Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. PLS Plantations Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLS   MYL9695OO007

PLS PLANTATIONS BERHAD

(PLS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PLS Plantations Berhad : Exclusive-Canadian lender Desjardins raising up to C$500 million for carbon capture tech firms

09/09/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian lender Desjardins Group is seeking to raise up to C$500 million ($394 million) on behalf of clients who need money to deploy for carbon capture technologies, a top banker told Reuters.

Carbon capture, which involves taking carbon emissions from fossil fuel sources and storing or reusing them, rather than pushing them into the atmosphere, has become a hot topic as energy companies seek to make their products greener.

But market participants say the technology is too expensive to develop without buy-in from the private market. Desjardins' capital raise plans could give a big boost to an industry that has been the topic of intense market debate about potential investments, but still hasn't seen a lot of real money put in.

Less than $300 million was raised for carbon capture startups globally throughout last year, according to PitchBook data.

Desjardins is in the market currently with other banks and are talking to several other clean technology issuers, according to François Carrier, co-head of Desjardins Capital Markets.

"Innovation comes from scientists and visionaries, of course - but also from leading energy companies who've understood that they may be facing something of an existential threat," he told Reuters.

"If you are an energy company, every day you're positioning on energy transition and other ESG topics is becoming more critical to your ability to access capital in the markets."

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Shariq Khan, additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Denny Thomas and)

By Maiya Keidan and Shariq Khan


© Reuters 2021
All news about PLS PLANTATIONS BERHAD
11:04aPLS PLANTATIONS BERHAD : Exclusive-Canadian lender Desjardins raising up to C$50..
RE
08/12PLS Plantations Berhad Reports Production Results for the Month of July 2021
CI
08/05PLS Plantations Berhad Appoints Chin Suan Yong as Chief Financial Officer
CI
07/09PLS Plantations Berhad Announces Production Results for the Month of June 202..
CI
06/11PLS Plantations Berhad Announces Production Results for the Month of May 2021
CI
05/25Pls Plantations Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March..
CI
05/12PLS Plantations Berhad Reports Crop Productions Results for April 2021
CI
04/09PLS Plantations Berhad Announces Production Results for the Month of March 20..
CI
03/11PLS Plantations Berhad Announces Production Results for the Month of February..
CI
02/26PLS Plantations Berhad Announces Change in Financial Year End
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net income 2021 9,84 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
Net Debt 2021 89,4 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 374 M 89,7 M 90,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart PLS PLANTATIONS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
PLS Plantations Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kang Yew Lim Managing Director & Executive Director
Hisham bin Mahmood Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Hui Ling Kang Independent Non-Executive Director
Majid Manjit bin Abdullah Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoon Sam Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLS PLANTATIONS BERHAD-2.60%90
VINCI12.91%62 250
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.23%33 953
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED29.38%31 705
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED20.11%22 362
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.99%21 965