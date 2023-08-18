LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET near its hydrogen plant in Woodbine, GA.



At the invite-only event, Plug’s senior leadership team and hydrogen project team will provide an in-depth review of the accomplishments to date relating to its 15TPD hydrogen plant in Camden County, Georgia. The agenda will also include a tour of the hydrogen plant itself.

Slides from the event may be accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems and over 180 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by year end 2025. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

