Pliant Therapeutics : Presents Data at The Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that the company will be presenting data at The Digital International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2020. Pliant is evaluating PLN-74809 in fibrotic diseases with high unmet medical need, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

"Our research, to date, has generated encouraging evidence supporting the rationale for directly targeting the TGF-β activation pathway via integrin inhibition in fibrotic diseases," said Éric Lefebvre, M.D., chief medical officer of Pliant Therapeutics. "We believe this novel approach could potentially provide meaningful antifibrotic benefits in patients with chronic liver diseases including PSC and NASH."

Details for both the oral presentation and poster at The Digital ILC 2020 are as follows:

Oral Presentation Title: PLN-74809, a clinical stage, dual αvβ6 αvβ1 integrin inhibitor, reduces fibrosis in a preclinical model of biliary fibrosis and precision cut liver slices from primary sclerosing cholangitis and primary biliary cholangitis patients (AS-144)

Date & Time: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. CEST

Session: Liver Fibrosis

Poster Title: Reduction in types I and III collagen gene expression by an α v β 1 integrin inhibitor correlates with a decrease in PRO-C1 and PRO-C3 levels in precision-cut liver tissue slices

from cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis patients (FRI-237)

Date & Time: Friday, August 28, 2020, 9:30 a.m. - 19:30 p.m. CEST

Session: Fibrosis

Both presentations will be available to registered participants via the ILC 2020 website.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of a v ß 6 and a v ß 1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of a v ß 1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. PLN-1474 is currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies.

