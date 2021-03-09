Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Plug Power Inc.    PLUG

PLUG POWER INC.

(PLUG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc.

03/09/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) securities from November 9, 2020 through March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On March 2, 2021, before the market opened, Plug filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” The Company stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell by $3.68, or approximately 7%, to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price declined by $9.48, or approximately 19.4%, over the next three consecutive trading sessions to close at $39.30 per share on March 5, 2021.

The complaint filed in this lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) that the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Plug securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PLUG POWER INC.
05:51pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class ..
BU
01:13pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
09:51aBREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Plug Power Inc. Investo..
BU
09:10aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
03/08INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
03/08PLUG CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
03/08KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP I : PLUG) Investors
BU
03/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
03/05INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug ..
BU
03/05THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 303 M - -
Net income 2020 -131 M - -
Net cash 2020 754 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -118x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 273 M 22 273 M -
EV / Sales 2020 71,1x
EV / Sales 2021 45,3x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart PLUG POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Plug Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUG POWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 66,31 $
Last Close Price 38,11 $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 74,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew J. Marsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul B. Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George C. McNamee Chairman
Keith C. Schmid Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Maureen O. Helmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUG POWER INC.12.39%22 273
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-25.91%34 165
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-1.85%25 052
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-15.71%23 299
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-16.65%22 229
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-24.74%17 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ