURE
n=49
RANDOMIZED AND TREATED
n=36
BEXOTEGRAST 320 mg
PLACEBO
Safety Population n=27
Safety Population3 n=9
With UDCA n=18 (66.7%)
With UDCA n=6 (66.7%)
Discontinued Treatment
Discontinued Treatment
n=41 (14.8%)
n=0
1 - Adverse Event (n=1), Withdrawal by subject (n=2) other (n=1); One discontinuation occurred post Week 12.
UDCA = Ursodeoxycholic acid
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
4
Baseline Demographics - 320 mg Cohort Participants
Characteristic
Bexotegrast
Placebo
320mg
(n=27)
(n=9)
Male sex, n (%)
13
(48.1)
7 (77.8)
Age (yr), mean (SD)
47.1 (14.47)
44.1 (10.04)
Race, n (%)
White
26
(96.3)
7 (77.8)
Black
0
1 (11.1)
Asian
1
(3.7)
0
Other / Not Reported / Unknown
0
1 (11.1)
Time since diagnosis of PSC (yr), mean (SD)
9.4 (11.20)
6.7 (5.37)
Concomitant UDCA use, n (%)
18
(66.7)
6 (66.7)
IBD, n (%)
13
(48.1)
5 (55.6)
Ulcerative colitis
6 (22.2)
3 (33.3)
Crohn's disease
8 (29.6)
2 (40.0)
IBD Other
0
0
Partial Mayo Score, mean (SD)
0.8 (1.17)
0 (0)
Itch NRS, mean (SD)
0.9 (1.77)
0.9 (1.05)
Duration since diagnosis at screening is calculated from the first reported date for preferred terms of PSC.
Partial Mayo score only reported for those with active IBD at Baseline.
BMI = Body Mass Index; IBD= inflammatory bowel diseases; NRS= numerical Rating scale;
SD = Standard deviation
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
5
Baseline Disease Activity Markers - 320 mg Cohort Participants
Bexotegrast
Placebo
320mg
(n=27)
(n=9)
Liver Biochemistry, mean (SD)
Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) (U/L)
190.6 (91.29)
318.6
(282.73)
> ULN, n (%)
22 (81.5)
6 (66.7)
Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (U/L)
60.4
(37.76)
85.8
(70.79)
Aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (U/L)
44.6
(24.69)
58.2
(50.91)
Total Bilirubin (mg/dL)
0.53
(0.208)
0.76
(0.424)
Direct bilirubin (mg/dL)
0.16
(0.062)
0.33
(0.341)
Markers of Fibrosis, mean (SD)
ELF Score
9.0
(0.84)
9.5
(0.93)
PRO-C3 (ng/mL)
46.48
(19.536)
60.18
(39.630)
Transient Elastography (kPa)
8.7 (3.14)
8.6 (2.85)
ELF: Enhanced Liver Fibrosis; PROC-C3:neo-epitopepro-peptide of type III collagen formation.
PRO-C3 quantified using Roche COBAS platform (assay reports approximately 2x higher concentrations than previous generation PRO-C3 ELISA)
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
6
Safety and Tolerability Profile Maintained over Longer Term Dosing
Safety Population - 320 mg Cohort - TEAEs Week 12 to Week 40
AE, n (%) of Participants Reporting After Week 12
Bexotegrast
Placebo
320mg
(n=27)
(n=9)
TEAE
16 (59.3)
5 (55.6)
Related to study drug
0
0)
Serious TEAE
1 (3.7)1
1 (11.1)2
Related to study drug
0
0
TEAE of CTCAE Grade 3 or Higher
1 (3.7)1
1 (11.1)2
Related to study drug
0
0
TEAE Leading to Interruption of Study Drug
1 (3.7)3
1 (11.1)2
TEAE Leading to Withdrawal of Study Drug
1 (3.7)4
0
TEAE Leading to Early Termination from Study
0
0
TEAE Leading to Death
0
0
1 - Cholangitis/Enterobacter bacteremia (n=1); 2- Cholangitis (n=1); 3 - Syncope (n=1); 4 - Increased ALT/AST/ALP (n=1)
AE = Adverse Event; TEAE = Treatment Emergent Adverse Event; SAE = Serious Adverse Events. Adverse events coded using MedDRA v. 24.0.
TEAE is defined as any AE starting (or worsening) on or after the date of first dose.
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
7
Most Frequent TEAEs Consistent with Previous Findings
Safety Population - 320 mg Cohort
TEAE, n (%) of Participants Reporting
Bexotegrast
Placebo
320mg
(n=27)
(n=9)
Most frequent TEAEs (≥ 10% in the 320 mg treatment group)
COVID-19
5 (18.5)
1 (11.1)
Nasopharyngitis
5 (18.5)
1 (11.1)
Diarrhea
4 (14.8)
0
Colitis ulcerative
3 (11.1)
0
Fatigue
3 (11.1)
2 (22.2)
Headache
3 (11.1)
0
Pruritus
3 (11.1)
2 (22.2)
Cholangitis was reported in 3.7% of bexotegrast participants
and 11.1% of placebo participants, consistent with previous findings
TEAE = Treatment Emergent Adverse Event; Adverse events coded using MedDRA version 24.0.
TEAE is defined as any AE starting (or worsening) on or after the date of first dose
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
8
Improvement in Liver Stiffness with Bexotegrast Compared to Placebo
Safety Population - 320 mg Cohort
Week 24
Reduced liver stiffness by transient elastography
suggests stabilization of liver fibrosis
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
9
Reduction in ELF Observed with Bexotegrast in High-Risk Patients
Safety Population - 320 mg Cohort
Participants at High Risk of Progression1
All Participants
(Baseline ELF > 9.8)
320 mg
Placebo
320 mg
Placebo
2
Reduction in ELF score at Week 24 observed, compared to an increase
on placebo in patients at high risk for disease progression
ELF: enhanced liver fibrosis.
1 - ELF score >9.8 is associated with increased risk for advanced liver fibrosis and disease progression.
2 - Includes one patient who was not included in 12-week interim analysis due to sample unavailability at the time of interim analysis.
© 2024 PLIANT THERAPEUTICS
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pliant Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 14:09:03 UTC.