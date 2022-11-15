Advanced search
    PLRX   US7291391057

PLIANT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PLRX)
2022-11-14
20.48 USD   +1.39%
Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
11/09RBC Cuts Price Target on Pliant Therapeutics to $50 From $52, Maintains Outperform, Speculative Risk
MT
11/08PLIANT THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/15/2022 | 08:01am EST
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced participation in the following November investor conferences:

  • Evercore 4th Annual ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference Members of Pliant’s senior management team will participate in meetings with the investment community on Tuesday, November 29, 2022
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT and, along with members of Pliant’s senior management team, will participate in meetings with the investment community

Interested parties can access the Piper Sandler fireside chat from the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website with an audio archive available for 30 days from the time it is made available.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809 (bexotegrast), is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 (bexotegrast) has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 (bexotegrast) in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to our development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.PliantRx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
IR@Pliantrx.com


