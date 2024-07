Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases. Its lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The Company has initiated BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in IPF. It has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 integrin for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis. It has initiated a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. The Company has a preclinical program, PLN-101325, targeting muscular dystrophies.

Sector Pharmaceuticals