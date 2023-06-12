Advanced search
    PLUG   US72919P2020

PLUG POWER INC.

(PLUG)
  Report
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Plug Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023

06/12/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Plug Power Inc. ("Plug") (NASDAQ: PLUG) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Plug, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-class-action-submission-form?prid=40617&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, Plug was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. As a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 12, 2023

Aggrieved Plug investors only have until June 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-plug-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-12-2023-301847618.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
