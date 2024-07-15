Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases. Its lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of Î±vÃ6 and Î±vÃ1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The Company has initiated BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in IPF. It has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of Î±vÃ1 integrin for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis. It has initiated a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of Î±vÃ8 and Î±vÃ1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. The Company has a preclinical program, PLN-101325, targeting muscular dystrophies.

Sector Pharmaceuticals