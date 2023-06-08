Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plug Power Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLUG   US72919P2020

PLUG POWER INC.

(PLUG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-07 pm EDT
9.550 USD   +5.64%
05:46aPlug Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Plug Power Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
06/07Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Wednesday
MT
06/07Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PLUG LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Plug Power Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

06/08/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Plug Power Inc. ("Plug" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLUG) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Plug investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40462&wire=4

PLUG investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, Plug was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. As a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Plug during the relevant time frame, you have until June 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-plug-power-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301845556.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PLUG POWER INC.
05:46aPlug Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Plug Power Inc. Investors of a Class Action..
PR
06/07Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Wednesday
MT
06/07Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
MT
06/07Plug Power to Provide Energy Vault With 8 Megawatts of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Californi..
MT
06/07Plug Supplies 8 MW of Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Energy Vault to Displace Diesel Generators..
GL
06/07Plug Supplies 8 MW of Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Energy Vault to Displace Diesel Generators..
AQ
06/07The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Plug)
PR
06/06Plug Final Deadline Alert : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Plug Power Inc. In..
PR
06/06Plug Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023 in th..
PR
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Plug Power I..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLUG POWER INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer