CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

03/19/2021 | 01:37pm GMT
Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) (“Plug Power” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by Plug Power’s senior officers and board of directors. If you are a shareholder of Plug Power who still holds your shares, please contact our firm for information.

Plug Power recently announced that it will “restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020” due to “errors in accounting.” This announcement raises serious questions as to whether Plug Power has issued false or misleading statements to investors and whether Plug Power’s officers and directors have adequately discharged their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders. Indeed, a recently filed Federal securities class action alleges that Plug Power’s officers and directors made materially misleading statements to investors regarding Plug Power’s business and its internal controls over financial reporting.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, Plug Power’s officers and directors owe the Company and its shareholders fiduciary duties. “Plug Power’s recent announcements regarding its financial reporting raise potential concern for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether the officers and directors have breached their duties to Plug Power and its stockholders.”

What Plug Power Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of Plug power who still holds your stock, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2021
