    PLRX   US7291391057

PLIANT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PLRX)
  Report
05-09-2023
22.51 USD   +1.86%
08:06aPliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
GL
08:05aPliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
AQ
08:01aRBC Trims Price Target on Pliant Therapeutics to $57 From $58, Maintains Outperform Rating, Speculative Risk Qualifier
MT
Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

05/10/2023 | 08:06am EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced participation in the following May investor events.

  • Piper Sandler PSC/PBC Symposium Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, May 12, 2023, to discuss the Company’s primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) program. This is an invitation-only event hosted by Piper Sandler.
  • 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • Stifel West Coast Bus Tour Members of Pliant’s senior management will meet with investors on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, as part of an invitation-only event hosted by Stifel.

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the RBC fireside chat by visiting the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website. The webcast replay will be archived on the Pliant website for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast, is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently conducting a Phase 2a trial of bexotegrast in the PSC and is planning a Phase 2b trial in IPF. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. In December 2022, Pliant submitted an IND for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule dual-selective inhibitor of αvβ8 and αvβ1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedInFacebook and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com


