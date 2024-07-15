INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a Trial

Week 24 Analysis of Bexotegrast 320 mg Cohort

JULY 2024

INTEGRIS-PSC Part 3 Study Design and Objectives

First PSC Trial Enriched for Participants with Suspected Liver Fibrosis

RANDOMIZATION

Bexotegrast

3:1

Placebo

SCREENING

Placebo (n=9)

ENDOF STUDY

Bexotegrast 320 mg (n=27)

Stratified for the use of UDCA

Day -28

Baseline

Up to

Week 12

Week 24

Week 48

Day 1

(Safety)

Due to trial design and enrollment trajectory, longest treatment duration was 40 weeks

PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

  • Safety, tolerability, PK

EXPLORATORY ENDPOINTS

  • Changes in transient elastography at Week 24
  • Changes in liver fibrosis markers, ELF score and PRO-C3
  • Changes in liver imaging
  • Changes in liver biochemistry

INCLUSION CRITERIA

  • At-riskfor moderate/severe fibrosis defined by at least one criterion:
    • ELF ≥ 7.7
    • TE ≥ 8 but ≤ 14.4 kPa
    • MRE ≥ 2.4 but ≤ 4.9 kPa
    • Historical biopsy

UDCA = Ursodeoxycholic acid ; TE = Transient elastography; ELF = enhanced liver fibrosis

2

INTEGRIS-PSC - Key Findings at Week 24 for 320 mg Cohort

Bexotegrast 320 mg was well tolerated in participants with PSC over longer term dosing

  • Favorable safety and tolerability profile maintained up to 40 weeks
  • No treatment-related severe or serious adverse events on bexotegrast

Bexotegrast continued to demonstrate antifibrotic activity

  • Improvement in liver stiffness compared to placebo by transient elastography at Week 24
  • Reduction in ELF score at Week 24 observed relative to an increase on placebo in high-risk subpopulation
  • Stable ELF score observed from Week 12 to 24 in the overall bexotegrast-treated population

Bexotegrast improved markers and symptoms of cholestasis

  • Statistically significant improvement in ALP levels at Week 24 compared to placebo
  • Contrast MRI suggests continued improvement in hepatocyte function and bile flow from Week 12 to 24
  • Stable score on the Itch NRS compared to an increase on placebo over 24 weeks
  • Pruritis and cholangitis AEs reported in lower proportions of bexotegrast treated patients than placebo

3

INTEGRIS-PSC - Participant Disposition - 320 mg Cohort

SCREENED

n=52

SCREEN FAILURE

n=49

RANDOMIZED AND TREATED

n=36

BEXOTEGRAST 320 mg

PLACEBO

Safety Population n=27

Safety Population3 n=9

With UDCA n=18 (66.7%)

With UDCA n=6 (66.7%)

Discontinued Treatment

Discontinued Treatment

n=41 (14.8%)

n=0

1 - Adverse Event (n=1), Withdrawal by subject (n=2) other (n=1); One discontinuation occurred post Week 12.

UDCA = Ursodeoxycholic acid

4

Baseline Demographics - 320 mg Cohort Participants

Characteristic

Bexotegrast

Placebo

320mg

(n=27)

(n=9)

Male sex, n (%)

13

(48.1)

7 (77.8)

Age (yr), mean (SD)

47.1 (14.47)

44.1 (10.04)

Race, n (%)

White

26

(96.3)

7 (77.8)

Black

0

1 (11.1)

Asian

1

(3.7)

0

Other / Not Reported / Unknown

0

1 (11.1)

Time since diagnosis of PSC (yr), mean (SD)

9.4 (11.20)

6.7 (5.37)

Concomitant UDCA use, n (%)

18

(66.7)

6 (66.7)

IBD, n (%)

13

(48.1)

5 (55.6)

Ulcerative colitis

6 (22.2)

3 (33.3)

Crohn's disease

8 (29.6)

2 (40.0)

IBD Other

0

0

Partial Mayo Score, mean (SD)

0.8 (1.17)

0 (0)

Itch NRS, mean (SD)

0.9 (1.77)

0.9 (1.05)

Duration since diagnosis at screening is calculated from the first reported date for preferred terms of PSC.

Partial Mayo score only reported for those with active IBD at Baseline.

BMI = Body Mass Index; IBD= inflammatory bowel diseases; NRS= numerical Rating scale;

SD = Standard deviation

5

Baseline Disease Activity Markers - 320 mg Cohort Participants

Bexotegrast

Placebo

320mg

(n=27)

(n=9)

Liver Biochemistry, mean (SD)

Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) (U/L)

190.6 (91.29)

318.6

(282.73)

> ULN, n (%)

22 (81.5)

6 (66.7)

Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (U/L)

60.4

(37.76)

85.8

(70.79)

Aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (U/L)

44.6

(24.69)

58.2

(50.91)

Total Bilirubin (mg/dL)

0.53

(0.208)

0.76

(0.424)

Direct bilirubin (mg/dL)

0.16

(0.062)

0.33

(0.341)

Markers of Fibrosis, mean (SD)

ELF Score

9.0

(0.84)

9.5

(0.93)

PRO-C3 (ng/mL)

46.48

(19.536)

60.18

(39.630)

Transient Elastography (kPa)

8.7 (3.14)

8.6 (2.85)

ELF: Enhanced Liver Fibrosis; PROC-C3:neo-epitopepro-peptide of type III collagen formation.

PRO-C3 quantified using Roche COBAS platform (assay reports approximately 2x higher concentrations than previous generation PRO-C3 ELISA)

6

Safety and Tolerability Profile Maintained over Longer Term Dosing

Safety Population - 320 mg Cohort - TEAEs Week 12 to Week 40

AE, n (%) of Participants Reporting After Week 12

Bexotegrast

Placebo

320mg

(n=27)

(n=9)

TEAE​

16 (59.3)

5 (55.6)

Related to study drug​

0

0)

Serious TEAE​

1 (3.7)1

1 (11.1)2

Related to study drug​

0

0

TEAE of CTCAE Grade 3 or Higher​

1 (3.7)1

1 (11.1)2

Related to study drug​

0

0

TEAE Leading to Interruption of Study Drug​

1 (3.7)3

1 (11.1)2

TEAE Leading to Withdrawal of Study Drug​

1 (3.7)4

0

TEAE Leading to Early Termination from Study​

0

0

TEAE Leading to Death​

0

0

1 - Cholangitis/Enterobacter bacteremia (n=1); 2- Cholangitis (n=1); 3 - Syncope (n=1); 4 - Increased ALT/AST/ALP (n=1)

AE = Adverse Event; TEAE = Treatment Emergent Adverse Event; SAE = Serious Adverse Events. Adverse events coded using MedDRA v. 24.0.

TEAE is defined as any AE starting (or worsening) on or after the date of first dose.

7

Most Frequent TEAEs Consistent with Previous Findings

Safety Population - 320 mg Cohort

TEAE, n (%) of Participants Reporting

Bexotegrast

Placebo

320mg

(n=27)

(n=9)

Most frequent TEAEs (≥ 10% in the 320 mg treatment group)

COVID-19

5 (18.5)

1 (11.1)

Nasopharyngitis

5 (18.5)

1 (11.1)

Diarrhea

4 (14.8)

0

Colitis ulcerative

3 (11.1)

0

Fatigue

3 (11.1)

2 (22.2)

Headache

3 (11.1)

0

Pruritus

3 (11.1)

2 (22.2)

Cholangitis was reported in 3.7% of bexotegrast participants

and 11.1% of placebo participants, consistent with previous findings

TEAE = Treatment Emergent Adverse Event; Adverse events coded using MedDRA version 24.0.​

TEAE is defined as any AE starting (or worsening) on or after the date of first dose

8

Improvement in Liver Stiffness with Bexotegrast Compared to Placebo

Safety Population - 320 mg Cohort

Week 24

Reduced liver stiffness by transient elastography

suggests stabilization of liver fibrosis

9

Reduction in ELF Observed with Bexotegrast in High-Risk Patients

Safety Population - 320 mg Cohort

Participants at High Risk of Progression1

All Participants

(Baseline ELF > 9.8)

320 mg

Placebo

320 mg

Placebo

2

Reduction in ELF score at Week 24 observed, compared to an increase

on placebo in patients at high risk for disease progression

ELF: enhanced liver fibrosis.

1 - ELF score >9.8 is associated with increased risk for advanced liver fibrosis and disease progression.

2 - Includes one patient who was not included in 12-week interim analysis due to sample unavailability at the time of interim analysis.

10

